Another early deficit, another SEC road loss for Mizzou

Home or away, Tyree will top the scouting report for the Tigers. In the last matchup in Columbia, MU’s Dru Smith guarded him most possessions. He scored 29 points but it wasn’t a terribly efficient night, at least by his standards. He shot 8 of 17 from the field and 11 of 12 from the foul line but also turned the ball over six times with just one assist.

Will Cuonzo Martin deploy Smith on Tyree again? What about Mark Smith’s availability? After playing him only 13 minutes Saturday, Martin said he’ll want to see how Smith looks during pregame shootaround before deciding his role against the Rebels. When the season tipped off, Mark Smith was Martin’s preferred defender to assign to the opponent’s best threat on the wing, but that role went to Javon Pickett when Smith was sidelined with his back injury. Pickett came down hard on his back in the first half Saturday but played the rest of the half, though he struggled on the offensive end and finished scoreless.

“What happens with their team, Tyree makes them go because he's such a threat offensively and (he’s) leading our conference in scoring,” Martin said on his radio show Monday. “And then all sudden you have one guy defending two or three have been around he knows how to make plays he knows how to get to the rim.”

NO EASY LOOKS FROM DEEP