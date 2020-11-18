60 years ago: Mizzou planned a celebration that wasn't to be

Editors note: On Nov. 18,1960, the day before the 9-0 and No. 1 ranked Missouri Tigers were were to play unranked Kansas, Mizzou announced plans for a celebration rally on campus following the game.

But things didn't go so well against Kansas, which cheated to beat Mizzou. We'll have more on that game tomorrow. Here is our original coverage of the pregame announcement.

COLUMBIA - While President Elmer Ellis opposed classroom holidays to celebrate football victories, he has relented to permit students to honor the University of Missouri Tigers Monday.

Two classes will be shortened 10 minutes to permit a rally at the columns at 9:20 a.m. Monday to "commemorate a fine football season."

President Ellis said he hoped "this well-deserved recognition of the team will be well attended."

And he added that it will be held regardless of the outcome of Saturday's game with Kansas.