A closer look at Mizzou's football signings

High school football players who signed a letter of intent with the University of Missouri on Wednesday:
J.C. CARLIES
Position, etc.: DB ... 6-2, 193 ... Winter Garden, Fla.
Ranking: 3-star ... No. 165 WR ... No. 142 in Florida
Quick hit: Broke high school’s single-game record for receiving yards as a senior … starred on school’s 400-meter relay team. … Power Five offers include Miami, Syracuse, Pitt.
BRADY COOK
Position, etc.: QB ... 6-3, 220 ... Chaminade High
Ranking: 3-star ... No. 30 QB ... No. 16 in Missouri
Quick hit: Threw for 3,194 yards, 33 touchdowns as a senior … earned first-team All-Metro Catholic honors at QB and punter … first-team All-State punter … will enroll in January … got late interest from Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky.
DRAKE HEISMEYER
Position, etc.: OL ... 6-3, 283 ... Francis Howell High
Ranking: 3-star No. 35 OG No. 12 in Missouri
Quick hit: Played tackle in high school but projects as a college center … posted seven sacks as a senior DL. … Power Five offers include Iowa State, Kansas State.
JAVIAN 'J.J.' HESTER
Position, etc.: WR ... 6-3, 190 ... Tulsa, Okla.
Ranking: 4-star ... No. 47 WR ... No. 3 in Oklahoma
Quick hit: Caught 39 passes for 1,404 yards, 13 TDs in 29 varsity games … also picked off six passes at safety. … Power Five offers include Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA, Arkansas.
TYLER JONES
Position, etc.: DB ... 5-10, 185 ... Winter Garden, Fla.
Ranking: 3-star ... No. 81 S ... No. 159 in Florida
Quick hit: Projected as a safety. … starred with Carlies on school’s 400-meter relay team … Power Five offers from Duke, Louisville, Vanderbilt.
JAY MACLIN
Position, etc.: WR ... 5-11, 178 ... Kirkwood High
Ranking: 3-star ... No. 89 WR ... No. 10 in Missouri
Quick hit: Caught 37 passes for 677 yards as a senior … cousin of Mizzou All-American Jeremy Maclin … caught four TDs, returned an interception for a TD vs. Webster Groves. … will enroll in January. … Power Five offers include Arizona State, Indiana, Kentucky.
HARRISON NEVIS
Position, etc.: K ... 6-0, 220 ... Warsaw, Ind.
Ranking: 3-star ... No. 8 PK ... No. 29 in Indiana
Quick hit: Won Kohl’s Academy kicking competition with 65-yard field goal … Power Five offer from Washington State.
WILL NORRIS
Position, etc.: LB ... 6-1, 220 ... Columbia/Rock Bridge
Ranking: 3-star ... No. 53 ILB ... No. 22 in Missouri
Quick hit: Posted 101 tackles, six sacks as a junior with 93 tackles, five sacks as a senior … also handled field-goal duties … Offers include Air Force, Army, Kansas.
MITCHELL WALTERS
Position, etc.: OL ... 6-8, 290 ... Mehlville High
Ranking: 3-star ... No. 49 OT ... No. 13 in Missouri
Quick hit: Anchored O-line that averaged 236 yards rushing this season … posted 45 tackles, three sacks on defense … Power Five offers include Baylor, Kentucky, TCU.
ELIJAH YOUNG
Position, etc.: RB ... 5-9, 175 ... Knoxville, Tenn.
Ranking: 3-star ... No. 9 All-purpose back ... No. 15 in Tennessee
Quick hit: 2,481 all-purpose yards and 43 TDs as a senior, including 2,170 rushing. … averaged 28 yards on kick returns. … Power Five offers include Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina.
