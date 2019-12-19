You are the owner of this article.
A closer look at Mizzou's football signings
Chaminade's Brady Cook plans to sign with Mizzou on Wednesday despite its recent coaching change.

 Randy Kemp, special to STLhighschoolsports.com

High school football players who signed a letter of intent with the University of Missouri on Wednesday:

J.C. CARLIES

Position, etc.: DB ... 6-2, 193 ... Winter Garden, Fla.

Ranking: 3-star ... No. 165 WR ... No. 142 in Florida

Quick hit: Broke high school’s single-game record for receiving yards as a senior … starred on school’s 400-meter relay team. … Power Five offers include Miami, Syracuse, Pitt.

BRADY COOK

Position, etc.: QB ... 6-3, 220 ... Chaminade High

Ranking: 3-star ... No. 30 QB ... No. 16 in Missouri

Quick hit: Threw for 3,194 yards, 33 touchdowns as a senior … earned first-team All-Metro Catholic honors at QB and punter … first-team All-State punter … will enroll in January … got late interest from Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky.

DRAKE HEISMEYER

Position, etc.:  OL ... 6-3, 283 ... Francis Howell High

Ranking: 3-star No. 35 OG No. 12 in Missouri

Quick hit: Played tackle in high school but projects as a college center … posted seven sacks as a senior DL. … Power Five offers include Iowa State, Kansas State.

JAVIAN 'J.J.' HESTER

Position, etc.:  WR ... 6-3, 190 ... Tulsa, Okla.

Ranking: 4-star ... No. 47 WR ... No. 3 in Oklahoma

Quick hit: Caught 39 passes for 1,404 yards, 13 TDs in 29 varsity games … also picked off six passes at safety. … Power Five offers include Georgia, Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA, Arkansas.

TYLER JONES

Position, etc.: DB ... 5-10, 185 ... Winter Garden, Fla.

Ranking: 3-star ... No. 81 S ... No. 159 in Florida

Quick hit: Projected as a safety. … starred with Carlies on school’s 400-meter relay team … Power Five offers from Duke, Louisville, Vanderbilt.

JAY MACLIN

Position, etc.:  WR ... 5-11, 178 ... Kirkwood High

Ranking: 3-star ... No. 89 WR ... No. 10 in Missouri

Quick hit: Caught 37 passes for 677 yards as a senior … cousin of Mizzou All-American Jeremy Maclin … caught four TDs, returned an interception for a TD vs. Webster Groves. … will enroll in January. … Power Five offers include Arizona State, Indiana, Kentucky.

HARRISON NEVIS

Position, etc.:  K ... 6-0, 220 ... Warsaw, Ind.

Ranking: 3-star ... No. 8 PK ... No. 29 in Indiana

Quick hit: Won Kohl’s Academy kicking competition with 65-yard field goal … Power Five offer from Washington State.

WILL NORRIS

Position, etc.:  LB ... 6-1, 220 ... Columbia/Rock Bridge

Ranking: 3-star ... No. 53 ILB ... No. 22 in Missouri

Quick hit: Posted 101 tackles, six sacks as a junior with 93 tackles, five sacks as a senior … also handled field-goal duties … Offers include Air Force, Army, Kansas.

MITCHELL WALTERS

Position, etc.: OL ... 6-8, 290 ... Mehlville High

Ranking: 3-star ... No. 49 OT ... No. 13 in Missouri

Quick hit: Anchored O-line that averaged 236 yards rushing this season … posted 45 tackles, three sacks on defense … Power Five offers include Baylor, Kentucky, TCU.

ELIJAH YOUNG

Position, etc.: RB ... 5-9, 175 ... Knoxville, Tenn.

Ranking: 3-star ... No. 9 All-purpose back ... No. 15 in Tennessee

Quick hit: 2,481 all-purpose yards and 43 TDs as a senior, including 2,170 rushing. … averaged 28 yards on kick returns. … Power Five offers include Arkansas, Kentucky, South Carolina.

Rankings by 247Sports.com

