Auburn vs. Mizzou football video highlights, live updates, score

The Missouri and Auburn football teams meet in a Southeastern Conference contest on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.

Auburn and Missouri are tied 14-14 at halftime.

Mizzou came into the matchup 2-1 overall. On Sept. 17, Missouri beat Abilene Christian 34-17.

Auburn entered the contest 2-1 overall. Most recently, Penn State defeated Auburn 41-12 on Sept. 17.

Mizzou's Brady Cook touchdown run

Missouri quarterback Brady Cook ran 1 yard for a touchdown with 30 seconds left in the first half. With the extra point, Mizzou tied the game 14-14 with Auburn.

Mizzou's Cody Schrader touchdown run

Missouri running back Cody Schrader ran 9 yards for a touchdown with 9:34 left in the second quarter. After the Harrison Mevis extra point, Mizzou cut the Auburn lead to 14-7.

Auburn's Tank Bigsby touchdown run

Auburn running back Tank Bigsby ran 3 yards for a touchdown with 2:55 left in the first quarter. After the Anders Carlson extra point, Auburn led Mizzou 14-0.

Auburn's Derick Hall intercepts Brady Cook pass

Auburn defender Derick Hall intercepted a pass by Mizzou quarterback Brady Cook at the Missouri 43-yard line. Hall returned the interception 19 yards to the Missouri 24-yard line with 4:52 left in the first quarter.

Auburn's Robby Ashford touchdown run

Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford ran 11 yards for a touchdown with 6:01 left in the first quarter. With the extra point from Anders Carlson, Auburn took a 7-0 lead vs. Mizzou.

Eli Drinkwitz is the Mizzou football head coach. Bryan Harsin is the Auburn football head coach.

