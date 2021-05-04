A team-by-team look at the 28 former Mizzou players on NFL rosters

If you’re hoping to catch your favorite former Missouri players in the NFL this fall, keep it tuned to the AFC. The league’s post-draft roster inventory includes 28 players from Mizzou, with 21 on AFC teams. There are more teams on AFC West rosters (nine) than the entire NFC (seven).

There are still a few high-profile unsigned Mizzou players looking for their next NFL home — including two veterans from St. Louis, Sheldon Richardson and Super Bowl champion backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert — but once again, the former Tigers earning the biggest paychecks this season work along the offensive line, led by two of the game’s highest paid centers.

Here’s a team-by-team look at the former Tigers in the NFL and their roster situations heading into 2021.

