KANSAS CITY — Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk, at one point choking back tears, did not pull any punches Tuesday in his first public comments since the NCAA thwarted Mizzou’s appeal in its academic misconduct case.
Holding a joint press conference with MU chancellor Alexander Cartwright at the Sprint Center, Sterk said he was “angry” for the NCAA’s “hurtful” decision and vowed to lead future reform measures to fix the NCAA compliance and enforcement process. Sterk said the AD, chancellors and presidents “need to collectively decide where we want to go because the current system is broken.”
Here’s a recap of what they had to say during the 30-minute media session:
• Sterk said his emotions went from disappointed to shocked on Monday when he received word that all three pieces of Mizzou’s appeal were denied. “Now I’m just angry,” he said. “I’m angry because our student-athletes and coaches who were so wrongly impacted by this decision from the appeals committee and the committee on infractions. The NCAA has proven again it cannot effectively serve its membership and the student-athletes it’s supposed to protect. The decision today is just wrong. This decision has been a three-year ordeal for us and the appeal 19 weeks waiting for no decision. There should be similar results in similar cases regardless when they entered the enforcement system. No one can look at the Missouri case and the Mississippi State case and say common sense was used. There was no logic in today’s decision and result.”
“I ask to the membership, to Dr. (Mark) Emmert, to the NCAA staff where is the justice in that?” (Emmert is the president of the NCAA.)
• Perhaps the most revealing comments Tuesday came when Sterk and Cartwright were asked what they’d do differently if they could start the process over from the start.
“I don’t think I’d do anything differently,” Sterk said. “We did everything right. Where it fell apart was with the NCAA staff and the organization.”
Cartwright: “I can’t think of anything right now that we’d do different. If we found out something was happening we’d immediately self-report and we’d immediately work with the enforcement staff. We’d do all the things we did and certainly hope we’d have a different outcome. It’s the right thing to do.”
• Sterk suspects Mizzou is paying the price for the NCAA’s inability to uncover major violations in the University of North Carolina academic misconduct case.
“We were the next case up after that,” Sterk said. “Those folks committee on infractions had a strong option on what should have happened in the North Carolina case and we were the next case up. But that’s all speculation.”
• Did the #MakeitRight campaign backfire? Did Mizzou’s aggressive public pushback hurt Mizzou’s appeals case? Cartwright isn’t sure about that.
“We did it respectfully,” he said. “It was our responsibility to make it clear we didn’t agree with the outcome. It was important that people understand that and we continue to push forward throughout the entire appeals process. … I don’t know if it played a role.”
• Sterk’s athletics department will borrow money from the university coffers to cover the loss of revenue that comes with the postseason ban. That loss is projected at around $9 million. “Most likely through a loan process,” Cartwright said. “They’ll pay us back.”
• Can Mizzou sue the NCAA over this outcome? Sterk has asked a high-profile legal firm that represented both North Carolina and North Carolina State in recent NCAA compliance cases. “I asked them six months ago, ‘If this is not overturned and the wrong decision comes out, what legal recourse do we have?” Sterk said. “They said unfortunately not, there’s no legal recourse.”
“But we will continue to push for reform,” Cartwright added. “We owe it to the membership as a whole and we owe it to our fellow SEC schools.”
• Did the lingering appeals case impact a football season that went off the rails last month? “Coach Odom and the team did a good job trying to focus on each game, but I liken it to a hangover staying with you to the next day,” Sterk said. “Even though you try to put it out of your mind it’s always there. It definitely had a negative impact and every week added more emphasis to that.”
• That said, asked how Tuesday’s ruling will impact his evaluation of the football season and Odom’s performance, Sterk said, “That is completely separate. We’re focusing on this today. … After the season we’ll talk about that.”
• At one point, Sterk appeared to tear up and his voice cracked talking about the players affected by Tuesday’s ruling. “This is a really hurtful decision that’s a blow because it impacts so many student-athletes. When our coaches are talking to kids that have eligibility left their senior year and they can’t go to postseason play it’s really, really difficult.”
• Sterk said he was “very surprised” Mizzou’s recruiting restrictions and scholarship reductions were upheld, “because they had nothing to do with the case. There was no correlation to recruiting or scholarships. Those are impacting opportunities for student-athletes. They basically went through the (penalty) matrix and hit on every facet of the matrix.”
• How much did the SEC support Mizzou through this process? “From the very start they were there with us,” Sterk said. “They advised us. We notified them as soon as we found out there was a violation. When (Yolanda Kumar) tried to hold us hostage we told her we already told the NCAA and the SEC there was nothing to hold us hostage over or leverage us. We did that from the start.”
• Sterk has not talked to anyone from the NCAA since the school received the ruling Monday night, he said. The school received the same 8-page ruling that was published on the NCAA’s website on Tuesday. Nothing more. No follow-up calls or any chance for feedback. “That’s what we received. That’s it,” Sterk said, visibly upset. “Probably a few questions I’d like to have answered.”