As Mizzou search continues, where do Power 5 schools find their AD?

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Nearly a week into its national search for the school's next athletics director, Mizzou has started backchannel efforts to size up the AD market.

As we wrote last week, MU wants to swing big for a sitting Power 5 AD with Southeastern Conference experience, but based on calls being made, MU is monitoring other candidates who don’t fit that profile exactly.

Here’s a name that’s surfaced in some early discussions: East Carolina’s Jon Gilbert. He’s been at ECU for nearly three years after spending two years as Southern Miss’ AD. Before that, Gilbert, 52, worked at two SEC programs for more than two decades combined: 17 years at Alabama and six years at Tennessee as executive senior associate AD. Top-tier candidate? Backup option? Stay tuned.

After the first week of action, North Texas' Wren Baker is another AD outside of the Power 5 who remains worth watching in this search.

On that topic, how realistic is it for Missouri to hire a sitting Power 5 AD? Let’s look across the Power 5 conferences to see where each school landed its current (or most recent) AD. Of the 64 schools in those leagues, about 28% hired sitting ADs at Power 5 schools. Here’s more …

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE