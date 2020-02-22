Arkansas holds off Mizzou, extends Tigers' road drought

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Missouri’s late-season push has officially stalled on the road. Trying to win their first Southeastern Conference game away from home Saturday, the Tigers started strong but couldn’t hold off the Hogs, who got their sharpshooter back and snapped a five-game losing streak with a 78-68 victory.
In his first game back since undergoing knee surgery, Razorbacks guard Isaiah Joe scored a game-high 21 points to hold off a series of Mizzou bursts in the second half.
The Tigers dropped back under .500 to 13-14, 5-9 in the SEC and 0-7 in SEC road games. It was MU’s sixth straight loss at Bud Walton Arena. Arkansas moved to 17-10 and 5-9 in the SEC.
Kobe Brown led Missouri with 17 points and 10 rebounds, both career-high figures, while Dru Smith and Xavier Pinson both scored 15.
The game couldn’t have started much better for the Tigers, who made eight of their first 11 shots and cruised to a 24-11 lead through the half’s first 10 minutes. The next 10 minutes unfolded just the opposite. The Hogs caught fire and closed the half on a 24-9 run, taking a 35-33 lead into the break.
A rash of Mizzou turnovers helped ignite a 10- Arkansas run as the Tigers went scoreless for nearly five minutes. MU recovered with a couple baskets before Arkansas unleashed another 10-0 run and took its first lead on Joe’s 3-pointer with 1:22 left, 33-31.
Mizzou turned the ball over 11 times with four in the final 3:36 of the first half. MU turned it over only two times in the second half.
It was all Arkansas to start the second half. Joe opened with five quick points and a Jimmy Whitt Jr. jumper stretched the lead to 45-36, the Hogs’ biggest lead less than five minutes into the half. The lead would reach 10 before the Tigers started another run. A 9-1 stretch got Mizzou within two points, but Brown missed a 3-pointer that would have regained the lead. Both teams traded free throws, and with another chance to even the score, Brown lost the ball on the baseline on a play Cuonzo Martin clearly wanted a foul, enough to earn a bench warning from the officials. Seconds later, Arkansas broke out of a long field goal slump with a Desi Sills 3-pointer for a 58-53 lead. Coming off a scorless game against Florida, Sills finished with 17 points.
Mizzou got within two again but Sills came back with another 3, followed by three Missouri misses at the rim.
Just when it looked like Arkansas might pull away for good, Brown drained a 3-pointer to get the Tigers back within two. But Joe came right back with a 3 from the wing, followed by another from Sills in the corner for an eight-point lead with 1:27 left.
The Tigers had one last spurt. Dru Smith’s steal, layup and free throw trimmed the lead to three again, but as they did all day, the Razorbacks responded with, you guessed it, another 3 from Joe, his fifth of the day.
PREGAME BLOG
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon is available to play today, a team spokesman confirmed an hour before tip-off at Bud Walton Arena. Tilmon has been recovering from a stress fracture in his left foot for most of the last two months. The injury sidelined him for all but two games of conference play. He's played in a combined 20 minutes against Kentucky on Jan. 4 and Texas A&M on Feb. 4. Tilmon joined his teammates for pregame warmups at Bud Walton Arena and wasn't limited in any drill.
Tilmon has played all of 20 minutes in two SEC games. He’s available today. pic.twitter.com/oAukU8ynli— Dave Matter (@Dave_Matter) February 22, 2020
If Tilmon plays, he'll be coming off the bench. The Tigers will stick with their starting lineup from the last five games: Reed Nikko, Kobe Brown, Javon Pickett, Dru Smith, Xavier Pinson.
Guard Mark Smith will miss his seventh straight game with a back injury. Also, walk-on guard Evan Yerkes, out with an illness, did not make the trip.
Arkansas' Isaiah Joe, out the last five games with a knee injury, also went through pregame shooting drills and could be available for the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - It’s rematch time for Missouri and Arkansas. With the SEC’s 18-game schedule, every team plays five of the other 13 opponents twice during the SEC regular season. Missouri (13-13, 5-8 SEC) plays the second of its five rematches Saturday at Bud Walton Arena, just two weeks after the Tigers held off the Razorbacks in overtime at Mizzou Arena.
Cuonzo Martin’s Missouri teams don’t have a great history in rematch games. In regular-season rematches the Tigers are 5-6, including this year’s loss at Texas A&M. Under Martin, Mizzou is 0-3 in the regular-season rematch after winning the first game, 0-1 in the rematch after winning the first game in Columbia and 0-4 any time the rematch is on the road. If you include Mizzou’s three SEC tournament games under Martin, the Tigers are 6-8 in rematch games.
In 2018’s five regular-season rematches, Mizzou went 3-2 but was outscored by six points thanks to a 21-point loss at Kentucky. Last year, MU went 2-3 in rematches and was outscored by 10.
Mizzou has never swept both games in a regular-season SEC series under Martin. The last time it happened in SEC play? It was 2014, when Frank Haith's last Mizzou team swept the Razorbacks home and away.
Today’s rematch is a quick turnaround from the 83-79 win on Feb. 8, allowing for a different kind of game prep for both teams.
“You have a little bit more time to focus in on smaller details because you’ve see them once,” Missouri guard Dru Smith said Friday before the team left for Fayetteville. “You know what you're getting into. You can kind of focus in on a few more of the small things that maybe you kind of had to glaze over the first one.”
For Martin that means fixing the defensive breakdowns that almost cost the Tigers in the first meeting. In that game, Mizzou led by nine but fell behind in the closing minutes before recovering in overtime. Martin said the Tigers have since worked on some ball-screen coverages that led to those problems in Arkansas’ second-half comeback.
“I think we were excited (because) there were good things going on offensively,” he said. “Give them credit for going to an action that gave them a chance to win the basketball game.”
Both teams could have a valuable piece back on the floor today. Here are some keys to the game …
WHO’S BACK?
Center Jeremiah Tilmon could see action for the first time in 18 days. He’s been nursing the stress fracture in his left foot, an injury that’s sidelined him for all but two games and 20 minutes of playing time in the SEC. But Martin sounded more optimistic Friday. Guard Mark Smith will miss his seventh straight game with a back injury.
As for Arkansas, guard Isaiah Joe dressed for Tuesday’s game against Florida but didn’t play. He’s been out five straight games and six of the last eight with a knee injury that required surgery. The Hogs are 1-5 without their second-leading scorer, including five straight losses. Eric Musselman didn’t rule out a return today. Joe went through parts of Thursday’s practice with no increased swelling, Musselman told reporters in Fayetteville. If Joe returns Saturday, it won’t be in a limited role.
“I think it will either be a go or not a go. I think that’s probably the best way to describe it,” Musselman said. “I don’ think it will be playing 12 minutes. It’s going to be he’s able to go or not to go. Obviously we’re not going to play him 40 minutes if he’s available. But it’s not going to be some huge minutes restriction if that would be the case.”
“He’s a very talented player, but it doesn’t change our approach,” Martinsaid. “If he’s on the floor we know what type of player he is and we’ll have the personnel to defend him.”
MISMATCH INSIDE
Whether or not Tilmon plays, the Tigers will again have a height advantage in the frontcourt with 6-10 Reed Nikko, 6-10 Mitchell Smith, plus 6-8 Tray Jackson and 6-8 Parker Braun. Reggie Chaney, at 6-8, is the only traditional big in Arkansas’ rotation. In the first matchup, Mizzou dominated the glass 52-35, including 16 offensive rebounds, seven by Nikko. MU’s four bigs combined for eight field goals. The Tigers could use that kind of production today.
“I feel like we have some looks inside,” Nikko said. “We're kind of anticipating that they'll probably switch again, too, so you definitely gotta take advantage of that and just pound the ball inside when we have guards on us. We worked on that today and the bigs are ready.”
DON’T FORGET JONES
Joe’s return could take some pressure of Mason Jones, but the Tigers’ can’t lose sight of No. 15, the SEC’s leading scorer at 20.8 points per game. He’s averaging 25 points during Arkansas’ five-game losing streak, but the Tigers held him to 17 points on 3 of 14 shooting. In the next game Tennessee held him to nine points on 1 of 10 shooting, but he scorched Mississippi State for 38 last Saturday. Javon Pickett spent most of the last matchup guarding the 6-5 junior.
“He’s a competitive basketball player,” Martin said of Jones. “He tries to will his team to win games. Of course he’s an elite scorer. He goes right, goes left. He makes pull-ups. He can make 3s. Anytime you have a guy with that size attacking downhill and knows how to make free throws, it puts pressure on your defense. He’s not a guy who relaxes. That’s one of the reasons he’s one of the best two scorers in our league.”
FOUL WATCH
Jones can feast at the foul line if the Tigers get careless on the defensive end and drift into their bad fouling habit. Martin’s team has been whistled for at least 20 fouls in nine of its last 10 games. The Tigers are 6-1 in games when they have fewer fouls than the opponent. In their six SEC road games, the Tigers have finished with more fouls in five of those games with a net difference of 37 fouls.
Martin believes his team’s evolved style of plays helps the fouls and free throws even out by game’s end.
“We always say arm's length,” Martin said. “I've talked about that from day one. I think more than anything, you have to be the aggressor. Now what I will say the first maybe eight games of conference play we weren't very aggressive offensively. So now, the way the game is being officiated … both teams should be shooting 30-40 free throws. When one is lopsided that means we weren't aggressive. I'm well aware of this. I've never put it on the officials. Because if you're not aggressive you're not getting calls. As of late we’re downhill, so we’ll force the refs if they call 100 fouls they’ll call it 50-50. And we’ll put pressure on them. But I don't think they've done a poor job officiating.”