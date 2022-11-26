5 plays that led Mizzou football to Battle Line Rivalry victory vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

COLUMBIA, Mo. — It was another rollercoaster evening for Missouri, but unlike so many that came before it, this ride ended with delirious celebrations on Faurot Field and cigar smoke in the South End Zone Facility hallways.

After the latest in a long line of one-score tussles against higher-ranked SEC opposition on home turf this season, the Tigers finally found themselves on the winning side, defeating Arkansas 29-27 in a Friday afternoon nail-biter.

And what a time to break the hoodoo. MU’s season stayed alive with a dominating defense, especially in the second half, quarterback Brady Cook’s best performance of the season, and a clutch catch from freshman Mekhi Miller in the game’s waning minutes.

Here are five plays that helped to secure the win, and with it bowl eligibility, for Missouri.

Daylan Carnell goes back-to-back

After Missouri beat New Mexico State, Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz said defensive back Daylan Carnell always seems to be around the ball after the redshirt freshman grabbed his second interception of the season and returned it for six.

Carnell was around the ball again, picking off Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson for his third interception of the year and second in as many games. He now leads the Tigers in picks.

The play capped Missouri’s guns-blazing start to the second half. The Tigers had just taken the lead back with a Luther Burden touchdown — a drive that included a fourth-down completion, started with numerous deep shots, and ended with a failed two-point attempt. On Arkansas’ first second-half drive, DJ Coleman dragged down running back Rashod Dubinion for a short gain before Martez Manuel sacked Jefferson deep in the backfield.

Carnell finished the picture-perfect series after Jefferson escaped a sack from rushers Isaiah McGuire and Ty’Ron Hopper, rolled right, before slightly underthrowing a pass to receiver Trey Knox. Carnell made a leaping catch, and if his momentum hadn’t taken him left after landing, he might have had back-to-back weeks with a pick six.

“Daylan Carnell has become a player,” Drinkwitz said. “Big-time player making big-time plays in big-time games, and when we needed it, he stepped right up.”

Dominic Lovett fourth-down reception

Perhaps among the day’s more surprising twists, Missouri’s offense took the field on fourth down, and the play didn’t end in a delay-of-game penalty or a timeout.

No, a completion on a well-executed slant to Dominic Lovett on fourth and 2 sent the Tigers on their way to a go-ahead touchdown in the second half’s opening series.

“That’s huge, we practiced that one all week,” Cook said. “We got the exact look we wanted and went out and executed. Definitely gives our offense a boost of confidence on a big fourth down like that.”

The Tigers were more aggressive in the play-calling, per Drinkwitz, keying in on one of Arkansas’ weaknesses from the past 11 games. In each of their opening three plays of the first half, MU decided to take a deep shot.

It was also a vote of confidence in Cook — one of a number of them throughout the night — who by all accounts had his most complete game of the season against the Razorbacks.

“He’s played really good football the last seven, eight, 10, 12 quarters, and he’s continued to grow and develop, which is the name of the game,” Drinkwitz said.

Luther Burden III touchdown

Three plays after the fourth-down conversion, Missouri was in the end zone courtesy of Burden. The Tigers went to Luther Burden three plays in a row, all on different looks, all with different outcomes — a first down, a penalty and, finally, a touchdown.

Missouri is getting creative with how it gets the ball in its playmaker’s hands. Case and point: A play before that, it looked like Burden was gearing up to pass.

But it was an old-fashioned catch-and-run that ended in a touchdown for the receiver. The snap went to Cook, who tossed it over to Burden. Once the freshman got going, like so many times, there was no stopping him. Even a late push in the back only helped him into the south end zone.

Burden ended the day with just two receptions for 30 yards, all in that single series, but even in short bursts, he continued to put up points.

Kristian Williams tackles KJ Jefferson

Missouri got to KJ Jefferson seven times throughout the evening, none more emphatic than Kristian Williams’ thundering strike inside the 5-yard line.

Midway through the fourth quarter, facing second and 8 well inside the Hogs’ half, Jefferson dropped back to pass, noticed pressure coming from his right in the form of Coleman and Jayden Jernigan, spun to his left — but dodged directly into the path of the 6-foot-2, 314-pound Williams, who hit the quarterback hard enough to knock him back 4 full yards.

The first and second quarters had been a bit of a struggle for the MU defense. But in the third and fourth quarters, Williams and company hounded the Arkansas QB.

“Defensively, to get those stops in the fourth quarter, ball’s inside the 5,” Drinkwitz said. “We get two stops right there in the fourth — great job by our defense.”

Mekhi Miller first-down reception

And, of course, the game-winner.

In the biggest moment of its season, with third down approaching and enough recent bad memories from close contests to fill a lifetime, Missouri turned to freshman Mekhi Miller.

And doing his best Barrett Banister impression, Miller took it like the veteran who watched on from the sideline.

“I was actually talking to Barrett, and Barrett was like, ‘Dom, we need this,’” Lovett said. “I was like ‘calm down, Mekhi is gonna do his thing.’ And Mekhi did his thing.”