A team-by-team look at the 28 former Mizzou players on NFL rosters

If you’re hoping to catch your favorite former Missouri players in the NFL this fall, keep it tuned to the AFC. The league’s post-draft roster inventory includes 28 players from Mizzou, with 21 on AFC teams. There are more teams on AFC West rosters (nine) than the entire NFC (seven).
There are still a few high-profile unsigned Mizzou players looking for their next NFL home — including two veterans from St. Louis, Sheldon Richardson and Super Bowl champion backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert — but once again, the former Tigers earning the biggest paychecks this season work along the offensive line, led by two of the game’s highest paid centers.
Here’s a team-by-team look at the former Tigers in the NFL and their roster situations heading into 2021.
Tigers in the NFL
AFC West - Denver Broncos
2019 draft pick, signed through 2022
2021 cap hit: $1,912,041
A pre-draft trade for veteran QB Teddy Bridgewater means Lock will have to compete for the starting job after some measured success as Denver’s starter last year. The good news: The Broncos passed on taking a quarterback in the draft.
2020 draft pick, signed through 2023
2021 cap hit: $967,261
A knee injury ended Albert O’s promising rookie season, but Denver is counting on him to complement starter Noah Fant as another weapon this fall.
Damarea Crockett, running back
Undrafted in 2019, signed through 2022
2021 cap hit: $660,000
The Broncos drafted a running back in the second round to compete with Melvin Gordon, making Crockett a long shot to make the 53-man roster.
Kansas City Chiefs
Yasir Durant, offensive tackle
Undrafted in 2020, signed through 2022
2021 cap hit: $783,333
The Chiefs rebuilt their starting O-line this offseason, but Durant should add depth, versatility.
Sean Culkin, tight end
Undrafted in 2017, signed through 2021
2021 cap hit: $920,000
The former Charger made headlines by converting his salary in Bitcoin. He’ll push for a role as a block-first tight end.
Nick Bolton, linebacker
2021 draft pick, will sign through 2024
Projected 2021 cap hit: $1,060,733
The second-round pick adds more speed to Chiefs defense and should eventually replace starter Anthony Hitchens.
Los Angeles Chargers
Undrafted in 2009, signed through 2021
2021 cap hit: $850,000
At 34, Daniel continues to have one of the most secure jobs in the NFL. With his seventh NFL franchise since 2009, Daniel has another million-dollar contract to help mentor a young QB (second-year star Justin Herbert) and make the occasional Sunday cameo. Career earnings to date: $37,828,471.
Larry Rountree III, running back
2021 draft pick, will sign through 2024
Projected 2021 cap hit: $703,940
The rookie back will have to play some special teams but could steal some game-day carries from starter Austin Ekeler.
Las Vegas Raiders
Tyree Gillespie, safety
2021 draft pick, will sign through 2024
Projected 2021 cap hit: $784,836
Heavy hitter was one of three safeties Vegas drafted to address needy secondary.
AFC South - Houston Texans
Justin Britt, center
2014 draft pick, signed through 2021
2021 cap hit: $2,000,000
Seattle signed Britt to a three-year, $27 million deal in 2017 but a knee injury ended his 2019 season and Britt was out of the league last year. Still just 29, he’s healthy and should compete for Houston’s starting job.
Damon Hazelton Jr., receiver
Undrafted in 2021, signed through 2023
Projected 2021 cap hit: $660,000
Virginia Tech transfer struggled to gain traction in MU’s rotation last year.
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, offensive guard
Undrafted in 2020, signed through 2022
2021 cap hit: $780,000
COVID sidelined the East St. Louis native for nearly a month last summer, but he should supply depth for Urban Meyer’s rebuild in Jacksonville.
Tennessee Titans
Paul Adams, offensive tackle
Undrafted in 2019, signed through
2021 cap hit: $660,000
Adams signed with his hometown team’s practice squad last year.
Tucker McCann, kicker
Undrafted in 2020, signed through 2021
2021 cap hit: $660,000
The O’Fallon, Illinois, native was on the Titans’ practice squad last year but is currently the only kicker on the roster.
AFC North - Baltimore Ravens
Trystan Colon-Castillo, center
Undrafted in 2020, signed through 2021
2021 cap hit: $780,000
Colon-Castillo made the active roster as an undrafted rookie and started two games. Projected as Baltimore’s top backup in the middle.
Cleveland Browns
2020 draft pick, signed through 2023
2021 cap hit: $1,042,825
After a solid rookie season, the former third-round pick has a chance to start with the release of veteran (and fellow former Tiger) Sheldon Richardson.
Pittsburgh Steelers
DeMarkus Acy, cornerback
Undrafted in 2020, signed through 2021
2021 cap hit: $660,000
Acy bounced between San Francisco and Seattle last year, now gets a chance to make the Steelers’ roster.
AFC East - Buffalo Bills
Mitch Morse, center
2015 draft pick, signed through 2022
2021 cap hit: $8,327,941
Morse signed a whopping $44-million, four-year deal in 2019 and remains the anchor for one of the league’s rising franchises.
New England Patriots
Undrafted in 2019, signed through 2021
2021 cap hit: $780,000
A hidden gem as an undrafted free agent, Hall started four games last year and made 40 tackles. Should add valuable depth again in 2021.
Joshuah Bledsoe, safety
2021 draft pick, will sign through 2024
Projected 2021 cap hit: $710,087
Bill Belichick likes Bledsoe’s versatility and instincts — high praise from the game’s foremost defensive mastermind.
New York Jets
Connor McGovern, center
2016 draft pick, signed through 2022
2021 cap hit: $9,333,333
Entering the second year of his $27-million deal, McGovern will be snapping to fresh-faced No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson in the latest Jets’ restart.
NFC West - Arizona Cardinals
2015 draft pick, signed through 2022
2021 cap hit: $2,000,000
The Cardinals love Golden so much they reacquired him from the Giants via trade last season then signed him to a two-year deal. With his 33 ½ career sacks, the former Affton Cougar will be a major part of a defense that adds J.J. Watt and rookie Zaven Collins.
Los Angeles Rams
Kendall Blanton, tight end
Undrafted in 2019, signed through 2022
2021 cap hit: $780,000
He’ll need a productive training camp to land a role in Sean McVay’s offense.
Seattle Seahawks
2011 draft pick, signed through 2021
2021 cap hit: $987,500
Back in the league for the first time in five seasons, Smith was one of the NFL’s best stories last year in Dallas, where he started every game and had five sacks. But shortly after signing a one-year deal with Seattle, he’s back in legal trouble with a second-degree felony battery charge in Louisiana.
NFC North - Chicago Bears
Larry Borom, offensive tackle
2021 draft pick, will sign through 2024
Projected 2021 cap hit: $743,270
The hulking rookie should compete for a job as a swing linemen who can play guard or tackle.
Detroit Lions
2017 draft pick, signed through 2021
2021 cap hit: $1,750,000
On his third team in three years, the former first-round pick has just 6.5 sacks in four NFL seasons.
NFC East - Dallas Cowboys
Walter Palmore, defensive tackle
Undrafted in 2019, signed through 2022
2021 cap hit: $660,000
Palmore played in the short-lived XFL last year then made the Cowboys practice squad, leading to a reserve/future contract in January.
New York Giants
Cale Garrett, linebacker
Undrafted in 2020, signed through 2021
2021 cap hit: $660,000
Garrett spent time with the Titans and Vikings as a rookie then signed a reserve/future contract with the Giants.