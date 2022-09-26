 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Schnucks

Another early kickoff for Mizzou football at Florida on Oct. 8

  • 0
Kentucky Florida Football

Florida head coach Billy Napier stands next to his players during a timeout in the final minutes of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla.

 John Raoux - staff, AP

The Missouri football team is getting another early kickoff when it heads back on the road next week to Florida. The Tigers and Gators will play at 11 a.m. CT at "The Swamp" in Gainesville, Florida, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. The game will be televised on ESPNU. That will give Mizzou (2-2, 0-1 SEC) four 11 a.m. games through the first six weeks of the season. The Mizzou-Florida game is one of three SEC contests that day kicking off in the early TV slot.

The Gators (2-2, 0-2 SEC) are coming off a loss at Tennessee on Saturday. Under first-year coach Billy Napier, Florida opened the season with a home upset of Utah but has followed with a home loss to Kentucky, a shaky win over South Florida and Saturday's loss to the Vols.

Mizzou leads the all-time series 6-5, but it's tied at 5-5 since the Tigers joined the SEC with MU winning in 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018 and 2021. The Tigers are 2-3 all-time at The Swamp.

People are also reading…

The Tigers host No. 1 Georgia (4-0, 1-0) this Saturday, a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network.

Here's the full SEC schedule for Oct. 8:

Tennessee at LSU, 11 a.m., ESPN

Arkansas at Mississippi State, 11 a.m., SEC Network

Missouri at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU

Auburn at Georgia, 2:30 p.m., CBS

Ole Miss at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m., SEC Network

South Carolina at Kentucky, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Texas A&M at Alabama, 7 p.m., CBS

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Coach Berube talks about the Blues' lineup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News