A closer look at Mizzou's football signings

High school football players who signed a letter of intent with the University of Missouri on Wednesday:

J.C. CARLIES

Position, etc.: DB ... 6-2, 193 ... Winter Garden, Fla.

Ranking: 3-star ... No. 165 WR ... No. 142 in Florida

Quick hit: Broke high school’s single-game record for receiving yards as a senior … starred on school’s 400-meter relay team. … Power Five offers include Miami, Syracuse, Pitt.

BRADY COOK

Position, etc.: QB ... 6-3, 220 ... Chaminade High

Ranking: 3-star ... No. 30 QB ... No. 16 in Missouri

Quick hit: Threw for 3,194 yards, 33 touchdowns as a senior … earned first-team All-Metro Catholic honors at QB and punter … first-team All-State punter … will enroll in January … got late interest from Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky.

DRAKE HEISMEYER

Position, etc.: OL ... 6-3, 283 ... Francis Howell High

Ranking: 3-star No. 35 OG No. 12 in Missouri

Quick hit: Played tackle in high school but projects as a college center … posted seven sacks as a senior DL. … Power Five offers include Iowa State, Kansas State.

JAVIAN 'J.J.' HESTER

Position, etc.: WR ... 6-3, 190 ... Tulsa, Okla.

Ranking: 4-star ... No. 47 WR ... No. 3 in Oklahoma