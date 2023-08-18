In the newest episode of the Eye on the Tigers Podcast, Dave Matter and Ben Frederickson break down this week's verbal commitment of five-star defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri from Lee's Summit and discuss its impact on the program's momentum heading into Eli Drinkwitz's fourth season. They also discuss the state of Missouri's new NIL law and its potential to boost in-state recruiting. Then Ben and Dave take a closer look at Mizzou preseason camp, update the quarterback position and highlight some other names to watch as the start of the season is less than two weeks away.