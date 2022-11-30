22 years ago: Mizzou makes the right call in Gary Pinkel

It was 20 years ago that Gary Pinkel was named as the coach of the Mizzou football team. Here was columnist Bernie Miklasz's first take on the hire.
Gary Pinkel is the right football coach for Missouri.
Pinkel makes no promises of miracle cures. He isn't going to try to connive with false charm. He's going to go to work. He's going to analyze the problems and find a solution. That steady leadership is just what Missouri needs. Pinkel is smart, organized, disciplined and confident. He has a proven record of success, and his Toledo teams have been praised for their sound fundamentals and relentless effort.
Mizzou athletics director Mike Alden hired a good coach. He didn't need to hire an act to play the big rooms in Las Vegas. If Pinkel wins games and cultivates the kind of classy teams that the state can be proud of, Missouri will sell tickets. So there's no need to peddle snake oil, no need to hire a phony.
"Everywhere I've gone, we've created that vision for winning," Pinkel said on Thursday. "Anywhere I go, I have to win. I just can't stand for anything else. I cannot stand losing. Players know that very quickly."
Here's all you need to know about Pinkel: in 22 seasons of college coaching, only once has he been involved with a team that finished with a losing record.
That's the kind of record that you put your faith in.
Who needs an illusion?
Gary Pinkel's top 10 wins at Mizzou
Gary Pinkel's top 10 wins at Mizzou
Sports columnist Ben Frederickson looks back at Pinkel's top-10 wins with the Tigers. They include dancing, epic comebacks and tears — of joy and Jayhawks. (Quotes featured are from the Post-Dispatch archives and Associated Press)
Notable games beyond the top 10
2005: Mizzou 27, Iowa State 24 (OT)
Chase Daniel, then a freshman, came off the bench after Brad Smith got hurt, and led the Tigers to two fourth-quarter scores and a homecoming win.
2005: Mizzou 31, Baylor 16
Brad Smith's 56-yard touchdown run on a fourth-and-1 clinched the game and bowl eligibility, and calmed an uneasy fan base.
2007: Mizzou 40, Illinois 34
Chase Daniel threw three touchdowns and Cornelius "Pig" Brown picked off a Juice Williams pass to cement the season-opening thriller.
2007: Mizzou 41, Nebraska 6
Chase Daniel threw for 401 yards, ran for two scores and the Tigers rubbed it in by running a fake field goal in the fourth quarter that turned into a Martin Rucker touchdown.
2007: Mizzou 41, Texas Tech 10
Bounce-back win against No. 24 Red Raiders after a heartbreaking loss to No. 6 Oklahoma became the first of six straight wins. Tone was set by Stryker Sulak's 37-yard interception return on first series.
2014: Mizzou 21, South Carolina 20
Tigers appeared vulnerable in previous loss to Indiana, but bounced back to beat No. 13 South Carolina on the road. They were down 20-7 with less than 8 minutes left.
2014: Mizzou 42, Florida 13
After getting their tails whipped by Georgia, the Tigers took it out on the Gators in the Swamp. Blowout included Tiger touchdowns on a kickoff return, punt return, fumble return and interception return.
2014/15: Mizzou 33, Minnesota 17
After another loss in the SEC championship game, the Tigers ran wild and beat the Gophers at their own game. Citrus Bowl champion doesn't sound too bad.
10. Mizzou 51, Tennessee 48 (4 OT; Nov. 10, 2012)
The Tigers trailed 21-7 at halftime.
Dorial Green-Beckham drew up a play on his hand.
Four of James Franklin's touchdown passes came in the final minute of regulation, or overtime.
An Andrew Baggett field goal made the Tigers' first trip to Neyland Stadium a happy one. (Except for Vols coach Derek Dooley. He got fired.)
“This has been difficult,” Pinkel said of an injury-plagued season. “Now there’s a little light shining here at the end of the tunnel.”
9. Mizzou 28, Texas A&M 21 (Nov. 30, 2013)
Sorry, Johnny.
This one belonged to Henry.
The No. 5 Tigers, picked sixth out of seven teams in the SEC East, punched their ticket to the SEC championship game in Atlanta thanks to Henry Josey's 57-yard touchdown run against the No. 21 Aggies.
Josey, who sat out the previous season while recovering from a potentially career-ending knee injury, broke free on a third-and-1.
"What a great play," Pinkel said. "What a great kid."
"Georgia on my mind" played over the speakers after the game.
8. Mizzou 41, Oklahoma State 31 (Jan. 3, 2014)
Those in the know say this is the night the G.P. Dance became a thing. Or is it just The G.P.? Regardless, the coach and his No. 9 Tigers got down after the Cotton Bowl win.
The sting of losing their first trip to the SEC title game was lessened by Henry Josey's three touchdowns, Andrew Wilson's 15 tackles and Michael Sam's game-deciding play.
The No. 13 Cowboys appeared destined for a game-winning, fourth quarter drive when Sam's strip sack of quarterback Clint Chelf resulted in Shane Ray's 73-yard scoop and score.
“I started screaming,” Pinkel said of Ray's rumble. “I didn’t want him to pick it up and bobble it, (and) then they get the ball back. I was mad for about two yards after he picked it up and started running with it. Then I re-evaluated myself and thought it was a good idea."
7. Mizzou 38, Arkansas 7 (Jan. 1, 2008)
Somebody should have called the dogs off the Hogs.
The Tigers turned their first trip to a New Year's Day bowl since 1969 into a statement. They thought they belonged in one of the more notable games. Especially after Kansas, the rival they beat, wound up with an Orange Bowl berth.
"We were upset for a couple of days," Martin Rucker said. "We just felt we'd deserved, we'd earned to be in the BCS."
Arkansas would agree.
Tony Temple ran wild (281 yards, 4 touchdowns) and the Tigers' defense made Darren McFadden look like an Average Joe.
"They found out what a great game the Cotton Bowl is and then embraced it," Pinkel said.
One could argue this was the exclamation point on the coach's best season.
6. Mizzou 41, Georgia 26 (Oct. 12, 2013)
The No. 25 Tigers knocking off the No. 7 Bulldogs would have made this list if it happened at Faurot Field.
That it happened between the hedges catapulted it, and you can make an argument it's still ranked too low.
This is the biggest road win of Pinkel's Mizzou tenure. It came with a healthy serving of SEC street cred.
James Franklin was knocked out of the game on a controversial hit that separated his right shoulder. Maty Mauk, then a freshman, entered. The Tigers called their 'Colt 45' trick play, and it worked.
The lateral went to Bud Sasser, who chucked it 40 yards for a L'Damian Washington touchdown that silenced the folks in red.
"I just think we earned a little more respect," Pinkel said. "The respect level just went up a couple notches."
5. Mizzou 38, South Carolina 31 (Dec. 30, 2005)
It was over. Done. Decided.
The Tigers trailed 21-0 and looked like a team that shouldn't have bothered showing up in Shreveport, La. for the Independence Bowl.
Then came the greatest comeback of the Pinkel era. The Tigers erased a three-touchdown lead and claimed Pinkel's first bowl win in black and gold.
The spark?
Defensive MVP Marcus King's 99-yard interception return that put the Tigers on the board in the second quarter.
Offensive MVP Brad Smith ran for three second-half touchdowns.
"I told the guys at halftime, let's have the greatest comeback in Independence Bowl history, " Pinkel said.
Mission accomplished.
4. Mizzou 20, BYU 16 (Nov. 14, 2015)
Forget what happened on the field.
Players boycotted a practice to help end a protester's hunger strike. A UM system president and chancellor resigned amidst racial tension on campus. Pinkel told his players, coaches and the world that he has non-Hodgkins lymphoma and will retire after the end of the season.
Then, somehow, the Tigers went out and ... won.
Pinkel, surrounded by his players, did the G.P. Dance. Later, he broke down in the locker room.
"I'm very proud of our football team, all the adversity, everything that went down," he said. "It means everything. That's what you do this for."
3. Mizzou 41, Nebraska 24 (Oct. 11, 2003)
It was pouring and the Memorial Stadium crowd of 68,349 knew what was coming.
The Tigers were down 10 entering the fourth quarter, headed toward another loss to the Big Red big brother they hadn't beaten since 1978.
But the 10th-ranked Huskers' butter fingers started to bite them -- they turned it over five times -- and the Tigers took advantage.
It was their first win over a top-10 opponent since 1981.
Brad Smith tied a program record by scoring four touchdowns. His 350 yards of offense broke down like this: 180 passing, 123 rushing and ... 47 receiving.
You didn't forget about the throw-back pass to Smith from Darius Outlaw, did you?
What about the fake field goal touchdown pass, from backup quarterback and holder Sonny Riccio to tight end Victor Sesay?
"We let it loose, " Smith said of the night the Tigers totaled 27 fourth-quarter points and 452 total yards of offense against the nation's best defense.
"It hasn't sunk in, really," Pinkel said. "Pretty amazing."
Everyone was drenched. Many were numb.
The only Tiger hurting?
The Mizzou fan who stormed the field only to get punched by Husker holder Kellen Huston.
2. Mizzou 36, Oklahoma 27 (Oct. 23, 2010)
It started with Gahn McGaffie taking a kickoff 86 yards.
It ended with delirious fans taking the goalposts to Harpo's on Homecoming. (You might have a piece of the sawed-off tube on display somewhere.)
In between came the Tigers' 16-point fourth quarter that derailed the Sooner Schooner.
Blaine Gabbert completed 30 of 42 passes for 308 yards and 1 touchdown. James Franklin scored on a 3-yard rush. Grant Ressel kicked three field goals. Jerrell Jackson totaled 139 yards. Aldon Smith, in his first game back from a broken leg, returned an interception 58 yards. Zaviar Gooden intercepted another.
"How 'bout my Tigers?" Pinkel said after his first win in six tries against the Sooners. "I'm proud of our football team. This is great for the university, for all our Tiger fans, certainly for our football team that battled a very good Oklahoma team. A lot of things happened in that game and we did a lot of good things. ... This isn't a national championship, but it's big for our football program."
The Sooners were ranked third in the AP poll and No. 1 in the BCS. The Tigers, ranked 18th in the AP poll and 11th in the BCS, had never toppled a No. 1. A sellout crowd of 71,004 and ESPN, in town for its first College Game Day in CoMo, captured it all.
In 2007, the Sooners had spoiled the Tigers' one-week stay at No. 1 by clubbing them 38-17 in the Big 12 championship game. They thumped them again, 62-21, in the 2008 title game.
Payback called for cold beer. Lots of it.
"I've never seen a crowd that large try to come in here," Harpo's bar manager Stephen Savage said. "I remember a few years ago when we beat Nebraska, they showed up with the goal posts and it was maybe 40 or 50 kids. This time it seemed like the entire stadium was out there."
1. Mizzou 36, Kansas 28 (Nov. 24, 2007)
There wasn't an empty seat in a frigid Arrowhead Stadium for the biggest Border War of them all.
LSU, No. 1 in the BCS, had stumbled against Arkansas, creating a crevice, and the Tigers from Missouri were out for blood against their most-hated rival.
Mizzou, ranked No. 3 in the AP poll No. 4 in the BCS had not won 11 games in a season or claimed a No. 1 ranking since 1960. Back then, its perfect season and top spot was squandered by a loss to ... Kansas. Then came the twist. The Big 8 retroactively awarded the Tigers the game by forfeit because the Jayhawks played Bert Coan, an ineligible player. But the 1960 national championship had already gone poof.
Fast forward. The 2007 Jayhawks, ranked second in the AP and BCS, hadn't lost a game.
Revenge looked like a chunk of grass jammed into Kansas quarterback Todd Reesing's facemask.
Chase Daniel earned a Heisman ceremony invite: 40 of 49, 361 yards, 3 touchdowns.
Tony Temple rumbled: 22 carries, 109 yards.
Danario Alexander and Tommy Saunders emerged: 16 combined catches, 199 combined yards, 1 touchdown
But it was Lorenzo Williams who provided The Moment. Reesing rallied his team from a 21-point deficit to start the fourth quarter, and got the ball back on his own 11-yard line down 6 with 11 seconds left. He couldn't escape the defensive tackle's memorable sack.
"Really, the biggest thing with this is that I hope it is a great point of pride for our fans, for the university, for Columbia and the state of Missouri, and especially for all of the former players who have come through this program over the years," Pinkel said. "Everyone has had a hand in this, and we're working really hard to keep it going."
Jayhawks cried. Tigers roared. It sounded like redemption.
"We're No. 1!" they screamed. "We're No. 1"
And for the first time in 47 years, they were.