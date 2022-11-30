22 years ago: Mizzou makes the right call in Gary Pinkel

It was 20 years ago that Gary Pinkel was named as the coach of the Mizzou football team. Here was columnist Bernie Miklasz's first take on the hire.

Gary Pinkel is the right football coach for Missouri.

Pinkel makes no promises of miracle cures. He isn't going to try to connive with false charm. He's going to go to work. He's going to analyze the problems and find a solution. That steady leadership is just what Missouri needs. Pinkel is smart, organized, disciplined and confident. He has a proven record of success, and his Toledo teams have been praised for their sound fundamentals and relentless effort.

Mizzou athletics director Mike Alden hired a good coach. He didn't need to hire an act to play the big rooms in Las Vegas. If Pinkel wins games and cultivates the kind of classy teams that the state can be proud of, Missouri will sell tickets. So there's no need to peddle snake oil, no need to hire a phony.

"Everywhere I've gone, we've created that vision for winning," Pinkel said on Thursday. "Anywhere I go, I have to win. I just can't stand for anything else. I cannot stand losing. Players know that very quickly."

Here's all you need to know about Pinkel: in 22 seasons of college coaching, only once has he been involved with a team that finished with a losing record.

That's the kind of record that you put your faith in.

Who needs an illusion?