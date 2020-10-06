As Delta approaches Gulf Coast, LSU-Mizzou discuss contingency plans for Saturday's football game

UPDATED, 10:30 a.m.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri athletics department officials and their Louisiana State counterparts continue to discuss this weekend’s threatening weather forecast for the Gulf Coast, but as of Tuesday their football game scheduled for Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, has not changed locations.

Mizzou (0-2) is scheduled to play at LSU’s Tiger Stadium at 8 p.m. on Saturday on ESPN. Tropical Storm Delta was classified as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday and could make landfall in the Gulf states by Friday, the National Hurricane Center posted in a news advisory.

"We are closely monitoring Hurricane Delta and are in close communication with SEC and University of Missouri Athletics officials on contingency plans should they become necessary," LSU said in a statement released Tuesday. "At this time, it is too early to make a determination on any impact the storm may have on Saturday’s football game against Missouri. The game remains scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. We will continue to update our fans throughout the week as more information becomes available."