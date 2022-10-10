 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Afternoon kickoff for Mizzou football homecoming game vs. Vanderbilt

Bulldogs 26, Tigers 22

University of Missouri fans cheer on the Tigers on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, in the third quarter of a game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Memorial Stadium in Columbia, Mo. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Missouri's Oct. 22 homecoming football game against Vanderbilt will kick off at 3 p.m. CT on SEC Network, the league announced Monday.

MU always requests to have its homecoming game played in the afternoon or evening to make room for morning homecoming festivities, including the campus parade through downtown Columbia. The Tigers (2-4, 0-3 SEC) are on a bye this week. Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2) plays Saturday at Georgia. The Tigers are 2-0 against Vandy under coach Eli Drinkwitz. The Commodores have lost 23 consecutive SEC games since beating Mizzou on Oct. 19, 2019.

Here's the full SEC schedule for SEC games on Oct. 22:

UT-Martin at Tennessee, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Ole Miss at LSU, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Vanderbilt at Missouri, 3 p.m., SEC Network

Mississippi State ate Alabama, 6 p.m., ESPN

Texas A&M at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Bye week: Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida Kentucky

