Ankle injury sidelines Mizzou basketball's Kobe Brown vs. No. 4 Alabama

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Just as the Missouri basketball team jogged onto Norm Stewart Court for pregame warmups 30 minutes before Saturday's game against No. 4 Alabama, the team announced that star forward Kobe Brown will not play against the Crimson Tide because of an ankle injury.

“Our student-athlete’s health is our top priority,” Tigers coach Dennis Gates said in a statement released before tip-off. “For Kobe’s long-term future and success, I have elected to rest him tonight and not risk any further injury by allowing his ankle to properly heal.”

Also, sophomore guard Kaleb Brown, Kobe's younger brother, is out with a non-COVID illness, leaving the Tigers with 10 scholarship players against the SEC's top-ranked team.

Freshman Aidan Shaw will make his first career start in place of Kobe Brown. Noah Carter, back available after missing Wednesday's game against Arkansas, also returns to the starting lineup in place of Ronnie DeGray III.

Kobe Brown leads the Tigers with 15.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Earlier this week he was named one of 50 players on the midseason watch list for the Oscar Robertson Trophy, given to the national player of the year.

Brown met with reporters on Friday and said his ankle was feeling fine after he twisted it late against Arkansas on Wednesday. Brown took part in some pregame shooting with teammates before the team announced he wouldn't play.

The Tigers (14-4, 3-3 SEC) next play Tuesday at Ole Miss.