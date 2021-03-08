50 years ago: Mizzou's (first) last game at Brewer Field House

Missouri's chances for an NIT bid are, as most of the Tiger players acknowledged after the loss, slim. Oklahoma, which defeated Oklahoma State last night, finished in a tie with Missouri for second place in the Big Eight. Both teams were 9-5 in the conference, but Oklahoma finished 19-7 overall and beat Mizzou twice in three meetings.

Nebraska, with a victory over Kansas, could make it a three-way tie for second.

People here were hoping the magic of Brewer would give Mizzou second place all to itself. The Tigers had won 12 in a row in Brewer and 31 of their previous 33. But the Tigers, who led 35-25 at one point, couldn't hold a 62-60 lead with 2 minutes 30 seconds left. That was because they couldn't hold onto the ball.

With 2:30 left in regulation, it seemed the hands got a bit slippery, the ball took some funny bounces, and Stewart must have been wondering if Chester L. Brewer, rest his soul, was trying to tell him something.

"It's something we haven't had happen all year," Stewart said. "There's no defensive pressure and the ball just pops through a guy's hands, the best set of hands on the team. Then we dribble the ball and it bounces eight feet in the air."