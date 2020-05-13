A dozen Mizzou spring athletes will return for 2021

“We look forward to watching these Mizzou student-athletes who had their 2020 spring seasons cut short by COVID-19 returning to finish out their collegiate careers the right way next spring,” MU athletics director Jim Sterk said. "The NCAA made the right decision for these young men and women to receive their year back, and I’m grateful that several of them have elected to take advantage of this opportunity. We wish those moving on from Mizzou great success as they enter the next chapter of their lives.”