Altman? English? Golden? Mizzou coaching search gets started with options galore

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Before we get to who could be next at Missouri, let’s recap where things stand across the Southeastern Conference:

Jobs filled

Georgia: Mike White

The Bulldogs made the first move in the SEC and nabbed White before his seat could get too hot to stay in Florida. Shrewd move for White. Impressive but not overwhelmingly impressive hire by UGA. He was 20 games over .500 in SEC play over seven years in Gainesville, made an Elite Eight and always recruited well, though not quite at Auburn-Kentucky-Tennessee levels. He would have been a swell hire at Mizzou, though with the White family’s very close relationship with recently dumped AD Jim Sterk, it would not have been a natural connection to work for Sterk’s former boss (Mun Choi) and Sterk’s replacement (Desiree Reed-Francois.)

Help wanted

Florida: Endless options here. Dayton’s Anthony Grant was a Gators assistant during the Billy Donovan glory years. Would UF go after former Arizona coach Sean Miller?

LSU: AD Scott Woodward always swings big, but he’ll have to find someone willing to absorb possibly hefty sanctions.

Could make a change

Mississippi State: MSU debunked a report that Ben Howland was fired but could delay that announcement until after the NIT. The buzz around the SEC tournament was Howland will announce his retirement at season’s end.

Ole Miss: Landing White, an Ole Miss alum, would have been a coup. Rebels might be better off sticking with Kermit Davis another year.

South Carolina: Frank Martin had a good bounce-back season, but still just one NCAA Tournament in 10 years. He nearly called it quits last year. Time for a mutual separation?

High-major openings outside the SEC

Maryland

Kansas State

Louisville

Now, the Missouri job.

• A source close to former Xavier and Louisville Chris Mack told me he’d be shocked if Mack returns to coaching this year. He might take the year off — Louisville is paying him nearly $5 million over the next three years — and revisit the market this time next year. Good coach, messy ending in Louisville. Might be best to sit out this cycle.

• Colorado State just signed Niko Medved to an extension through 2029 and bumped his base salary from $750,000 to $1.1 million and up to $1.3 million by the final year. Under his new buyout language, Medved would owe CSU roughly $2.7 million if he left for another school this year. Add that to Cuonzo Martin’s buyout figure and Mizzou would be on the hook for nearly $9 million in buyout fees before even paying Medved’s salary, plus his staff. Not impossible but seems less likely.

• Baylor’s Jerome Tang is the hottest assistant on the market. He’s been alongside Scott Drew all 19 years in Waco. There has been some contact with MU, PowerMizzou.com first reported. If head-coaching experience isn’t a requirement, he’s probably the most qualified coach in America. He’s got extensive recruiting ties in Texas and throughout the country. He assembles some of the most talented rosters in the game year after year — 10 NBA draft picks the last 19 years, four first-rounders — and peaked with last year’s national championship. The Bears have the pieces to do it again this year. Industry sources who know him well say he's been selective with head-coaching offers but is clearly ready to run his own program.

• Here’s another compelling assistant: Kenny Payne. The former Kentucky assistant alongside John Calipari is now with the New York Knicks. Rick Bozich, longtime Louisville scribe, reported that Louisville and another school will take a look at Payne — and he mentioned Missouri as a possibility, being a Nike school. Payne played at Louisville but was on Calipari’s bench from 2010-20. Would he leave the NBA for a college job that's not at Louisville, his alma mater?

• A name we inadvertently left off Friday’s initial list was San Francisco’s Todd Golden Not overly impressive credentials yet, but at 36, he’s quickly built the Dons into an impressive mid-major, winning 24 games this year with efficient offense and defense. He’s got some SEC experience, working under Bruce Pearl at Auburn, first as director of ops, then as an assistant coach. (Say what you will about Pearl and his shady track record, but he’s built Auburn into an SEC power.) Golden played at Saint Mary’s, another strong mid-major program, then got to know Steven Pearl, Bruce’s son, while they played together overseas. They both played for Bruce when he coached the U.S. team in the 2009 Maccabiah Games held every four years in Israel. Golden is keen on analytics and devotes one of his assistant coaches to manage all aspects of analytics, Jonathan Safir, who as a player at Vassar College published a thesis project titled, “How Analytics, Big Data, and Technology Have Impacted Basketball’s Quest to Maximize Efficiency and Optimization.”

Golden is in the mix at Kansas State, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported Monday, along with Baylor’s Tang and New Mexico State’s Chris Jans.

• Will Mizzou look at Jans? All he’s done at NMSU is win 80% of his games in five years with four Western Athletic Conference regular-season championships. Industry sources believe he should be getting serious high-major looks.

• Golden has the Dons in the NCAA Tournament where they’ll face another potential Mizzou candidate in Murray State’s Matt McMahon in the first round. He could be in play at Florida, LSU and any other high-major job that opens.

• What about Oregon’s Dana Altman? As I wrote Friday, there has been mutual interest in the past and again recently. He has spent the last 12 years in the Pac-12 but still has close contacts in Mid-Missouri from his days at Moberly Area Community College way back in the 1980s. He’s 63, which puts him right in the middle of the four coaches who run the top programs in the SEC: Eric Musselman is 57, Pearl is 61, Calipari is 63 (four months older than Altman) and Rick Barnes is 67. Folks who know him well believe it would take a lot for Altman to leave Oregon. His daughter and her family are settled in Eugene. He makes more than Mizzou paid Martin, close to $3.6 million with a buyout at $4 million.

• George Mason’s Kim English will get a look. The 33-year-old former Tigers player didn’t have a great debut season as a head coach at 14-16 — George Mason’s winning percentage was its worst in six years — but his candidacy is all about upside and recruiting. English’s fingerprints are all over the Tennessee roster that just won its first SEC tournament since 1979 plus last year’s NBA draft class that included two Vols in the first 28 picks. A coach’s ability to capitalize on the name, image and likeness looms large over this job and English is the one potential candidate who has the established cachet to connect with the most influential dealmakers in the local market. Several are already on board, multiple sources say.

• What about Iowa State's T.J. Otzelberger? He's among the lowest paid head coaches in the major conferences, so he could leverage interest into more money in Ames. But he's not expected to look around this offseason after just moving back to a place he and his wife know well.

• It’s uncertain if Mizzou has any interest in Travis Ford, but the Billikens coach has the support of the local AAU teams, namely Bradley Beal Elite. Sources say there are influential boosters in his corner should be become a candidate. Seems like an unnatural fit — he’s just 1-7 in NCAA Tournament games and hasn’t done well in big games against ranked foes — but he would have some local support.

• There's really no sense in discussing Gregg Marshall. The minute he’s hired somewhere – and I’m not convinced it’ll ever happen — every coach in his conference will be sending recruits the numerous stories that detailed the allegations made against Marshall at multiple coaching stops. This alone from The Athletic in 2020 should keep schools from giving Marshall another chance: “Players allege that Marshall mocked a player’s mental health, threatened to send a player ‘back to Africa,’ used other insults, and described several instances where Marshall put his hands on players.” A flood of high-level players transferred away from Marshall in his latter years at Wichita State, but even if some of the accusations were embellished, no AD or university president wants to answer the inevitable questions about those allegations.

• Ben McCollum has done an amazing job at Northwest Missouri State and could make a fine high-major coach once someone gives him a chance. But if there’s one school that absolutely cannot go all in with a Division II coach, no matter how may championships he’s won, it is Missouri. The Kim Anderson catastrophe was just too recent. That’s unfair to McCollum, but that’s the reality. When Mun Choi declared “business as usual goes out the window with our new athletics director,” then paid Reed-Francois the highest salary for an MU AD in school history, in no way was that to be interpreted as, “Let’s go back to the D-II well.”

