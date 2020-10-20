After bye week, Mizzou's roster out of COVID quarantine

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri football team and its peers in the Southeastern Conference have learned that your roster is only as strong as your last round of COVID-19 test results. As of Tuesday, the Tigers did not have any players in quarantine for reasons related to the coronavirus, MU coach Eli Drinkwitz said at his weekly press conference.
That means the players who missed the LSU game on Oct. 10 should be cleared to return for Saturday’s game against Kentucky. The Tigers (1-2) and Wildcats (2-2) kick off at 3 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on SEC Network.
“Knock on wood, we got a test out today that we took this morning, so things can change,” Drinkwitz said. “As of right now we do not have anyone in quarantine because of COVID. We are missing a couple of players due to sickness but it is not COVID related.
“We have not had a positive ... I'm not even gonna jinx it. So, yeah, we're good right now. But we had a test today.”
Five of the six players who missed the LSU game for COVID reasons, either a positive case or a close contact, have returned to the depth chart: receivers KeKe Chism, Damon Hazelton Jr. and Dominic Gicinto, defensive tackle Akial Byers and strong safety Stacy Brown. Defensive back Tyler Jones was also out for that game but does not appear on the depth.
Neither do the two defensive tackles who are still out with injuries: Kobie Whiteside (knee) and Darius Robinson (ankle). Both will be evaluated at MU’s next bye week after upcoming games against Kentucky and Florida, Drinkwitz said.
Here’s a look at the updated depth chart for Saturday’s visit from the Wildcats (2-2):
OFFENSE
Quarterback
8 Connor Bazelak, 6-3 220 RFr. Dayton, Ohio (Archbishop Alter)
3 Shawn Robinson, 6-2 220 RJr. DeSoto, Texas (DeSoto/TCU)
Running Back
34 Larry Rountree III***, 5-10 210 Sr. Raleigh, N.C. (Millbrook)
1 Tyler Badie** 5-9 200 Jr. Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian)
28 Dawson Downing***, 6-0 220 RSr. Mission, Kan. (Bishop Miege)
4 Elijah Young, 5-9 190 Fr. Knoxville, Tenn. (South Doyle)
Wide Receiver
86 Tauskie Dove*, 6-3 200 RSo. Denton, Texas (Ryan)
OR
6 Keke Chism, 6-4 210 Gr. Daingerfield, Texas (Daingerfield/Angelo State)
18 Chance Luper 6-2 180 Fr. North Richlands Hills, Texas (Fort Worth Christian)
Wide Receiver
31 D’ionte Smith, 6-0 155 Jr. Kansas City, Mo. (Raytown/Coffeyville CC)
OR
2 Micah Wilson*** 6-3 205 RSr. Tulsa, Okla. (Lincoln Christian)
7 Damon Hazelton, 6-3 215 Gr. Baltimore, Md. (Franklin/Virginia Tech)
Slot Receiver
9 Jalen Knox**, 6-0 195 Jr. Mansfield, Texas (Timberview)
OR
11 Barrett Banister**, 6-0 200 RJr. Fayettville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
14 Dominic Gicinto**, 5-9 180 Jr. Raytown, Mo. (Raytown)
Tight End
82 Daniel Parker, Jr.**, 6-4 245 Jr. Kansas City, Mo. (Blue Springs)
OR
48 Niko Hea*, 6-5 250 So. St. Louis, Mo. (Christian Brothers)
OR
88 Logan Christopherson*, 6-6 255 RJr. Lemont, Ill. (Lemont, Ill.)
Left Tackle
51 Zeke Powell, 6-5 295 Jr. Georgiana, Ala. (Georgiana/Coffeyville CC)
OR
64 Bobby Lawrence*, 6-8 320 RSo. St. Joseph, Mo. (Central)
Left Guard
72 Xavier Delgado* 6-5 320 RSo. Glendale, Ariz. (Deer Valley)
70 Dylan Spencer, 6-4 300 Fr. Madison, Miss. (Madison Central)
OR
73 Mike Ruth, 6-7 320 RSo. Coppell, Texas (Coppell)
Center
55 Michael Maietti, 6-1 291 Gr. West Orange, N.J. (Don Bosco Prep/Rutgers)
69 Drake Heismeyer, 6-3 283 Fr. St. Charles, Mo. (Francis Howell)
Right Guard
59 Case Cook**, 6-5 300 RJr. Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton)
54 Luke Griffin, 6-5 312 RFr. Chatsworth, Ga. (North Murray)
Right Tackle
79 Larry Borom**, 6-6 332 RJr. Detroit, Mich. (Brother Rice)
76 Javon Foster, 6-6 310 RSo. West Bloomfield, Mich. (West Bloomfield)
DEFENSE
Buck
18 Trajan Jeffcoat*, 6-3, 265, Columbia, S.C. (Irmo)
96 Cannon York, 6-3 235 RSo. Lebanon, Mo. (Lebanon)
OR
49 Sci Martin Jr., 6-3 250 Sr. New Orleans, La. (LSU)
Defensive end
99 Isaiah McGuire*, 6-5 280 So. Tulsa, Okla. (Union)
97 Akial Byers***, 6-4 305 Sr. Fayetteville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
Defensive Tackle
90 Markell Utsey***, 6-4 295 RSr. Little Rock, Ark. (Parkview)
95 Ben Key, 6-3 285 Jr. Cranbourne, West Australia (East LA College)
Defensive end
0 Tre Williams***, 6-5 260 RSr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
39 Chris Turner***, 6-4 270 Sr. Hammond, La. (Hammond)
Weakside Linebacker
32 Nick Bolton**, 6-0 232 Jr. Frisco, Texas (Lone Star)
33 Chad Bailey*, 6-0 230 RSo. Missouri City, Texas (Ridge Point)
Middle Linebacker
11 Devin Nicholson*, 6-3 230 So. Detroit, Mich. (Cass Tech)
25 Jamal Brooks***, 6-1 230 Sr. Bessemer City, Ala. (Bessemer City)
Cornerback
8 Jarvis Ware**, 6-1 190 Jr. Apopka, Fla. (Wekiva)
24 Ishmael Burdine, 6-1 190 RFr. Slidell, La. (Slidell)
Cornerback
2 Ennis Rakestraw, Jr., 6-0 170 Fr. Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville)
14 Adam Sparks***, 6-0 175 Sr. Baton Rouge, La. (Ducthtown)
17 JC Carlies, 6-2, 190 Fr. White Garden, Fla. (West Orange)
Strong Safety
3 Martez Manuel*, 6-1 200 So. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
7 Stacy Brown*, 6-2 212 So. Duncanville, Texas (Duncanville)
Free Safety
1 Joshuah Bledsoe***, 6-0 200 Sr. Houston, Texas (Dekaney)
4 Jalani Williams 6-2 195 RFr. St. Louis, Mo. (Parkway North)
Boundary Safety
9 Tyree Gillespie*** 6-0 210 Sr. Ocala, Fla. (Vanguard)
4 Jalani Williams 6-2 195 RFr. St. Louis, Mo. (Parkway North)
SPECIALISTS
Placekicker/Kickoff
92 Harrison Mevis, 6-0 220 Fr. Warsaw, Ind. (Warsaw Community)
90 Sean Koetting**, 6-3 230 RJr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
Holder
19 Grant McKinniss, 6-1 204 Gr. Findlay, Ohio (Findlay/Kentucky)
11 Barrett Banister**, 6-0 200 RJr. Fayettville, Ark. (Fayetteville)
Punter
19 Grant McKinniss, 6-1 204 Gr. Findlay, Ohio (Findlay/Kentucky)
90 Sean Koetting**, 6-3 230 RJr. Columbia, Mo. (Rock Bridge)
Snapper
49 Jake Hoffman*, 6-4 230 RSo. Kearney, Mo. (Kearney)
31 Drew Wise**, 6-2 240 RJr. Lawrence, Kan. (Free State)
Kick Returner
1 Tyler Badie**, 5-9 200 Jr. Memphis, Tenn. (Briarcrest Christian)
28 Dawson Downing***, 6-0 220 RSr. Mission, Kan. (Bishop Miege)
15 Kris Abrams-Draine, 5-11 179 Fr. Mobile, Ala. (Spanish Fort)
34 Larry Rountree III***, 5-10 210 Sr. Raleigh, N.C. (Millbrook)
Punt Returner
15 Kris Abrams-Draine, 5-11 179 Fr. Mobile, Ala. (Spanish Fort)
OR
8 Jarvis Ware**, 6-1 190 Jr. Apopka, Fla. (Wekiva)
OR
87 Cade Musser, 5-9, 185 So. Blue Springs, Mo. (Blue Springs)
OR
31 D’ionte Smith, 6-0 155 Jr. Kansas City, Mo. (Raytown/Coffeyville CC)
A few quick notes:
• With the depth replenished at receiver, there’s competition for starting jobs. Dove and Smith were MU’s leading receivers against LSU and both started that game, but Chism and Wilson, who scored his first receiving TD in the last game, will have a chance to push for starting jobs. Freshman Javian Hester had been on the depth in recent weeks but hasn’t seen the field yet.
• The left tackle job is up for grabs again. Powell spent the Friday night before the LSU game in the hospital with an illness but recovered in time to come off the bench and play the second half.
• Big changes across the D-line but similar to how MU approached the LSU game. Jeffcoat stays in the starting lineup at the Buck/outside linebacker position, with Williams on the opposite edge at defensive end. McGuire and Byers are now the top two options at 3-4 end, which is more of an interior position when flanked by the Buck linebacker. Key joins the depth as Utsey’s backup at nose tackle, though Byers could also shift inside and play that position, too.
• Ware replaced Abrams-Draine midway through the LSU game at punt returner, but it looks like the competition is wide open for the job this week.
