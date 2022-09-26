Another early kickoff for Mizzou football at Florida on Oct. 8

The Missouri football team is getting another early kickoff when it heads back on the road next week to Florida. The Tigers and Gators will play at 11 a.m. CT at "The Swamp" in Gainesville, Florida, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. That will give Mizzou (2-2, 0-1 SEC) four 11 a.m. games through the first six weeks of the season. The Mizzou-Florida game is one of three SEC contests that day kicking off in the early TV slot.
The Gators (2-2, 0-2 SEC) are coming off a loss at Tennessee on Saturday. Under first-year coach Billy Napier, Florida opened the season with a home upset of Utah but has followed with a home loss to Kentucky, a shaky win over South Florida and Saturday's loss to the Vols.
Mizzou leads the all-time series 6-5, but it's tied at 5-5 since the Tigers joined the SEC with MU winning in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2021. The Tigers are 2-3 all-time at The Swamp.
The Tigers host No. 1 Georgia (4-0, 1-0) this Saturday, a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network.
Here's the full SEC schedule for Oct. 8:
Tennessee at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPN
Arkansas at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., SEC Network
Missouri at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU
Auburn at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS
Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network
South Carolina at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Texas A&M at Alabama, 7 p.m., CBS