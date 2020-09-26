Alabama too strong in Drinkwitz's debut, beats Mizzou 38-19

There were some promising signs for Mizzou. Drinkwitz’s defenders made far more tackles than they missed. Nick Bolton’s 2019 was no mirage: The junior linebacker punished Tide runners into the turf and recovered a fourth-quarter strip sack by teammate Tre Williams. Larry Rountree III will find more open holes against less formidable defenses but still ran with authority and finished with 67 yards on 14 carries. Freshman kicker Harrison Mevis drilled both of his field goal attempts. Receiver Jalen Knox’s move to the slot paid off with more explosive plays in space. He finished with five catches for 63 yards. Young defensive backs Martez Manuel (3.5 tackles for loss) and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. weren’t rattled on the big stage.

As for Robinson, at times he made some questionable decisions, tending to hang onto the ball far too long under pressure. In his first game action since the 2018 season, when he started seven games at Texas Christian University, he completed 19 of 25 throws for 185 yards but also lost 35 yards on eight rushing attempts, including a couple sacks. Late in the second quarter, he caught his own pass that Alabama deflected at the line but mistakenly attempted a second pass for a penalty. Later he botched an option pitch to Knox that turned into an Alabama takeaway. Robinson spoiled a visit to the red zone when he scrambled deep into the backfield and took a third-down sack.