40 years ago: Stipo, Norm and Lou square off in St. Louis, and the Braggin' Rights is born

It wasn't called the Braggin' Rights back then, but the high flying Missouri Tigers were dealt a dose of humility by the Fighting Illini when the series moved to the Checkerdome for the first time. on Dec. 10, 1980. Here is our original coverage.
Lou Henson surfaced in the motel coffee shop for a mid-morning breakfast Wednesday wearing his Illini orange cardigan sweater and a broad smile. With the tipoff yet 10 hours away, it was a time to be calm and analytical.
Henson poked at the ham on his plate with a fork. "I'll give the edge up front to Missouri because of Stipanovich," he said. "I like him. The difference tonight could be ... "
Henson stopped in mid-sentence for a long sip from his coffee cup. His forehead furrowed as he gave precise thought to what he wanted to say. "The difference could be our guards," he continued. "I like them."
That, folks, is a Lou Henson understatement. Like them? So, too, did 14,370 others at the Checkerdome Wednesday night who watched with awe as three Illinois guards Craig Tucker, Derek "Sweet D" Harper and Perry Range stripped the socks off Missouri in an 84-62 Illini rout that proved, if nothing else, that Illinois belongs in the top 20. Somebody's top 20. Anybody's top 20.
Mizzou is ranked 14th in both major polls this week. The Illini are nowhere.
"We're just trying to get into the top 50," said Henson, his Oklahoma drawl tinged with a touch of sarcasm. "There are five other Big Ten teams in the top 20. Not us. You have to fight for your lives every time you play a Big Ten game. People are just not realizing how great that league really is."
No argument here. It was a piece of cake for the Illini Wednesday night, this confidence-builder they played.
Theoretically, it was the best the Big Eight Conference had to offer Missouri against the fourth-best in the Big Ten. That's where the Tigers and Illini were picked to finish in preseason rankings.
Of course, theories aren't always practical or pragmatic. The Illini look as if they are going to be nails this season. What is indisputable fact is that this game was over one minute deep in the second half when Henson, the Illinois coach, went to his three-guard lineup.
Illinois was sitting on a 41-36 halftime lead. Then Tucker, Harper and Range together scored the first 14 Illini points in the second half, and when Eddie Johnson added a tough turnaround jumper from the baseline, it was 57-45.
And Mizzou was in a hole it never did extricate itself from. "Our game plan," said Johnson, "was to give (Steve) Stipanovich a hard time inside. We knew they can't shoot it very good from the outside."
And he was right. Stipo, the Missouri 7-foot sophomore, was one of five Tigers who were present and accounted for in the second half, but they didn't appear to be involved in the same game as the Illini out there on the Checkerdome floor.
In fact, there was a stretch in the second half when the Tigers looked like five guys who had met at the Y gym during lunch hour.
"I think we panicked," said Stipo. Or something. Missouri hit nine of 28 shots (32 percent) in the second half. The Mizzou front line of Curtis Berry, Ricky Frazier and Stipanovich collectively missed 15 shots. Guard Jon Sundvold missed seven. Stipo didn't get a single rebound. For the night, Missouri shot .400, worse than it did in any of 31 games last season when it was the best-shooting team in the history of college basketball.
There was a reason. Henson's teams "D it up" with the best of 'era. Defense, a swarming, unyielding defense, is the Henson hallmark.
"We're not a 40 percent shooting team," said Missouri Coach Norm Stewart. "If we are, we'll have a long season. Their defense took us out of the game."
Stipanovich was hammered, leaned on and shoved alternately by the Illini Bruise Brothers the 6-8 Johnson, 6-11 Derek Holcomb, 6-10 James Griffin, 6-10 Bryan Leonard and 64 Mark Smith as the Illini did, indeed, give him a hard time.
Afterward he expanded on the Missouri second-half breakdowns. The powerful inside play of Illinois killed Mizzou. Johnson, Griffin, Leonard and Holcomb kept the ball alive on the glass while the Tigers stretched in vain to rebound with Illinois. The Illini had 19 more shots than Missouri, and most of those were tips or rebound-follow shots. Illinois controlled the boards, 4644. Underneath was no place to be for a panty-waist Wednesday night.
"We haven't been boarding that well, either in practice or in our first two games;" said Henson, admitting he was surprised that Missouri was a soft touch under the rim. "We felt we had to do a good job on Stipanovich and Frazier keep them off the boards. They can beat you." '
Illinois, now 1-1 earned a measure of revenge for the Tigers' 67-66 victory in overtime last season at Champaign, Ill.. Mizzou's record now is 4-2.
