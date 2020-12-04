Battle of the SEC's baddest dudes: Mizzou's Bolton or Arkansas duo?

Pool first: He and Bolton were high school rivals. They were linebacker prospects in the Dallas area at the same time. Pool went to Lucas Lovejoy High School. Bolton went to Frisco Lone Star High, half an hour away. Pool was always ranked higher as a prospect because of his size. He committed to Arkansas early, but he also had offers from Alabama, Louisiana State, USC, Michigan and Texas A&M. Bolton didn’t get quite the same attention (more on that in a minute).

“Nick always has played a good game against Bumper Pool,” his mom, Jalunda Bolton, said. “So (after seeing the tweet) I’m thinking, ‘Oh, no, they don’t have a clue about the history. They’re over here messing with Nick about Bumper Pool.’”

In 2017, Pool and Bolton faced off in the state playoffs at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Bolton returned two interceptions for touchdowns, and Lone Star won 42-9.

“Bumper is known in this area for jumping on the pile to rack up his tackles,” Jalunda Bolton said. “So when you see more assisted tackles, it makes more sense to me because he did that in high school.”