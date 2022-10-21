50 years ago, Mizzou pulled off one of its most unlikely upsets ever

On Oct. 21, 1972, one week after losing 62-0 to Nebraska, the Mizzou Tigers football team stunned No. 8 Notre Dame in South Bend. Here is our original coverage of that game.

Whatever lies ahead for this year's University of Missouri football team, it is unlikely that anything will surpass Saturday's game for pure pleasure. Because the Tigers, dismissed as gridiron nobodies, rose up and dispatched the previously undefeated Fighting Irish of Notre Dame, 30-26, before 59,075 stunned and soggy spectators.

Perhaps Don Johnson, Mizzou's hard-charging fullback, put it best. 'It feels like we've just won a bowl game," he said.

The Tigers, thrashed by Nebraska, 62-0, just a week ago, came to this campus of the Golden Dome as underdogs by four touchdowns or was it five? And not even the most fervent Missouri fans expected them to survive in raucous Notre Dame Stadium where the Irish have won 78 percent of their games.

Even if the present-day Irish, a youngish clan, couldn't live up to their unbeaten status, there were all those legendary apparitions to contend with . . . Rockne ... the Gipper . . . the Four Horsemen. But, in the end, outlined against the blue-gray October sky was the scoreboard with the undisputed reality: Missouri 30, Notre Dame 26.

Mizzou left the chilly, rain-splattered Indiana plain with a 3-3 record and a home date with Colorado, upset victor over Oklahoma, next Saturday. Notre Dame trudged away 4-1.

No more can optimistic Irishmen talk excitedly about going into the season finale against top- ranked Southern California with an unblemished record.

The impact of his team's victory was not lost on coach AI Onofrio. He retained his customary impassive face but said, "This was a tremendous victory for us, one of the finest victories Missouri has had since I've been around."

And Onofrio, in his second year as head coach, has been around Mizzou since 1957.

So what happened that made Missouri an improbable winner this day?

"It was obvious that Missouri was very well-prepared," said Irish coach Ara Parseghian. "They executed almost perfectly."

Indeed they did. In fact, the Tigers had the ball three times in the first half and absolutely devastated the Irish by scoring each time to take a 21-14 lead at halftime.

With John Cherry at quarterback the previously sputtering Missouri Wishbone offense with occasional use of the I-formation finally became a deadly weapon.

Although the Irish won the pregame coin toss and the football, they quickly lost it as Bob Pankey intercepted Tommy Clements's first pass to give Mizzou the ball at the Notre Dame 46. A dozen plays later, after gambling and winning three times on fourth-down plays, the Tigers were over the goal line. The touchdown came as Cherry, faking to Johnson, pitched to Leroy Moss, a junior halfback from Poplar Bluff, Mo. Moss slipped momentarily, recovered and picked his way through the defense, ending his 16-yard run with a headlong dive into the end zone.

The Irish came back with their own drive, capped off by Andy Huff's one yard plunge.

The Tigers responded with a one-yard score of their own, by Johnson, and the Irish countered to tie the game at 14.

The aroused Tigers then embarked on a 92-yard foray. Cherry picked up the momentum with two completions - 18 yards to freshman Henry Marshall and 31 yards to Bill Ziegler, the St. Louis soph who missed the last game due to injury.

Again it was Johnson for the TD, barely getting in on fourth down from the one.

The second half was a story of Notre Dame fumbles, Missouri field goals and an Irish killer of an interception that put the game away.

"I have no explanation as to why we fumbled so much," Parseghian said glumly, "the ball was wet for both sides."

When it was over, Onorfrio had special praise for the unheralded workhose of the offensive line, particularly guards Gary Anderson and Chris Kirley.

Fullback Johnson, who was Mizzou's top rusher (26 carries and 87 yards) had praise for another quarter - "It seems like a gift from God that we won today," he said.

Hey, Don, that's supposed to be Notre Dame's thing.