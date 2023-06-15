In this week's episode, Ben Frederickson and Dave Matter open with conflicted thoughts on Mizzou's ties to the newly crowned NBA champion Denver Nuggets, MPJ's redemption game, Stan Kroenke's wardrobe, the curious Josh Kroenke tweet and why the billionaire family doesn't seem suited for the NIL game. Ben and Dave then pivot to the SEC's release of the 2024 football matchups and Mizzou's favorable cast of SEC opponents. They move on to Mizzou basketball's departure of Isiaih Mosley and addition of Connor Vanover, which could be the final touches to Dennis Gates' roster rebuild. ​