40 years ago: Stipo, Norm and Lou square off in St. Louis, and the Braggin' Rights is born

"We're just trying to get into the top 50," said Henson, his Oklahoma drawl tinged with a touch of sarcasm. "There are five other Big Ten teams in the top 20. Not us. You have to fight for your lives every time you play a Big Ten game. People are just not realizing how great that league really is."

No argument here. It was a piece of cake for the Illini Wednesday night, this confidence-builder they played.

Theoretically, it was the best the Big Eight Conference had to offer Missouri against the fourth-best in the Big Ten. That's where the Tigers and Illini were picked to finish in preseason rankings.

Of course, theories aren't always practical or pragmatic. The Illini look as if they are going to be nails this season. What is indisputable fact is that this game was over one minute deep in the second half when Henson, the Illinois coach, went to his three-guard lineup.

Illinois was sitting on a 41-36 halftime lead. Then Tucker, Harper and Range together scored the first 14 Illini points in the second half, and when Eddie Johnson added a tough turnaround jumper from the baseline, it was 57-45.