A dozen Mizzou spring athletes will return for 2021

COLUMBIA, Mo. - A dozen Mizzou athletes from spring sports teams have decided to return for another year of eligibility, as allowed by the NCAA after their seasons were canceled earlier this spring at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 21 spring athletes were eligible to return. One athlete is still weighing options, while another has decided to transfer, baseball infielder Austin James. The rest have decided to pursue other post-collegiate plans.
Among those returning next year are four players from Steve Bieser's baseball team, led by designated hitter/infielder Peter Zimmermann (Chaminade Prep), who was enjoying a strong start to the season at the plate before the season was shut down in March. Zimmermann was hitting .333 and led the Tigers with four home runs, 17 RBIs and 36 total bases through the season's first 16 games. Three pitchers will also return: lefthander Art Joven and righthanders Spencer Juergens (Washington, Mo./St. Francis Borgia) and Lukas Veinbergs.
Two MU golfers will return next year: Rory Franssen on the men's team and Jessica Yuen on the women's team.
Two women's tennis players will return: Gabrielle Goldin and Serena Nash.
Four track and field athletes will return, one on each team: long-distance runner Thomas George, sprinter Caulin Graves, thrower Jordan McClendon (John Burroughs School) and high jumper Karissa Roman.
Softball pitcher Eli Daniel, the team's only senior, previously announced she would not return for another season.
“We look forward to watching these Mizzou student-athletes who had their 2020 spring seasons cut short by COVID-19 returning to finish out their collegiate careers the right way next spring,” MU athletics director Jim Sterk said. "The NCAA made the right decision for these young men and women to receive their year back, and I’m grateful that several of them have elected to take advantage of this opportunity. We wish those moving on from Mizzou great success as they enter the next chapter of their lives.”
Last week MU announced a fundraising drive to help cover expenses for the spring sport seniors who decided to return for the 2021 seasons. With the Fight Tigers Fund, MU is asking for one-time donations, and donors will receive double priority points to count toward their total giving to MU athletics.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.