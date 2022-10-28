2022 SEC Women's Soccer Tournament bracket, schedule, game times, TV channel

The 2022 Southeastern Conference Women's Soccer Tournament is scheduled to take place Oct. 30-Nov. 6 at the Ashton Brosnaham Soccer Complex in Pensacola, Florida.

The 10-team single-elimination tournament starts Sunday, Oct. 30 at 1 p.m. CT with No. 7 seed LSU vs. No. 10 seed Ole Miss.

The SEC Tournament championship match is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. CT on Sunday, Nov. 6.

All games in the 2022 SEC Tournament are scheduled to be broadcast on TV by SEC Network. The games are available via online live stream at ESPN.com/watch.

2022 SEC Women's Soccer Tournament bracket

Here's the 2022 SEC Women's Soccer Tournament bracket.

2022 SEC Women's Soccer Tournament schedule

Sunday, Oct. 30

Match 1: No. 7 seed LSU vs. No. 10 seed Ole Miss, 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Match 2: No. 8 seed Mississippi State vs. No. 9 seed Texas A&M, 3:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Match 3: No. 2 seed South Carolina vs. Match 1 winner, noon CT, SEC Network

Match 4: No. 3 seed Tennessee vs. No. 6 seed Georgia, 2:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Match 5: No. 1 seed Alabama vs. Match 2 winner, 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Match 6: No. 4 seed Arkansas vs. No. 5 seed Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Thursday, Nov. 3

Match 7: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Match 8: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network

Sunday, Nov. 6

Championship match, 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network

The 2021 SEC Women's Soccer Tournament was won by the No. 2 seed Tennessee Lady Vols. In the championship game, Tennessee beat No. 1-seeded Arkansas 3-0 on Nov. 7, 2021.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.