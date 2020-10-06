As Delta approaches Gulf Coast, LSU-Mizzou will move Saturday's game to Columbia

UPDATED, 6 p.m.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Saturday's Missouri-Louisiana State football game is on the move. The game originally scheduled for 8 p.m. in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, will now kick off at 11 a.m. in Columbia, multiple sources confirmed to the Post-Dispatch on Tuesday. The schools and the Southeastern Conference are expected to formally announce the change in venue at 9 a.m. Wednesday. KOMU-TV in Columbia and other outlets have reported the same.

With the looming threat of Hurricane Delta, Missouri athletics department officials and their LSU counterparts have been discussing contingency plans for Saturday's game for several days. Tropical Storm Delta was classified as a Category 4 hurricane on Tuesday and could make landfall in the Gulf states by Friday, the National Hurricane Center posted in a news advisory.

"We are closely monitoring Hurricane Delta and are in close communication with SEC and University of Missouri Athletics officials on contingency plans should they become necessary," LSU said in a statement released earlier Tuesday. "At this time, it is too early to make a determination on any impact the storm may have on Saturday’s football game against Missouri. The game remains scheduled for 8 p.m. CT on Saturday in Tiger Stadium. We will continue to update our fans throughout the week as more information becomes available."