Auburn quarterback TJ Finley unavailable vs. Mizzou football, per report

Penn St Auburn Football

Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley (1) rolls out to pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

 Butch Dill

Auburn is heading into SEC play without its starting quarterback.

TJ Finley, who was named the Tigers' starter ahead of the season, will be out for Saturday's Missouri contest with a shoulder injury, according to multiple reports.

Finley suffered the injury against Penn State, AL.com and 247Sports reported Tuesday.

Finley, who sat out the majority of the second half in last week's 41-12 loss to Penn State, appeared to hold his shoulder on his final drive of the day. Asked after the game if Finley's health played into him not returning, Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said Finley's health didn't have much impact on the decision.

"He got banged up a little bit in the game," Harsin said. "I think some of their guys did as well. That's football, that happens during games and all that, and so guys, I don't think that impacted too much of the decision to go with Robby at that point. But TJ was trying to make plays out there as well, and Robby came in and did some good things for us."

Georgia St Auburn Football

Auburn quarterback TJ Finley (1) runs off the field after the win over Georgia State in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

In three games, Finley is 33-for-53 (62.2%) with 431 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions. He's also rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown on 16 attempts.

Robby Ashford will presumably get his first start in Finley's absence, and the Oregon transfer has seen plenty of game time early this season. He's 15-for-29 (51.7%) for 245 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. He's also Auburn's second-leading rusher behind Tank Bigsby with 158 yards on 24 carries.

 

