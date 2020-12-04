Battle of the SEC's baddest dudes: Mizzou's Bolton or Arkansas duo?

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Nick Bolton and the Hogs officially have beef.
And it’s nothing new.
The Arkansas football team’s verified Twitter account posted a graphic Wednesday night highlighting the team’s linebacker duo, Bumper Pool and Grant Morgan, who have a combined 186 tackles this season. The tweet said simply: “The baddest dudes on the field.” There were some lightning bolt emojis for good measure.
It was an apparent reference to what Missouri linebacker Nick Bolton told local reporters Tuesday night: “I feel like I’m the baddest S.O.B. out there on the field.”
Bolton, naturally, quoted the Arkansas tweet Wednesday with his own gamesmanship: “Lol @ the caption. See y’all Saturday.”
Bolton is also considered one of the best linebackers in the country. He has 76 tackles so far this season. The Twitter exchange was met with much fanfare, and it added a layer to a rivalry matchup that’s already packed with storylines this year.
As it so happens, there’s a story behind the tweet, too. Bolton has a history with Bumper Pool. He also has a history with Arkansas.
Pool first: He and Bolton were high school rivals. They were linebacker prospects in the Dallas area at the same time. Pool went to Lucas Lovejoy High School. Bolton went to Frisco Lone Star High, half an hour away. Pool was always ranked higher as a prospect because of his size. He committed to Arkansas early, but he also had offers from Alabama, Louisiana State, USC, Michigan and Texas A&M. Bolton didn’t get quite the same attention (more on that in a minute).
“Nick always has played a good game against Bumper Pool,” his mom, Jalunda Bolton, said. “So (after seeing the tweet) I’m thinking, ‘Oh, no, they don’t have a clue about the history. They’re over here messing with Nick about Bumper Pool.’”
In 2017, Pool and Bolton faced off in the state playoffs at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Bolton returned two interceptions for touchdowns, and Lone Star won 42-9.
“Bumper is known in this area for jumping on the pile to rack up his tackles,” Jalunda Bolton said. “So when you see more assisted tackles, it makes more sense to me because he did that in high school.”
Then there’s the Arkansas background: Before Lone Star, Bolton grew up in a small town in east Texas called Edgewood. One of the local high school coaches, Chad Morris, knew Bolton from a young age because Morris’ sister and Bolton’s mom were old friends. Morris eventually climbed the coaching ladder and got the top job at Southern Methodist University in 2015. Locals tried to convince Morris to recruit the young Bolton to SMU, but the coach was hesitant. Bolton was undersized.
“It took him a while to offer him (a scholarship) at SMU,” Jalunda Bolton said. “That really put a bad taste in Nick’s mouth.”
Bolton got the offer eventually. Then in December 2017, Morris was hired as the head coach at Arkansas. Bolton waited for Morris to recruit him, but this time, the offer never came.
“I really think that (Morris) probably genuinely didn't think Nick was good enough for the SEC,” Jalunda Bolton said. “That’s a second hand thing. It’s not that he called and told us that; that’s just what we were getting from folks in east Texas who were calling and saying, ‘Hey, I don't know what Chad's problem is, but he said he knows what he's doing, and he’s not offering him.’”
One of Bolton’s eventual Mizzou recruiters was linebackers coach Vernon Hargreaves. Hargreaves had been on the Arkansas coaching staff when Morris was hired. But Morris brought in his own people and let Hargreaves go. Bolton bonded with the coach over that. He ended up at Mizzou. Morris was fired from Arkansas after going 0-14 in the SEC. He’s now the offensive coordinator at Auburn. The Boltons still are close with the family, though.
Bolton’s mom was surprised to see him reply to the Razorbacks’ tweet, but she thinks it was more Bumper Pool-inspired than Arkansas-inspired. At any rate, it’s game on for Saturday.
“They struck a nerve,” Jalunda Bolton said.
Bolton hasn't formally announced his plans, but all signs point to the junior linebacker entering the 2021 NFL draft rather than return for next season. Bolton will join 17 MU seniors who will be recognized before Saturday's game against during the team's senior day ceremony, the team confirmed this week.
“Me and him just had a conversation Monday,” Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz said on his radio show Thursday. “He hasn’t made a decision yet, but we also don’t want to have any regrets. He’s playing a high level and he’s going to have that opportunity (to enter the draft). Like I told him, ‘If you decide to come back we’ll do this again net year. But let’s just make sure you don’t miss this opportunity.’”
"Nick is special, man," Missouri defensive coordinator Ryan Walters said Wednesday night. "I'm not at all shocked that he's having the ability to enter the draft after his junior season. In fact, if he were talking about staying I'd probably tell him he's crazy.
"Hat's off to him and the work that he's put in. He's been a consummate professional since he's walked in here. I can't speak enough about his character and his work ethic and the way he's conducted himself. What you guys don't see is what he does in the classroom. He's a pro. He's a superstar."
Bolton, a strong candidate for All-American honors and other individual honors, including SEC defensive player of the year, is starting to consistently show up as a first-round prospect in mock NFL drafts. Pro Football Focus ranks Bolton as the third-best draft-eligible linebacker and the 25th-best prospect overall. CBS Sports projects Bolton going to Buffalo at the No. 28 pick, while The Athletic's Dane Brugler has Bolton going one spot earlier to Tennessee at No. 27.
