As Mizzou search continues, where do Power 5 schools find their AD?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Nearly a week into its national search for the school's next athletics director, Mizzou has started backchannel efforts to size up the AD market.
As we wrote last week, MU wants to swing big for a sitting Power 5 AD with Southeastern Conference experience, but based on calls being made, MU is monitoring other candidates who don’t fit that profile exactly.
Here’s a name that’s surfaced in some early discussions: East Carolina’s Jon Gilbert. He’s been at ECU for nearly three years after spending two years as Southern Miss’ AD. Before that, Gilbert, 52, worked at two SEC programs for more than two decades combined: 17 years at Alabama and six years at Tennessee as executive senior associate AD. Top-tier candidate? Backup option? Stay tuned.
After the first week of action, North Texas' Wren Baker is another AD outside of the Power 5 who remains worth watching in this search.
On that topic, how realistic is it for Missouri to hire a sitting Power 5 AD? Let’s look across the Power 5 conferences to see where each school landed its current (or most recent) AD. Of the 64 schools in those leagues, about 28% hired sitting ADs at Power 5 schools. Here’s more …
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
Hired a sitting Power 5 AD
Mitch Barnhart, Kentucky … hired from Oregon State in 2002
Ross Bjork, Texas A&M … hired from Ole Miss in 2019
Greg Byrne, Alabama … hired from Arizona in 2017
Scott Stricklin, Florida … hired from Mississippi State in 2016
Scott Woodward, LSU … hired from Texas A&M in 2019
Hired a sitting non-Power 5 AD
Allen Greene, Auburn … hired from Buffalo in 2018
Jim Sterk, Missouri … hired from San Diego State in 2016
Danny White, Tennessee … hired from UCF in 2021
Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas … hired from Houston in 2015
Internal promotion
Josh Brooks, Georgia … promoted in 2021
Keith Carter, Ole Miss … promoted in 2019
John Cohen, Mississippi State … promoted in 2016*
Candice Storey Lee, Vanderbilt … promoted in 2020
Ray Tanner, South Carolina … promoted in 2012*
* had served as school’s baseball coach
Big Ten
Hired a sitting Power 5 AD
Sandy Barbour, Penn State … hired from Cal in 2014
Mike Bobinski, Purdue … hired from Georgia Tech
Mark Coyle, Minnesota … hired from Syracuse in 2016
Gene Smith, Ohio State … hired from Arizona State in 2005
Hired a sitting non-Power 5 AD
Gary Barta, Iowa … hired from Wyoming in 2006
Warde Manuel, Michigan … hired from Connecticut in 2016
Trev Alberts, Nebraska … hired from Omaha in 2021
Derrick Graig, Northwestern … hired from Tulsa
Josh Whitman, Illinois … hired from Washington University in 2016
Internal promotion
Bill Beekman, Michigan State … promoted in 2018
Damon Evans, Maryland … promoted in 2018
Scott Dolson, Indiana … promoted in 2020
Chris McIntosh, Wisconsin … promoted in 2021
Other
Pat Hobbs, Rutgers … on sabbatical when hired in 2015
Big 12
Hired a sitting Power 5 AD
Joe Castiglione, Oklahoma … hired from Missouri in 1998
Chris Del Conte, Texas … hired from TCU in 2017
Kirby Hocutt, Texas Tech … hired from Miami in 2011
Mack Rhoades, Baylor … hired from Missouri in 2016
Internal promotion
Jeremiah Donati, TCU … promoted in 2017
Chad Weiberg, Oklahoma State … promoted in 2021
Hired a Power 5 Deputy AD
Travis Goff, Kansas … hired from Northwestern in 2021
Jamie Pollard, Iowa State … hired from Wisconsin in 2005
Gene Taylor, Kansas State … hired from Iowa in 2017
Shane Lyons, West Virginia … hired from Alabama in 2015
ACC
Hired a sitting Power 5 AD
Dan Radakovich, Clemson … hired from Georgia Tech in 2012
Kevin White, Duke … hired from Notre Dame in 2008
Todd Stansbury, Georgia Tech … hired from Oregon State in 2016
Hired a sitting non-Power 5 AD
Patrick Kraft, Boston College … hired from Temple in 2020
Boo Corrigan, NC State … hired from Army in 2019
Bubba Cunningham, North Carolina … hired from Tulsa in 2011
Heather Lyke, Pittsburgh … hired from Eastern Michigan in 2017
Whit Babcock, Virginia Tech … hired from Cincinnati in 2014
Hired a Power 5 Deputy AD
Carla Williams, Virginia … hired from Georgia in 2017
Internal promotion
Blake James, Miami … promoted in 2013
Other
David Coburn, Florida State … hired from FSU president’s staff
John Wildhack, Syracuse … hired from ESPN in 2016
Vince Tyra, Louisville … hired from private sector in 2018
John Currie, Wake Forest … fired from Tennessee in 2017
Pac-12
Hired a sitting Power 5 AD
Scott Barnes, Oregon State … hired from Pittsburgh in 2017
Martin Jarmond, UCLA … hired from Boston College in 2020
Hired a sitting non-Power 5 AD
Dave Heeke, Arizona … hired from Central Michigan in 2017
Jim Knowlton, Cal … hired from Air Force in 2018
Bernard Muir, Stanford … hired from Delaware in 2012
Mike Bohn, USC … hired from Cincinnati in 2019
Mark Harlan, Utah … fired from South Florida in 2018
Patrick Chun, Washington State … hired from Florida Atlantic in 2018
Hired a Power 5 deputy AD
Rob Mullens, Oregon … hired from Kentucky in 2010
Internal promotion
Jennifer Cohen, Washington … promoted in 2016
Other
Ray Anderson, Arizona State … hired from NFL in 2014
Rick George, Colorado … hired from Texas Rangers (MLB) in 2013
Here’s the full breakdown:
Hired a sitting Power 5 AD: 18 of 64 (27.7%)
Hired a sitting non-Power 5 AD: 20 of 64 (31.3%)
Promoted internally: 13 of 64 (20.3%)
Hired a Power 5 Deputy AD: 6 of 64 (9.4%)
Other: 7 of 64 (10.9 %)