60 years ago: Mizzou caps a perfect season with its first Bowl victory

Missouri, a team which found itself while losing in the Orange Bowl a year ago, proved again yesterday it could play while finding itself losing. As a result, the Tigers now can put into the trophy room at old Brewer Field House their most prized possession, the state university's first post-season football award.

Six times during the last 20 years Ol' Mizzou had tried and failed to win a bowl game.

And many among the 71,218 spectators in the Orange Bowl a crowd that included President elect John F. Kennedy must have figured early that a Navy victory was as likely here as at Manila bay under Dewey.

In one of the greatest reversals since Harry Truman defeated the other Dewey, a 76-yard Missouri waltz to an apparent early touchdown suddenly became six points for Navy before Donnie Smith's freckled face could turn as red as the Tiger co-captain's hair.

Not only did Midshipman Greg Mather grab off Smitty's unwise and unexpected lateral and flee 98 yards for a shocking score, but the future admirals immediately recovered a fumbled onside kick and the Tigers were in more trouble than a sailor AWOL.