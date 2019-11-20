COLUMBIA, Mo. - There are going to be nights for the Missouri basketball team when perimeters shots don’t fall and turnovers and fouls spike. Wednesday was one of those nights.
Playing a second game in 48 hours, the Tigers labored on the offensive end but again played enough defense to dispatch a mid-major foe from Mizzou Arena, beating Morehead State 70-52 in the second game of the Tigers’ home portion of Hall of Fame Classic. Mizzou heads to Kansas City for the premier games in the event, facing Butler on Monday at the Sprint Center then Oklahoma or Stanford on Tuesday.
A familiar rash of turnovers dogged the Tigers on Wednesday and kept Martin’s team from pulling away early. That’s OK when Mark Smith is having a Mark Smith night. The junior guard shook off two first-half fouls to lead Mizzou (4-1) with a season-high 21 points, one off his career high. After not scoring in MU’s first game against Incarnate Word, Smith has led the team in points in three of the last four games and has his season average up to 13.6 points per game.
Smith connected on two early 3s to open the game but the Tigers missed the rest of their 12 3s in the half and finished the night just 4 of 22 from behind the arc — and just 1 of 17 from shooters not named Mark.
Turnovers became a problem, too. The Tigers finished with 17 giveaways and at one stretch in the second half, the Tigers gave the ball back with three offensive fouls in a span of four possessions.
Point guard Dru Smith, playing in foul trouble most of the night, still managed to stuff the box score with 11 points, nine rebounds and five assists. Nobody else finished in double-figure scoring for the Tigers.
Missouri cruised to a 16-6 lead, but Morehead ran off a 14-3 run as turnovers plagued the Tigers. During one stretch, the lead changed sides on six consecutive scores, most of those with Mark Smith and center Jeremiah Tilmon on the bench with two fouls. In the first half, Martin extended his bench and gave minutes to all three players who didn’t see the floor in Monday’s win over Wofford. All three got into the scoring column, starting with freshman forward Tray Jackson, who scored seven points in six minutes.
Morehead went ahead 29-27 with a couple free throws in the final two minutes of the half, but the Tigers stormed back with a 9-0 surge to close the half. Freshman forward Kobe Brown ignited two transition chances with steals and finished with layups on the other end. Backup center Reed Nikko added a three-point play in the post.
Dru Smith picked up his third foul before the second media timeout then his fourth with more than 10 minutes to play, costing the Tigers their most efficient ball-handler for long stretches. The Tigers’ defense didn’t let up, and on the offensive end, Mark Smith continued to be MU’s best weapon, scoring three of his second-half baskets on drives to the rim. For the game, Mizzou outscored the Eagles 36-20 in the paint and held a 45-28 rebounding edge.