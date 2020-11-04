At season's midpoint, Mizzou short on depth along offensive line

COLUMBIA, Mo. — All the offseason concerns about Missouri’s offensive line resurfaced Saturday at Florida when injuries put two new starters along the front five. Depth concerns will linger. The Tigers are down to nine available scholarship offensive linemen, MU coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday, and won’t have standout right tackle Larry Borom back for “a couple more weeks.”
Borom suffered a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter against Kentucky on Oct. 24 and didn’t make the trip to Florida last weekend. The Tigers (2-3) have a bye this week before resuming play Nov. 14 against Georgia.
“He's working as hard as he possibly can to get back,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s got a lower leg injury and it's going to take some time. He won't miss the entire season, but we'll get him back when we get him back. He's going to be out a little bit.”
Borom is MU’s highest-rated player overall by Pro Football Focus (84.2) and one of the top offensive linemen in the Southeastern Conference. Among regular starters in the SEC only Kentucky right tackle Darian Kinnard and Alabama center Landon Dickerson have higher grades this season.
Left guard Xavier Delgado traveled with the team to Gainesville but also sat out the game with an undisclosed injury that sidelined him for most of the Kentucky game. Drinkwitz said Delgado was expected to get a second opinion Wednesday and MU would have an update on his status next week.
Javon Foster and Dylan Spencer made their first career starts at Florida at right tackle and left guard, respectively, but whether or not Delgado is available next week, Spencer will miss the first half of the Georgia game as a result of his role in the halftime brawl at Florida. The Southeastern Conference gave him a first-half suspension for MU’s next game, along with nose tackle Markell Utsey and linebacker Chad Bailey.
Two offensive linemen have played every snap this year, center Mike Maietti and right guard Case Cook, while two left tackles have split snaps all year, Zeke Powell and Bobby Lawrence. Powell started at Florida, but Lawrence replaced him in the second quarter. It’s unclear if the change was injury related.
Other scholarship linemen options include Luke Griffin, Jack Buford, Mike Ruth and Drake Heismeyer. Hyrin White and Mitchell Walters have been out with injuries since the start of the season.
