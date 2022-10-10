Afternoon kickoff for Mizzou football homecoming game vs. Vanderbilt

MU always requests to have its homecoming game played in the afternoon or evening to make room for morning homecoming festivities, including the campus parade through downtown Columbia. The Tigers (2-4, 0-3 SEC) are on a bye this week. Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-2) plays Saturday at Georgia. The Tigers are 2-0 against Vandy under coach Eli Drinkwitz. The Commodores have lost 23 consecutive SEC games since beating Mizzou on Oct. 19, 2019.