60 years ago: Mizzou caps a perfect season with its first Bowl victory

Missouri, a team which found itself while losing in the Orange Bowl a year ago, proved again yesterday it could play while finding itself losing. As a result, the Tigers now can put into the trophy room at old Brewer Field House their most prized possession, the state university's first post-season football award.
Six times during the last 20 years Ol' Mizzou had tried and failed to win a bowl game.
And many among the 71,218 spectators in the Orange Bowl a crowd that included President elect John F. Kennedy must have figured early that a Navy victory was as likely here as at Manila bay under Dewey.
In one of the greatest reversals since Harry Truman defeated the other Dewey, a 76-yard Missouri waltz to an apparent early touchdown suddenly became six points for Navy before Donnie Smith's freckled face could turn as red as the Tiger co-captain's hair.
Not only did Midshipman Greg Mather grab off Smitty's unwise and unexpected lateral and flee 98 yards for a shocking score, but the future admirals immediately recovered a fumbled onside kick and the Tigers were in more trouble than a sailor AWOL.
As Coach Dan Devine said proudly, however, this is the Missouri team that found confidence while losing to Georgia's Southeastern Conference champions down here a year ago. And playing with poise and purpose, the Tigers sank the Navy and Joe Bellino, 21-14, with a broadside of big league blocking and their bread-and-butter plays of a brilliant season, the power sweeps.
If you want to include the technical triumph awarded the Tigers by the faculty fathers of the Big Eight Conference, the first bowl victory climaxed the first perfect season in Missouri's 70-year football history. Even acknowledging that Kansas beat 'em on the field, Devine's kids wound up with a remarkable 10-1 record.
As expected, the Black and Gold left Beliino almost black and blue, stopping the sawed-off Red Grange so completely that he netted just four yards for eight ball-carrying assignments. However, good field if not good hit, the Heisman trophy winner did make a remarkable diving catch of a long pass for the Sailors' second touchdown.
By then, picked up by Norm Beal's 90-yard interception run that put them in front before the sensational first quarter ended, the Tigers ground out a bruising victory gained through the obvious superiority of their two lines. The defensive secondary, aided by the rush put on precision passer Hal Spooner by the interior line and All-America End Danny LaRose, picked off four passes, all by young men who learned their football ABCs in suburban St. Louis.