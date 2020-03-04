Another early deficit, another SEC road loss for Mizzou

OXFORD, Miss. - Much like the story of their season, a ragged start buried the Missouri Tigers early at Ole Miss on Wednesday only to restore hope with a late surge.
But not for long.
In the penultimate game of the regular season — and another one bogged down by the officials’ endlessly bleating whistles — Mizzou fell behind by 15 points at The Pavilion at Ole Miss only to storm back and even the score early in the second half. In a matchup of two teams trying to avoid the first day of next week’s Southeastern Conference tournament, the Rebels turned to their headliner to squash the Tigers’ rally. Breein Tyree delivered. Playing his final home game and his ninth career outing against Mizzou, the lone Rebel senior perked up in the second half of his team’s 75-67 victory.
In a game that featured 44 fouls and 56 free throws, Missouri’s Cuonzo Martin needed every last piece of his 11-man rotation. Starters Dru Smith and Reed Nikko played in foul trouble for most of the second half. And just like Saturday’s loss to Mississippi State, the Tigers lurked a possession or two down for long stretches in the second half but never took the lead.
With the loss, the Tigers (14-16, 6-11 SEC) slipped into a tie with Ole Miss (15-15, 6-11) for 12th place in the conference but can still secure the 10th seed in next week’s SEC tournament with a win Saturday over Alabama and some help around the league.
Xavier Pinson led Mizzou with 16 points while Jeremiah Tilmon finished with 12. Tyree and Blake Hinson carried the Rebels with 19 apiece.
The Rebels took control quickly with a 13-0 run, during which Mizzou took eight shots and missed all eight, including a couple open 3-pointers that circled the rim and into the hands of a Rebel rebounder. Mizzou’s scoreless stretch lasted 4 minutes, 54 seconds and essentially took the Tigers out of the game for the half.
After a pregame ceremony to honor Tyree, the SEC’s active career scoring leader, the Tigers had more trouble with Hinson. The sophomore forward, who nearly chose Mizzou out of high school two years ago, scored 19 points in the first half, more than he’s scored in any SEC game this season. He had the magic touch throughout the half, including four 3-pointers. On a late possession, he grabbed his own missed shot, absorbed a foul and sank the put-back while falling to the court.
The Tigers allowed the Rebels to shoot 53.8 percent in the first half, while the Rebels were perfect from the foul line on 16 attempts.
Mizzou was fortunate to get back within single digits in the final seconds of the half, thanks to an unlikely source of offense. Sophomore guard Torrence Watson, the 11th player to see the floor for the Tigers, drilled a 3-pointer with 30 seconds left, then stole the ball at midcourt and beat the halftime buzzer with a layup, cutting into Ole Miss’ lead at 49-40.
Missouri’s defense found a new gear to open the second half. The Rebels missed their first six shots of the half, while a Mitchell Smith 3-pointer closed the gap to 51-46 heading into the first media timeout.
Mizzou’s comeback continued with Tilmon’s game-tying put-back with 14:04 left, good for a 9-0 run and 16-2 going back to the end of the first half.
The good times didn’t last for the Tigers. Dru Smith picked up two quick fouls on reach-ins far from the basket, his fourth coming with 12:39 left to play. A possession later, Tyree ended the Rebels’ field goal famine with a deep 3-pointer in transition, good for a 58-53 lead.
Just when Ole Miss looked poised to pull away, Watson came through again, hitting three free throws after getting fouled on a 3-pointer, trimming the lead to 67-63. A lob from Pinson to Tilmon cut the deficit to two, but with a chance to take the lead, Pinson lost the ball at halfcourt, setting up a Devontae Shuler layup for a four-point lead. Tyree pushed the lead to six with a layup through traffic coming out of the final media timeout.
A Dru Smith runner cut the lead to two, but Smith lost the ball on MU’s next possession, a jump-ball tie-up that went to the Rebels. Tyree found K.J. Buffen for a dunk and a six-point lead. Coming out of a timeout, Dru Smith missed a 3-pointer in the final minute to all but close the door on the rally.
PREGAME BLOG
Greetings from Lane Train Central Station, where Ole Miss spring football will get started soon but we’re in town to cover some basketball. Missouri makes its annual visit to The Pavilion at Ole Miss for tonight’s 8 p.m. tipoff and the penultimate game of the regular season. The Tigers (14-15, 6-10 SEC) have a chance to help their seeding for next week’s SEC tournament and score their second straight conference road win.
That will be easier said than done against a Rebels team that’s much better at home. Ole Miss (14-15, 5-11) has won its last four home SEC games by 26, 25, 17 and 14 points. That explains why the Rebels are favored by 4.5 points. Ken Pomeroy projects a 68-64 Ole Miss victory.
Before tonight’s game the Rebels will honor their lone senior, prolific scorer Breein Tyree, who’s playing his ninth career game against the Tigers. No surprise, but the 6-2 senior headlines the keys to the game:
SENIOR NIGHT STANDOUT?
Barring a matchup in Nashville, the Tigers will get their final look at Tyree tonight. In nine games against MU, the SEC’s active career scoring leader has averaged 16.3 points against the Tigers while shooting nearly 40 percent from 3-point range (39.5). His three big scoring nights against the Tigers (29 points, 21, 25) have actually come in Columbia, while he’s averaged just 12.7 points against Mizzou in Oxford.
Home or away, Tyree will top the scouting report for the Tigers. In the last matchup in Columbia, MU’s Dru Smith guarded him most possessions. He scored 29 points but it wasn’t a terribly efficient night, at least by his standards. He shot 8 of 17 from the field and 11 of 12 from the foul line but also turned the ball over six times with just one assist.
Will Cuonzo Martin deploy Smith on Tyree again? What about Mark Smith’s availability? After playing him only 13 minutes Saturday, Martin said he’ll want to see how Smith looks during pregame shootaround before deciding his role against the Rebels. When the season tipped off, Mark Smith was Martin’s preferred defender to assign to the opponent’s best threat on the wing, but that role went to Javon Pickett when Smith was sidelined with his back injury. Pickett came down hard on his back in the first half Saturday but played the rest of the half, though he struggled on the offensive end and finished scoreless.
“What happens with their team, Tyree makes them go because he's such a threat offensively and (he’s) leading our conference in scoring,” Martin said on his radio show Monday. “And then all sudden you have one guy defending two or three have been around he knows how to make plays he knows how to get to the rim.”
NO EASY LOOKS FROM DEEP
There’s one thing Ole Miss does particularly well: Defend the 3-point arc. Opponents are shooting just 29.2 percent from deep against the Rebels. Only 13 Division I teams hold their opponents to a worse rate. Ole Miss has held 11 teams to less than 27 percent from the arc—and won eight of those games. On the flip side, the Rebels are 0-5 against high-major foes when allowing 36 percent or better from the arc. The Tigers tend to settle for quick 3-pointers when they’re not attacking the rim like Martin usually prefers. That approach could backfire against Kermit Davis’ defense. Also, Davis is known for his morphing 1-3-1 zone that’s built on creating traps early in the shot clock.
NEW ROLE FOR JACKSON
After a midseason spurt in production, freshman Tray Jackson is back glued to the bench. He didn’t play at Vanderbilt. He got in for a minute against Mississippi State and logged two quick fouls. It’s late in the season but MU has a new plan for him.
“I think we have to play him,” Martin said Monday. “I think Tray’s a guy we've just kind of decided as a staff we have to just play him but as a three. Tray is 6-8, 6-9 and probably right now his game is suited more as a three than he is a four. So you have to go ahead and just play him at the three, let him grow at that position.”
Martin mentioned that MU is “stockpiled” at the four and five positions right now. With Tilmon back at center (five), he’s in a timeshare with Reed Nikko. Mitchell Smith can also play center when he’s not at power forward (four). Martin envisions Kobe Brown becoming more of a perimeter player later in his career, but for now he’s the starting four. And the player who’s eclipsed Jackson on the depth and become a key reserve at the four is Parker Braun, who can also move to the five.
That leaves Jackson out of the mix but with an opportunity to play the three, which is essentially a second wing position on the perimeter. Pickett starts there. Mark Smith also gets minutes there along with Torrence Watson. If Smith is still hobbled by the back injury, that clears space for Jackson. Pickett’s offense disappeared on Saturday, but he’s still Martin’s defender of choice on the perimeter, so don’t expect his role to vanish entirely.