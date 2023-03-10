Barstool college basketball expert Mark Titus made predictions for every major college basketball conference tournament on Wednesday's episode of "The Mark Titus Show." Titus played college basketball at Ohio State from 2006-10.

He forecasted that Alabama would meet Missouri in a Southeastern Conference tournament semifinal game, and they are scheduled to start at noon CT on Saturday. Titus then picked the outcome of the game.

No. 1 seed Alabama enters the matchup 27-5 overall. No. 4 seed Missouri comes into the contest 24-8 overall.

Earlier this season, Alabama defeated Mizzou 85-64 on Jan. 21 in Columbia, Missouri.

Barstool's Mark Titus picks Mizzou, Alabama basketball in SEC tournament

Mark Titus picked Mizzou to beat Alabama.

"Give me Missouri in an upset over Alabama," Titus said. "I think Missouri has an awesome offense. I think Missouri — I don't trust Missouri in the NCAA Tournament. I think Missouri is a good story more than they are a good team. They're a good team, but I just think the story is outweighing the team. I think if Missouri was wearing Kentucky jerseys, I don't think that fanbase would be so high on them. I think it's like Missouri fans are so beaten down that they're just looking for — the fact that they have a good team this year has made them think that their team is better than what it actually is. But I like Missouri in the upset, because I think that's a good matchup for Missouri."

Mizzou's 24 wins this season are the most since the Tigers went 30-5 in 2011-12.

"Both of these teams are make-shots teams," Titus said of Mizzou and Alabama.

Titus pointed out that Alabama made 10-of-35 3-point shots when it beat Missouri in January, and in that game, Mizzou went 3-for-28 on 3-pointers.

Missouri forward Mohamed Diarra grabs a rebound as Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the third round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston (4) reacts after being bumped by Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the third round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri guard Kobe Brown celebrates with fans after an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Missouri guard Kobe Brown celebrates with fans after an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Missouri won 79-71. (AP Photo/John Amis) Tennessee guard Santiago Vescovi (25) waits for Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge (5) to shoot a free throw in the final moments of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Missouri won 79-71. (AP Photo/John Amis) Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic (33) reacts to a missed basket against Missouri during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Missouri won 79-71. Missouri coach Dennis Gates looks on during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Tennessee in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic, top, and Missouri guard DeAndre Gholston vie for a rebound during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Missouri won 79-71. (AP Photo/John Amis) Tennessee coach Rick Barnes works the sideline during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Missouri in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Missouri guard D'Moi Hodge comes down from a dunk against Tennessee during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) shoots over Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) Tennessee forward Olivier Nkamhoua (13) reacts to a score against Missouri during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Tennessee guard Jahmai Mashack (15) shoots a 3-point buzzer-beater between the defense of Missouri guard Nick Honor (10) and forward Noah Carter (35) to end the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the third round of the Southeastern Conference tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis) The Missouri bench celebrates a score against Tennessee during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Missouri won 79-71. (AP Photo/John Amis) Missouri forward Noah Carter grabs a rebound from Tennessee forward Uros Plavsic, left, and forward Julian Phillips (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, Friday, March 10, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. Missouri won 79-71. Titus picked Texas A&M to beat Missouri in the SEC tournament championship game.

On Monday, Titus launched "The Mark Titus Show" podcast. He previously was a co-host of the "Titus and Tate" podcast for FOX.