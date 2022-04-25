Amari Davis latest Mizzou player to enter portal, frees open another spot

COLUMBIA, Mo. - And then there were three. That's how many players from this past season's Missouri basketball roster are still with the team after another entry into the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. This time it was junior guard Amari Davis, who announced his plans to transfer on Twitter.

Davis is the ninth player from last year's team to enter the portal and the seventh among the nine newcomers who joined the team for the 2021-22 campaign.

Davis posted on Twitter: "I want to thank Mizzou for everything I learned and was shown. I want to thank coach (Cuonzo) Martin and his staff for bringing me in with open arms. This was an amazing stop in my basketball career with that being said I will be entering the transfer portal. #RespectMyDecision"

Davis started 13 of 32 games last season and averaged 9.0 points and 1.1 assists after arriving from Green Bay last summer. The Tigers tried him at point guard early in the season but he struggled to initiate the offense as a playmaker. He was never a 3-point shooter before coming to Mizzou and lived up to that billing with the Tigers, shooting just 24.4% from deep.

The roster now includes just three players from the 12-21 team that cost Martin his job: forwards Kobe Brown and Ronnie DeGray III and guard Kaleb Brown, Kobe's younger brother.

Under new coach Dennis Gates, Mizzou has added eight other players in recent weeks, seven transfers and four-star high school prospect Aidan Shaw, who initially signed under Martin last fall then re-committed to play for Gates. Davis' departure leaves Gates with two open scholarships for the 2022-23 team.

Here's the updated list of transfers who are coming and going:

Transfers leaving ...

Amari Davis, junior, guard (uncommitted)

Boogie Coleman, junior, guard (uncommitted)

Yaya Keita, freshman, forward (uncommitted)

Javon Pickett, senior, guard (St. Louis University)

DaJuan Gordon, junior, guard (New Mexico State)

Jordan Wilmore, sophomore center (Northwestern State)

Trevon Brazile, freshman, forward (Arkansas)

Anton Brookshire, freshman, guard (uncommitted)

Sean Durugordon, guard (uncommitted)

Transfers coming ...

Nick Honor, junior, guard (Clemson)

Sean East II, junior, guard (John A. Logan College)

D'Moi Hodge, senior, guard (Cleveland State)

Tre Gomillion, senior, guard (Cleveland State)

Noah Carter, sophomore, forward (Northern Iowa)

DeAndre Gholston, junior, guard (Milwaukee)

Mohamed Diarra, junior, forward (Garden City College)

