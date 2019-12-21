All Mizzou in the Lou: Tigers take down Illinois to capture another Braggin' Rights win

It was a disappointing start to the Missouri basketball season.

Was.

That changed Saturday when the Tigers earned the right to brag into the holidays with another Braggin’ Rights Game victory over Illinois at Enterprise Center, this one 63-56, MU's second straight win in the rivalry series. Mizzou's third straight victory, on a day when the Tigers' biggest stars struggled, might have just turned around what had been an underwhelming start to the season.

Against one of the nation’s best offensive rebounding teams, the Tigers beat Illinois (8-4) at its own game, crashing the boards all day on their way to 13 offensive rebounds and 16 second-chance points. Playing in his first Braggin' Rights Game, Dru Smith led the Tigers (7-4) with 19 points, while Javon Pickett and Xavier Pinson came off the bench with 17 and 14 points.

That more than made up for a quiet day from leading scorer Mark Smith, the former Illini guard who joined the Tigers last year. Booed every time he touched the ball, Smith finished without a single point, even missing a pair of free throws in the final seconds. By then, the Mizzou half of the crowd of 15,259 had already started their celebration. Jeremiah Tilmon, also the object of Illini scorn all day, fouled out with just four points and one rebound.

Ayo Dosunmu led Illinois with a game-high 21 points.

