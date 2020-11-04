At season's midpoint, Mizzou short on depth along offensive line

COLUMBIA, Mo. — All the offseason concerns about Missouri’s offensive line resurfaced Saturday at Florida when injuries put two new starters along the front five. Depth concerns will linger. The Tigers are down to nine available scholarship offensive linemen, MU coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday, and won’t have standout right tackle Larry Borom back for “a couple more weeks.”

Borom suffered a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter against Kentucky on Oct. 24 and didn’t make the trip to Florida last weekend. The Tigers (2-3) have a bye this week before resuming play Nov. 14 against Georgia.

“He's working as hard as he possibly can to get back,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s got a lower leg injury and it's going to take some time. He won't miss the entire season, but we'll get him back when we get him back. He's going to be out a little bit.”

Borom is MU’s highest-rated player overall by Pro Football Focus (84.2) and one of the top offensive linemen in the Southeastern Conference. Among regular starters in the SEC only Kentucky right tackle Darian Kinnard and Alabama center Landon Dickerson have higher grades this season.