Alabama moves in on Washington High tight end who committed to Mizzou

Missouri’s latest football commitment came from Texas — three-star defensive back Darius Jackson from Red Oak High in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. He’s got ideal size at 6-foot-1 and has been on MU’s radar since last fall, before the head-coaching change.

But the bigger development for Mizzou’s 2021 class was a scholarship offer that didn't come from MU: Washington, Mo., tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp, who committed to the Tigers in late April, announced a new offer from Alabama. Just in case you weren’t sure what kind of player Mizzou landed in the three-star prospect, well, Nick Saban seems to like him, too.

Hoerstkamp is a true three-point stance tight end who puts his hand in the dirt as an in-line tight end on 85 to 90 percent of Washington’s snaps, coach Derick Heflin said. Washington runs an under-center flexbone system. He can snag passes downfield or over the middle but he’s no stranger to trading blows at the point of attack.

“As far as a player, he’s a very skilled receiver with great ball skills,” Heflin said. “He started on our basketball team since he was a freshman so he has the ability to go get the ball. He’s good at going across the middle. We do a lot of play-action stuff with him and run him off drag routes.