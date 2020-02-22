Arkansas holds off Mizzou, extends Tigers' road draught

“He’s a competitive basketball player,” Martin said of Jones. “He tries to will his team to win games. Of course he’s an elite scorer. He goes right, goes left. He makes pull-ups. He can make 3s. Anytime you have a guy with that size attacking downhill and knows how to make free throws, it puts pressure on your defense. He’s not a guy who relaxes. That’s one of the reasons he’s one of the best two scorers in our league.”

FOUL WATCH

Jones can feast at the foul line if the Tigers get careless on the defensive end and drift into their bad fouling habit. Martin’s team has been whistled for at least 20 fouls in nine of its last 10 games. The Tigers are 6-1 in games when they have fewer fouls than the opponent. In their six SEC road games, the Tigers have finished with more fouls in five of those games with a net difference of 37 fouls.

Martin believes his team’s evolved style of plays helps the fouls and free throws even out by game’s end.

“We always say arm's length,” Martin said. “I've talked about that from day one. I think more than anything, you have to be the aggressor. Now what I will say the first maybe eight games of conference play we weren't very aggressive offensively. So now, the way the game is being officiated … both teams should be shooting 30-40 free throws. When one is lopsided that means we weren't aggressive. I'm well aware of this. I've never put it on the officials. Because if you're not aggressive you're not getting calls. As of late we’re downhill, so we’ll force the refs if they call 100 fouls they’ll call it 50-50. And we’ll put pressure on them. But I don't think they've done a poor job officiating.”