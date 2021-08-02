 Skip to main content
As Mizzou search continues, where do Power 5 schools find their AD?
As Mizzou search continues, where do Power 5 schools find their AD?

Missouri Drinkwitz Football

Missouri athletics director Jim Sterk smiles during a press conference introducing Eliah Drinkwitz as the new head football coach at the University of Missouri Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. Drinkwitz becomes the 33rd head football coach at Missouri after coaching the 2019 season at Appalachian State. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

 Jeff Roberson

Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson break down the directions Missouri could turn after deciding to move on from AD Jim Sterk

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Nearly a week into its national search for the school's next athletics director, Mizzou has started backchannel efforts to size up the AD market. 

As we wrote last week, MU wants to swing big for a sitting Power 5 AD with Southeastern Conference experience, but based on calls being made, MU is monitoring other candidates who don’t fit that profile exactly.

Here’s a name that’s surfaced in some early discussions: East Carolina’s Jon Gilbert. He’s been at ECU for nearly three years after spending two years as Southern Miss’ AD. Before that, Gilbert, 52, worked at two SEC programs for more than two decades combined: 17 years at Alabama and six years at Tennessee as executive senior associate AD. Top-tier candidate? Backup option? Stay tuned.

After the first week of action, North Texas' Wren Baker is another AD outside of the Power 5 who remains worth watching in this search.

On that topic, how realistic is it for Missouri to hire a sitting Power 5 AD? Let’s look across the Power 5 conferences to see where each school landed its current (or most recent) AD. Of the 64 schools in those leagues, about 28% hired sitting ADs at Power 5 schools. Here’s more …

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Hired a sitting Power 5 AD

Mitch Barnhart, Kentucky … hired from Oregon State in 2002

Ross Bjork, Texas A&M … hired from Ole Miss in 2019

Greg Byrne, Alabama … hired from Arizona in 2017

Scott Stricklin, Florida … hired from Mississippi State in 2016

Scott Woodward, LSU … hired from Texas A&M in 2019

Hired a sitting non-Power 5 AD

Allen Greene, Auburn … hired from Buffalo in 2018

Jim Sterk, Missouri … hired from San Diego State in 2016

Danny White, Tennessee … hired from UCF in 2021

Hunter Yurachek, Arkansas … hired from Houston in 2015

Internal promotion

Josh Brooks, Georgia … promoted in 2021

Keith Carter, Ole Miss … promoted in 2019

John Cohen, Mississippi State … promoted in 2016*

Candice Storey Lee, Vanderbilt …  promoted in 2020

Ray Tanner, South Carolina … promoted in 2012*

* had served as school’s baseball coach

Big Ten

Hired a sitting Power 5 AD

Sandy Barbour, Penn State … hired from Cal in 2014

Mike Bobinski, Purdue … hired from Georgia Tech

Mark Coyle, Minnesota … hired from Syracuse in 2016

Gene Smith, Ohio State … hired from Arizona State in 2005

Hired a sitting non-Power 5 AD

Gary Barta, Iowa … hired from Wyoming in 2006

Warde Manuel, Michigan … hired from Connecticut in 2016

Trev Alberts, Nebraska … hired from Omaha in 2021

Derrick Graig, Northwestern … hired from Tulsa

Josh Whitman, Illinois … hired from Washington University in 2016

Internal promotion

Bill Beekman, Michigan State … promoted in 2018

Damon Evans, Maryland … promoted in 2018

Scott Dolson, Indiana … promoted in 2020

Chris McIntosh, Wisconsin … promoted in 2021

Other

Pat Hobbs, Rutgers … on sabbatical when hired in 2015

Big 12

Hired a sitting Power 5 AD

Joe Castiglione, Oklahoma … hired from Missouri in 1998

Chris Del Conte, Texas … hired from TCU in 2017

Kirby Hocutt, Texas Tech … hired from Miami in 2011

Mack Rhoades, Baylor … hired from Missouri in 2016

Internal promotion

Jeremiah Donati, TCU … promoted in 2017

Chad Weiberg, Oklahoma State … promoted in 2021

Hired a Power 5 Deputy AD

Travis Goff, Kansas … hired from Northwestern in 2021

Jamie Pollard, Iowa State … hired from Wisconsin in 2005

Gene Taylor, Kansas State … hired from Iowa in 2017

Shane Lyons, West Virginia … hired from Alabama in 2015

ACC

Hired a sitting Power 5 AD

Dan Radakovich, Clemson … hired from Georgia Tech in 2012

Kevin White, Duke … hired from Notre Dame in 2008

Todd Stansbury, Georgia Tech … hired from Oregon State in 2016

Hired a sitting non-Power 5 AD

Patrick Kraft, Boston College … hired from Temple in 2020

Boo Corrigan, NC State … hired from Army in 2019

Bubba Cunningham, North Carolina … hired from Tulsa in 2011

Heather Lyke, Pittsburgh … hired from Eastern Michigan in 2017

Whit Babcock, Virginia Tech … hired from Cincinnati in 2014

Hired a Power 5 Deputy AD

Carla Williams, Virginia … hired from Georgia in 2017

Internal promotion

Blake James, Miami … promoted in 2013

Other

David Coburn, Florida State … hired from FSU president’s staff

John Wildhack, Syracuse … hired from ESPN in 2016

Vince Tyra, Louisville … hired from private sector in 2018

John Currie, Wake Forest … fired from Tennessee in 2017

Pac-12

Hired a sitting Power 5 AD

Scott Barnes, Oregon State … hired from Pittsburgh in 2017

Martin Jarmond, UCLA … hired from Boston College in 2020

Hired a sitting non-Power 5 AD

Dave Heeke, Arizona … hired from Central Michigan in 2017

Jim Knowlton, Cal … hired from Air Force in 2018

Bernard Muir, Stanford … hired from Delaware in 2012

Mike Bohn, USC … hired from Cincinnati in 2019

Mark Harlan, Utah … fired from South Florida in 2018

Patrick Chun, Washington State … hired from Florida Atlantic in 2018

Hired a Power 5 deputy AD

Rob Mullens, Oregon … hired from Kentucky in 2010

Internal promotion

Jennifer Cohen, Washington … promoted in 2016

Other

Ray Anderson, Arizona State … hired from NFL in 2014

Rick George, Colorado … hired from Texas Rangers (MLB) in 2013

Here’s the full breakdown:

Hired a sitting Power 5 AD: 18 of 64 (27.7%)

Hired a sitting non-Power 5 AD: 20 of 64 (31.3%)

Promoted internally: 13 of 64 (20.3%)

Hired a Power 5 Deputy AD: 6 of 64 (9.4%)

Other: 7 of 64 (10.9 %)

