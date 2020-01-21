Another foul finish for Mizzou after another historic foul-shooting game

COLUMBIA, Mo. - It was another record-setting game at the free throw line for the Missouri basketball team Tuesday night. And another loss.
After breaking team and conference marks at the foul line Saturday at Alabama with 31 consecutive made free throws, the Tigers continued their prowess at the stripe Tuesday against Texas A&M with 23 more consecutive makes from the line. That broke the NCAA team record for consecutive made free throws of 50, set over two games by Wake Forest in 2005.
Like Saturday, the record was a mere footnote to another disappointing finish. The Tigers erased a nine-point deficit in the final two minutes and got within a point but couldn’t finish the rally in a 66-64 loss.
The Tigers (9-9, 1-5 Southeastern Conference) finished the game 25 of 26 from the foul line but made just 9 of 35 shots from 3-point range. Mark Smith led MU with 19 points, while Dru Smith added 18.
Without much of an offense other than free throws and the occasional 3-pointer, the Tigers whittled away at the Aggies’ lead in the closing minutes, getting within two on Mark Smith’s 3-pointer with 57 seconds left.
On A&M’s next possession, Xavier Pinson swiped the ball, missed a layup but Mitchell Smith grabbed the rebound and drew a foul, the fifth on Aggies’ big man Josh Nebo. Smith made the first but missed the second, ending MU’s two-game free throw streak at 54. The Tigers quickly fouled A&M’s Savion Flagg, but the junior guard missed both of his foul shots, setting up Mizzou for another possession after a timeout.
With 19 seconds left, Dru Smith tried dribbling into the paint but was called for an offensive foul when his forearm sent Quenton Jackson sprawling to the floor. The Tigers nearly stole the ensuing inbounds pass, but Javon Pickett’s fifth foul sent Jackson to the foul line, where he sank both shots for a 65-62 lead.
On MU’s next possession, Mark Smith got a clean look at a 3-pointer that would have tied the game but missed. Dru Smith grabbed the rebound and was fouled, hit the first free throw and banked in the second, even though it appeared he was trying to miss intentionally to give the Tigers a shot at the put-back.
From there, the Aggies split two free throws for a two-point lead with 2.1 seconds left, leaving the Tigers one desperation attempt to win at the buzzer. Mizzou got a great look with Mark Smith’s baseball pass to Parker Braun on the baseline, then a pass to Torrence Watson on the arc. His shot missed, sending the Tigers to their third straight loss.
It doesn’t get any easier from here for Cuonzo Martin’s team. The Tigers get a breather from conference play Saturday and play at No. 14 West Virginia in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, MU’s first appearance in the annual event since 2014-15 season. The Mountaineers (15-3) dismantled Texas 97-59 on Monday and have won four of their last five games — with a 9-0 record at home.
Playing at home for the first time since their best win of the season, a 16-point victory over Florida on Jan. 11, the Tigers were down to a seven-man rotation Tuesday. With center Jeremiah Tilmon still nursing a stress fracture in his left foot, Mizzou’s rotation was further depleted with freshman forward Kobe Brown sidelined with an illness. The 6-7 rookie was coming off his two highest scoring games of the season — 14 points at Mississippi State, 11 at Alabama — but the Tigers had to find other sources of offense to avoid their second three-game losing streak of the season.
By the second media timeout, the Tigers were already down 16-8 after a 9-0 Aggies’ run — and had only taken one shot inside the 3-point arc. After a Mark Smith 3-pointer to open the game, MU missed its next nine shots, seven of them from deep. It wasn’t just the shooting that was off. MU turned the ball over five times through the game’s first eight minutes, at times struggling to get the ball across halfcourt against A&M’s zone press.
Dru Smith’s reverse layup was Mizzou’s first 2-point field goal … more than 11 minutes into the game.
Fortunately for the Tigers, they were playing the Aggies. One of the nation’s worst 3-point shooting teams, A&M went scoreless for 8 minutes midway through the half, missing 10 straight shots.
Watson pushed Mizzou in front 18-16 with a 3-pointer, then followed with a couple free throws for a 12-0 Tigers’ run.
By halftime, Mizzou led 32-27 after a strong finish by Mark Smith, who sank his final three shots of the half, including a 3-pointer just ahead of the halftime buzzer. Nebo, the Aggies’ 6-9 forward and leading scorer, played just eight minutes in the half before picking up his second foul.
It was one of the more peculiar offensive halves for the Tigers this season. Mizzou attempted just eight shots from inside the arc and 14 from 3-point range. It was more of the same early in the second half as A&M used an 8-0 run to regain the lead. At the first media timeout the Tigers had attempted six shots: a Reed Nikko dunk and five missed 3-pointers.
The trend didn’t change. Nine minutes into the second half, the Tigers were 2 of 12 from 3-point range for the half, still with only the Nikko dunk as the team’s only shot from inside the arc.
Texas A&M, the nation’s fourth-worst 3-point shooting team when the night began, became the latest team to warm up from deep against the Tigers.
Mizzou went more than 10 minutes between 2-point baskets until Dru Smith finally broke the drought with a floater in the lane, plus a free throw to push MU’s streak at the foul line to 47 and trim A&M’s lead to 48-47.
With a chance to get within four, the Tigers missed two shots at the rim, Pinson’s layup and Mitchell Smith’s put-back and the Aggies poked the ball free and turned into a transition layup, a pivotal four-point swing.
Missouri returns home tonight after a rough two-game road trip, facing what amounts to a must-win contest if the Tigers hope to salvage their season. It’s the first day of classes on campus. Maybe that means some students will rediscover Mizzou Arena for the 8 p.m. tip-off against Texas A&M. Here’s a closer look at the matchup:
WHAT CAN BROWN DO FOR MU?
Are we seeing a Kobe Brown breakthrough? For the first time all season the freshman forward/guard/swingman/whatever we’re calling him wasn’t in the starting lineup at Alabama on Saturday. That didn’t stop him from scoring 11 points in 24 minutes, the second-most action he’s seen in a game this season. Why did Cuonzo Martin start Javon Pickett over Brown, who was making his homecoming in the state of Alabama? Two reasons, Martin explained on his radio show Monday night:
1. Against Alabama’s smaller, 3-point-heaving starting five, the Tigers wanted to go smaller and quicker — 6-5 Pickett over 6-7 Brown — to keep up with the Tide’s perimeter shooters to open the game.
2. After a lifeless start at Mississippi State, Martin wanted Pickett on the floor to provide more energy.
Brown was on the floor just 2:03 into the game, and while he was a step slow on defense at times and only logged a turnover and foul in his first two stints, he gradually became more assertive on offense and attacked the paint. For the game, he was MU’s only player not to miss a shot at the rim. The Tigers were 11 of 27 on dunks and layups. Here’s how those shots broke down:
Brown: 5 of 5
Reed Nikko: 2 of 4
Dru Smith: 2 of 5
Mitchell Smith: 1 of 3
Xavier Pinson: 1 of 4
Tray Jackson: 0 of 1
Mark Smith: 0 of 1
Torrence Watson: 0 of 1
Pickett: 0 of 3
It was Brown’s second straight game in double figures — he scored a career-high 14 at Mississippi State last Tuesday — and while he finished the game with the worst plus-minus tally of any player on either team (minus-13), the rookie has impressed his coach with his ability to resist 3-pointers for off-the-dribble attacks inside.
“I think at some point, you will certainly see Kobe, as he continues to progress, he’ll be what you consider a big on the floor as a five, because his ability to guard and make plays and, more offensively, he can shoot the ball and get to the rim,” Martin said. “Not many fives can guard him. As he continues to grow and understand how to defend big guys … because he's strong enough it's just a matter of going through it … now he creates an advantage for us on the offensive side of the ball because you’re not defending him with a traditional big.”
Brown was the first player Martin mentioned when talking about individual progress he’s seen since the start of the season. While Martin sees Brown being able to play the five or four position in a smaller lineup, he believes he’s got the talent to eventually develop into a primary ball-handler.
“Like I said to him and after our game at Alabama, he has a chance to be as good as any all-around player in this league,” Martin said. “He’s growing into it. More than anything is him believing that he can because, again, his ability to make plays off the dribble. He's a guy you can put at the point at some point. I think he'll eventually grow into that (position.) I think he has improved his defensive prowess. I think he's getting there. I think he has to become an elite rebounder because he's averaging maybe about three a game. He's a guy that should be getting six or seven rebounds a game.”
RELIEF ON THE ARC?
It wasn’t that long ago we talked about Mizzou being an elite defensive team, especially on the perimeter. In nonconference action, the Tigers held four different opponents to just two 3-pointers, including Temple and Illinois. Something’s gone amiss lately. MU’s last four opponents have made 39 of 99 3-pointers, nearly 40 percent. The Tigers are 2-6 when they allow their opponent to shoot 30 percent from deep, with the victories coming against Florida and Morehead State. In Martin’s first two seasons at Mizzou, the Tigers ranked No. 4 and No. 2 in 3-point percentage defense in SEC action. Through five games MU has sunk to No. 14, allowing its first five opponents to shoot 37.4 percent.
What gives?
In the first half at Alabama on Saturday, Martin thought the Tigers helped too much on defense, leaving their man on the perimeter defend the ball and clog up driving lanes inside. That led to too many open 3s, he said. Otherwise, shooters are getting too comfortable, especially Alabama’s John Petty. MU’s scouting report called for Petty’s defender to force the 3-point marksman to put the ball on the floor toward the free throw line. Instead, he sank 4 of 10 3-pointers on the way to a game-high 20 points.
“I thought watching film in the first half that they made four tough (3s),” he said. “The other ones we didn’t do a great job of closing out. You can't allow Petty to get open looks at all. His game has to be off the dribble. … We said before as a staff everything heightens when you get into conference play. Your margin for error is gone. That no longer exists. So the one-on-one defense is very important, contesting and, like anything else, taking the scouting report to the floor.”
Here’s the good news: Texas A&M is awful from 3-point range. The Aggies aren’t as bad as Vanderbilt was Saturday against Tennessee — the Commodores were 0 for 25 from deep — but as of today, Buzz Williams’ team ranks No. 350 in Division I in 3-point shooting at 25.5 percent, ahead of only Incarnate Word, Jackson State and Maryland Eastern Shore. A&M is on pace to have the worst 3-point shooting season for a high-major team in the KenPom era, which goes back to the 2001-02 season. The previous low over that span was St. John’s at 26.6 in 2005-06.
RIMS UNDER FIRE
Mizzou Arena rims, consider yourselves warned. Nebo is coming.
Jeremiah Tilmon won’t play for the Tigers tonight, and this is a game where Martin could definitely use his 6-10 junior. Mizzou’s had trouble slowing down big men since the start of SEC play, from Kentucky’s Nick Richards (21 points, 12 rebounds, four blocks), to Florida’s Kerry Blackshear Jr. (22 points) to Mississippi State’s Reggie Perry (23 points, 10 rebounds). Now it’s Josh Nebo’s turn.
The 6-9 forward has been one of the SEC’s most productive and efficient players at the rim, averaging 12.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks. He leads the SEC in true shooting percentage (74.4), effective field goal percentage (77.4) and free throw rate (122.6); ranks second in 2-point field goal percentage (80.0); ranks third in offensive rating (132.6); ranks fifth in block percentage (10.0); and ranks seventh in fouls drawn per 40 minutes (6.5). No player in college basketball has more career blocks than Nebo’s 255. He’s not a high-volume shooter, taking only six shots per game, but he’s attempted a team-high 90 free throws. The next-highest on the Aggies is Quenton Jackson with 57.
“He’s strong, he’s physical, he's a great athlete,” Martin said. “Anything around the rim where he has an advantage he’s dunking the ball. He’s a physical rebounder physical post player. He knows how to get position, gets good angles. If he has as an angle on you, your best opportunity is to foul him because he's going to dunk the ball if he can.”