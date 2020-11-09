Another week, another losing streak for Mizzou to snap

Georgia was without several defensive regulars by game’s end Saturday, including both starting safeties. Safety Richard LeCounte (concussion) missed the game and won’t be available for several weeks, while nose tackle Jordan Davis (elbow) and defensive tackle Julian Rochester (knee) both missed the Florida game. Safety Lewis Cine was ejected in the second quarter for a targeting penalty after a collision that left him struggling to leave the field. Starting quarterback Stetson Bennett left the game with a shoulder injury then returned in the second half but was later benched for backup D’Wan Mathis. The Bulldogs were already without George Pickens, their best receiver, and also lost receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle) and running back Kenddall Milton with an undisclosed injury.