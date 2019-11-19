COLUMBIA, Mo. — Less than a year after agreeing to a new contract that raised his salary beyond $3 million and extended his years through the 2024 season, Missouri’s Barry Odom is answering questions about his job security.
It’s been that kind of season for the Tigers.
More like that kind of month.
After a 5-1 start that began with an unexpected defeat at Wyoming, the Tigers (5-5, 2-4 SEC) have lost four straight games heading into Saturday’s home finale against Tennessee. Odom’s overall winning percentage is right back where it was when the season began, stuck at .500 at 24-24.
With everyone wondering if the coach’s job is on the line the next two weeks against Tennessee and Arkansas, Odom was asked Tuesday if he’s talked to athletics director Jim Sterk about his job status for next season. Odom stood behind his body of work and the internal state of the program.
“Jim and I meet along with (deputy AD) Nick Joos every Wednesday and we talk about a number of things,” Odom said. “That’s just a standing thing we do relationship-wise with the head football coach, athletic director and sport administrator. I look at the body of work that we’ve done at this point and with two games left in year four and we’ve won more games in four years than any (Missouri) coach since I think Warren Powers in the first four years.
“The grade point average in what we’ve produced, the graduation rate, all those things, I know the body of work on what we’ve done. Do I wish we’d won more up to this point? Absolutely. So does everybody else. But I know the foundation and culture of the locker room that we have. I’m proud of that. I’m in a really good spot knowing what we have in the staff room, what we got in the locker room and what we can do over the next two weeks or 10 days and what that’s going to springboard us into next year.”
He’s right about his record compared to his predecessors. At 24-24, Odom has the most wins and the best winning percentage through his first four seasons among Mizzou’s last five head coaches through their first four years, including the coach he played under (Larry Smith) and the coach who hired him at Mizzou (Gary Pinkel):
From 2001-04, Pinkel was 22-25 (.468 winning percentage) with one bowl appearance.
From 1994-97, Smith was 18-27-1 (.391) with one bowl appearance.
From 1989-92, Bob Stull was 12-31-1 (.273) with no bowls.
From 1985-88, Woody Widenhofer was also 12-31-1 (.273) with no bowls. He was fired after the 1988 season.
Powers, Mizzou’s head coach from 1978-84, was 31-17 his first four seasons with four bowl appearances.
It’s important to point out that each coach inherited different situations when they took over the program and the team’s strength of schedule fluctuated from one regime to the next. The Tigers didn’t start playing FCS (Division I-AA) opponents until 1998 and until the early 1990s almost exclusively filled out nonconference schedules with teams from current Power Five leagues. Stull played nonconference games against Miami, Fla., each of his first two years when the Hurricanes were ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, along with nationally ranked Arizona State and Baylor. Smith’s fourth season included a home game against No. 7 Ohio State. The Powers years were known for rigorous nonconference schedules: In his debut season, the Tigers opened the year against No. 5 Notre Dame and No. 1 Alabama. His third and fourth years included games against nationally ranked Penn State and Mississippi State.
Odom has the superior record through four games, but it’s hardly a sterling list of credentials:
• He’s 12-18 in SEC games.
• He’s 0-2 in bowl games.
• He’s 3-21 against FBS teams that finished with or currently have records better than .500.
All of which has led to this week’s questions about Odom’s job security. His players are aware of the criticism around the program, and those interviewed Tuesday fully backed their coach.
“You gotta fight for Coach Odom because he fights for us every day, especially on Saturdays,” senior cornerback and return specialist Richaud Floyd said. “If you don't fight for Coach Odom, you're a bad person to me, because he’s straightforward. He's transparent. He’s gonna give you everything you got. So why not? You owe that to him and owe that to yourself to give everything you’ve got.”
On fan criticism of Odom, Floyd said, “They've been doing that since he got the job. So it's nothing new. But you can't listen to the noise. You gotta stick with the people that's been with you since we’ve been struggling …. and band together. Like, we say, we’re all we got and that's all we need. You can't listen to the negativity. Really, you can't listen to the positivity because that's the same people that’s talking bad when we're down. So you just gotta keep listening to the people around us, in this locker room and the coaching staff and do what we need to do to get a win. Just keep moving.”
NO WORD ON APPEAL
Mizzou begins the penultimate week of the regular season still unsure what the NCAA appeals committee will decide on the team’s postseason ban.
“I wish I did because I know everybody's tired of me saying that,” Odom said. “But I don't. We don't have any updates. I (thought) that we would by now but we don't.
The final ruling, Odom said, will be “impactful for not just Mizzou but for the landscape of intercollegiate athletics and the way things have been done, the way they're supposed to be done, and the way that they will be done from here until the end of time.”
Odom said the uncertainty of the ruling has weighed on his players, but added, “I've learned, just personally, if you sit around and spend a lot of time thinking about that fact then I'm not doing the job I need to get this team ready to go play their best. It's wasted time and unfortunately it's wasted time at this point thinking about it because they’ll tell us what they’ll tell us and when they know.”
OFFENSIVE WOES LINGER
After Tuesday’s practice, offensive coordinator Derek Dooley was searching his brain full of historical quotes for a particular quote often attributed to Winston Churchill.
“We're kind of, a little bit, in football hell right now,” he said. “What’s the quote? When you’re marching through hell, keep going.”
That’s the one. Or close enough.
Dooley’s offense hasn’t scored a touchdown in more than nine quarters. The Tigers have gone 30 straight possessions since its last visit to the end zone in the third quarter at Kentucky on Oct. 26. Saturday’s 23-6 loss to Florida was more of the same. Dooley pointed out that MU’s last two opponents, Georgia and Florida, featured two of the nation’s elite defenses, but the start of MU’s problems Saturday were self-inflicted, he said.
“The starting point is we’ve got to not beat ourselves,” he said. “We continue to do some things that’s not characteristic of us, things we didn't do earlier in the season. There were about five or six plays out there where we ended drives and it has nothing to do with the opponent we're playing, just making bad decisions, not being very disciplined, controlling our emotions, whatever it is. When you're in a little rut, you got to start there. Let's don't beat ourselves. That’s a focus.”
“You’re in this thing long enough, you think you got a good bead on things and this profession will always come up and throw you another curveball,” he added. “So you just gotta keep going. You can't focus on what we haven't done and we got to focus on what we need to do get better.”
After Saturday’s loss, Odom made the candid comment that “we've got good enough players” on offense, which could have been interpreted as a shot at his offensive coaching staff. Odom was asked to elaborate on that comment Tuesday. Is the frustration with the scheme and game plan or is there a disconnect with the game plan and the execution?
“I think all of the above,” Odom said. “You’ve got to solve problems and you got to fix problems and for whatever reason I haven't been able to get that done yet. The challenge for the offensive staff plus players and plus executing plus all of the above, we’re missing and we have the last couple of weeks, four weeks now, and we've got to get back on track. It’s a stubborn way to look at it. But I think simplifying some things has helped our guys out going into this week. There was a bounce in their step and we did some things today in practice that we haven't done previously on Tuesday, which was good to see.”
GARRETT AMONG HONORED SENIORS
MU will honor 18 seniors before Saturday’s home finale, including two former players who medically retired and are now working with the coaching staff, linebacker Jacob Trump and offensive lineman Jonah Dubinski.
Among the 18 is linebacker Cale Garrett, who suffered a season-ending torn pectoral tendon last month. Odom said he’s open to helping Garrett seek an extra year of eligibility but didn’t sound like that’s in the plans.
“You can get all the paperwork in place, but you got to wait until the season is over to submit those things,” Odom said. “It's still an ongoing conversation. Cale is also in a position that it might be wise that he moves on, unfortunately, and goes (during) the window of time for him to continue to play.
“Still, it’s crazy in five games and really four and a half, he’s still our second-leading tackler. I mean the amount of productivity that he was showing on the field and in the locker room and everywhere in between is pretty astounding when you look back at it in that context today.
“What a great kid, great competitor. We'll do whatever he wants to do, he and his family. I want him … and he will go have a successful career and then he'll have a successful life after that. He’s such a great guy that that has left his mark on our program.”
INJURY UPDATE
Senior slot receiver Johnathon Johnson returned to practice Tuesday and should play Saturday, Odom said. He’s missed the last two games with a strained shoulder.
Odom said safety Tyree Gillespie (shoulder) is sore and was limited Tuesday after coming out late in Saturday’s game but indicated he’ll play Saturday.