2022 SEC Women's Soccer Tournament bracket, schedule, game times, TV channel

Women College Cup West Virginia USC Soccer

Southern California players douse Gatorade on head coach Keidane McAlpine, center, after defeating West Virginia in the NCAA Women's College Cup soccer final Sunday, Dec. 4, 2016 in San Jose, Calif. Southern California won 3-1. McAlpine became the Georgia Bulldogs women's soccer coach ahead of the 2022 season. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

 Tony Avelar

The 2022 Southeastern Conference Women's Soccer Tournament is scheduled to take place Oct. 30-Nov. 6 at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in Pensacola, Florida. 

The 10-team single-elimination tournament starts Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. CT with No. 7 seed LSU vs. No. 10 seed Ole Miss. 

The SEC Tournament championship match is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 6. 

All games in the 2022 SEC Tournament are scheduled to be broadcast on TV by SEC Network. The games are available via online live stream at ESPN.com/watch

2022 SEC Women's Soccer Tournament bracket

Here's the 2022 SEC Women's Soccer Tournament bracket. 

2022 SEC Women's Soccer Tournament schedule

Sunday, Oct. 30

Match 1: No. 7 seed LSU vs. No. 10 seed Ole Miss, 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network 

Match 2: No. 8 seed Mississippi State vs. No. 9 seed Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network 

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Match 3: No. 2 seed South Carolina vs. Match 1 winner, noon CT, SEC Network 

Match 4: No. 3 seed Tennessee vs. No. 6 seed Georgia, 2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network 

Match 5: No. 1 seed Alabama vs. Match 2 winner, 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network 

Match 6: No. 4 seed Arkansas vs. No. 5 seed Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network 

Thursday, Nov. 3

Match 7: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network 

Match 8: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network 

Sunday, Nov. 6

Championship match, 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network 

The 2021 SEC Women's Soccer Tournament was won by the No. 2 seed Tennessee Lady Vols. In the championship game, Tennessee beat No. 1-seeded Arkansas 3-0 on Nov. 7, 2021. 

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

