After bye week, Mizzou's roster out of COVID quarantine

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The Missouri football team and its peers in the Southeastern Conference have learned that your roster is only as strong as your last round of COVID-19 test results. As of Tuesday, the Tigers did not have any players in quarantine for reasons related to the coronavirus, MU coach Eli Drinkwitz said at his weekly press conference.

That means the players who missed the LSU game on Oct. 10 should be cleared to return for Saturday’s game against Kentucky. The Tigers (1-2) and Wildcats (2-2) kick off at 3 p.m. at Memorial Stadium on SEC Network.

“Knock on wood, we got a test out today that we took this morning, so things can change,” Drinkwitz said. “As of right now we do not have anyone in quarantine because of COVID. We are missing a couple of players due to sickness but it is not COVID related.

“We have not had a positive ... I'm not even gonna jinx it. So, yeah, we're good right now. But we had a test today.”

Five of the six players who missed the LSU game for COVID reasons, either a positive case or a close contact, have returned to the depth chart: receivers KeKe Chism, Damon Hazelton Jr. and Dominic Gicinto, defensive tackle Akial Byers and strong safety Stacy Brown. Defensive back Tyler Jones was also out for that game but does not appear on the depth.