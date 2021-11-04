7 shining Mizzou moments under coach Warren Powers

Under coach Warren Powers, Missouri football achieved some of the greatest upsets in program history.

Powers, who died on Tuesday at the age of 80, had a 46-33-3 record as head coach from 1978-1984.

We look back at the Post-Dispatch original coverage from the biggest wins of the Powers era.

Sept. 9, 1978: Mizzou 3, Notre Dame 0

The Missouri Tigers ushered in the football coaching era of Warren Powers in a manner that will leave them hard put to come up with an encore. They beat national champion Notre Dame!

The stunner was not only that they upset the team that was supposed to beat them by 17 points at home, but even more the way they went about it. They blanked the supposedly explosive national champions 3-0.

It was the first time Notre Dame had been shut out at home since Michigan did it in 1960. It was the first time the Irish had been shut out anywhere in 131 games - or since they were held to a 0-0 tie at Miami in 1965.