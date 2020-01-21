Another foul finish for Mizzou after another historic foul-shooting game

With 19 seconds left, Dru Smith tried dribbling into the paint but was called for an offensive foul when his forearm sent Quenton Jackson sprawling to the floor. The Tigers nearly stole the ensuing inbounds pass, but Javon Pickett’s fifth foul sent Jackson to the foul line, where he sank both shots for a 65-62 lead.

On MU’s next possession, Mark Smith got a clean look at a 3-pointer that would have tied the game but missed. Dru Smith grabbed the rebound and was fouled, hit the first free throw and banked in the second, even though it appeared he was trying to miss intentionally to give the Tigers a shot at the put-back.

From there, the Aggies split two free throws for a two-point lead with 2.1 seconds left, leaving the Tigers one desperation attempt to win at the buzzer. Mizzou got a great look with Mark Smith’s baseball pass to Parker Braun on the baseline, then a pass to Torrence Watson on the arc. His shot missed, sending the Tigers to their third straight loss.

It doesn’t get any easier from here for Cuonzo Martin’s team. The Tigers get a breather from conference play Saturday and play at No. 14 West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, MU’s first appearance in the annual event since 2014-15 season. The Mountaineers (15-3) dismantled Texas 97-59 on Monday and have won four of their last five games — with a 9-0 record at home.