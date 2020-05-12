Alabama moves in on Washington High tight end who committed to Mizzou

Missouri’s latest football commitment came from Texas — three-star defensive back Darius Jackson from Red Oak High in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. He’s got ideal size at 6-foot-1 and has been on MU’s radar since last fall, before the head-coaching change.
But the bigger development for Mizzou’s 2021 class was a scholarship offer that didn't come from MU: Washington, Mo., tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp, who committed to the Tigers in late April, announced a new offer from Alabama. Just in case you weren’t sure what kind of player Mizzou landed in the three-star prospect, well, Nick Saban seems to like him, too.
Hoerstkamp is a true three-point stance tight end who puts his hand in the dirt as an in-line tight end on 85 to 90 percent of Washington’s snaps, coach Derick Heflin said. Washington runs an under-center flexbone system. He can snag passes downfield or over the middle but he’s no stranger to trading blows at the point of attack.
“As far as a player, he’s a very skilled receiver with great ball skills,” Heflin said. “He started on our basketball team since he was a freshman so he has the ability to go get the ball. He’s good at going across the middle. We do a lot of play-action stuff with him and run him off drag routes.
“As far as a blocker, he gets of the ball and plays with a nasty streak. He really likes to finish his blocks.”
Schools started recruiting Hoerstkamp as a defensive end — Kansas State even liked him as a three-technique defensive tackle, Heflin said — but once Kentucky’s staff got in the mix and recruited him to play tight end, that’s been the trend for schools interested in the 6-foot-4, 255-pounder.
“In my conversations I’ve had with him, he just wants to do whatever’s best for the team,” Heflin said, “and whatever fits the need and gets him on the field the most.”
Hoerstkamp remains committed to Mizzou and has been active on social media promoting the program and encouraging other MU targets, but Alabama’s interest indicates he could attract more attention the closer we get to the December signing date.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.