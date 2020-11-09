Another week, another losing streak for Mizzou to snap

For the first time in five years, Georgia will have multiple losses when it faces Missouri this week. But, as always in this series, the No. 12 Bulldogs are early favorites over the Tigers for Saturday’s 11 a.m. kickoff in Columbia.
Georgia (4-2), out of the AP top 10 for the first time since 2016, is listed between a 12- and 13 ½-point favorite over Missouri (2-3) by most oddsmakers. Georgia owns a six-game winning streak over Mizzou, the longest current streak of any SEC team. In fact, it’s tied for Mizzou’s longest current losing streak against any opponent. The other team? Maryland. The Tigers are 0-6 all-time against Maryland with the last meeting coming in 1955.
Mizzou snapped a five-game losing streak to Kentucky earlier this season with a 20-10 victory.
UGA has losses to Alabama and Florida by 17 and 16 points, respectively. The Gators beat the injury-riddled Bulldogs 44-28 on Saturday in Jacksonville, Florida.
Here’s how the UGA-MU lines have looked in all eight matchups since the Tigers joined the SEC.
2019: UGA favored by 18 ½ … UGA 27, MU 0
2018: UGA favored by 14 ½ … UGA 43, MU 29
2017: UGA favored by 28 ½ … UGA 53, MU 28
2016: UGA favored by 7 … UGA 28, MU 27
2015: UGA favored by 15 ½ … UGA 9, MU 6
2014: UGA favored by 3 … UGA 34, MU 0
2013: UGA favored by 6 ½ … MU 41, UGA 26
2012: UGA favored by 1 … UGA 41, MU 20
Georgia was without several defensive regulars by game’s end Saturday, including both starting safeties. Safety Richard LeCounte (concussion) missed the game and won’t be available for several weeks, while nose tackle Jordan Davis (elbow) and defensive tackle Julian Rochester (knee) both missed the Florida game. Safety Lewis Cine was ejected in the second quarter for a targeting penalty after a collision that left him struggling to leave the field. Starting quarterback Stetson Bennett left the game with a shoulder injury then returned in the second half but was later benched for backup D’Wan Mathis. The Bulldogs were already without George Pickens, their best receiver, and also lost receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) and running back Kenddall Milton with an undisclosed injury.
