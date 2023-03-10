The Alabama and Missouri men's basketball teams are scheduled to meet in the 2023 Southeastern Conference tournament semifinals on Saturday, March 11 in Nashville, Tennessee. The game is scheduled to start at noon CT.

No. 1 seed Alabama enters the matchup 27-5 overall. Most recently, Alabama defeated No. 9-seeded Mississippi State 72-49 on Friday in the SEC tournament quarterfinals.

No. 4 seed Missouri comes into the contest 24-8 overall. On Friday, Mizzou beat No. 5-seeded Tennessee 79-71 in the SEC tournament quarterfinals.

Earlier this season, Alabama defeated Mizzou 85-64 on Jan. 21 in Columbia, Missouri.

SEC tournament: Mizzou vs. Alabama basketball betting odds

As of 5:18 p.m. CT on Friday, Alabama opened as a 9-point favorite against Missouri, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

The over/under opened at 158.5 points.

Alabama opened as -475 (bet $475 to win $100) to win outright, and Mizzou opened as +380 (bet $100 to win $380) to win outright.

Close 1 of 6 Missouri forward Mohamed Diarra grabs a rebound as Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the third round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) reacts after being bumped by Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the third round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard Kobe Brown celebrates with fans after an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard Kobe Brown celebrates with fans after an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Missouri won 79-71. (AP Photo/John Amis) Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) waits for Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) to shoot a free throw in the final moments of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Missouri won 79-71. (AP Photo/John Amis) Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic (33) reacts to a missed basket against Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Missouri won 79-71. (AP Photo/John Amis) A look at Mizzou vs. Tennessee Vols basketball in the 2023 SEC tournament Here is a look at Missouri vs. Tennessee Vols basketball in the 2023 SEC tournament on Friday, March 10. 1 of 6 Missouri forward Mohamed Diarra grabs a rebound as Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the third round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) reacts after being bumped by Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the third round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard Kobe Brown celebrates with fans after an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard Kobe Brown celebrates with fans after an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Missouri won 79-71. (AP Photo/John Amis) Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) waits for Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) to shoot a free throw in the final moments of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Missouri won 79-71. (AP Photo/John Amis) Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic (33) reacts to a missed basket against Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Missouri won 79-71. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Dennis Gates is the Missouri men's basketball head coach. Nate Oats is the Alabama men's basketball head coach.

Erik Hall is the digital sports editor at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.