Bazelak returns, faces feisty Mizzou defense in open practice

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Two weeks before Central Michigan visits for the season opener, Mizzou opened Memorial Stadium to fans and media for Saturday’s two-hour practice. After the practice, fans were treated to a showing of "F9" or "Fast & Furious 9" on the videboard. (No, that's not the Jeremy Maclin story.)
There were no post-practice interviews, but here are a few quick notes …
• Good news: Quarterback Connor Bazelak was back in action after missing Thursday’s practice with a mild illness. He looked sharp at times, a little off in other drills.
• Not as good news: Running back Tyler Badie headed to the locker room with team trainers early in the practice, shortly after some punt return drills. He was walking on his own without any help but didn’t return for the rest of the practice. The team won’t address any injuries until Tuesday’s media availability.
• Freshman defensive lineman Ky Montgomery also headed to the locker room with an apparent injury.
• Tight end Daniel Parker Jr. was not on the field Saturday. A team spokesperson said he was sick. Receivers Ja’Mori Maclin (broken left arm) and Mookie Cooper (lower leg injury) were in uniform on the sideline but didn’t participate.
• By the naked eye, this was a strong night for the defense, notably the No. 1 unit. The starters are becoming clear. Inside linebackers Devin Nicholson and Blaze Alldredge were on the field together for just about every snap with the No. 1 unit. They’re clearly the No. 1 tandem. The safeties seem set, too, with Martez Manuel at strong safety and J.C. Carlies at free safety. The Tigers appear to be set with a rotation of three defensive ends and three tackles for the No. 1 line, going with ends Trajan Jeffcoat, Isaiah McGuire and Chris Turner and tackles Akial Byers, Darius Robinson and Kobie Whiteside. The three cornerback spots seem more in flux with six candidates at play: At the outside positions, Allie Green IV got a lot of first-team work, as did Ish Burdine. They rotated fairly evenly with Ennis Rakestraw and Akayleb Evans. No matter who starts, those four appear to be the top options on the outside. At the slot corner/nickelback position, it’s a race between Chris Shearin and Kris Abrams-Draine.
• Among those getting some second-team work Saturday: tackles Mekhi Wingo, Realus George Jr. and Daniel Robledo; ends Johnny Walker and Arden Walker; linebackers Chad Bailey and Jamie Pettway; safeties Shawn Robinson, Jalani Williams and Stacy Brown.
• The No. 1 offensive line appears to be settled: Javon Foster at left tackle, Xavier Delgado at left guard, Mike Maietti at center, Case Cook at right guard and Hyrin White at right tackle. Their top backups, in order: Zeke Powell, EJ Ndoma-Ogar, Connor Tollison, Luke Griffin, Connor Wood. Interesting to see Tollison getting second-team work at center. He's also played some left tackle in camp.
• Lots of first-team work for freshman receiver Dominic Lovett. He’s clearly one of the top three outside receivers along with Tauskie Dove and Keke Chism. He'll be running some go routes this season.
• With Badie unavailable, Elijah Young took most of the first-team snaps, though Dawson Downing got some work, too. Young had a slick run after the catch on a short pass out of the backfield and scooted to the end zone. Freshman B.J. Harris got a few reps with the top unit, too. This was a pass-heavy practice and there was no live tackling. Very few running plays; very many passes.
• During 1-on-1 pass drills, Bazelak completed two impressive deep balls, one to Boo Smith for a touchdown, another back-shoulder strike to Barrett Banister along the sideline.
• Bazelak led a promising series during team drills with a crossing pattern connection to Lovett — the open-field speed is as good as advertised — then a nifty deep ball to Banister out of the slot. When he got protection in the pocket, Bazelak was the most consistent of the QBs Saturday.
• Rakestraw snatched an interception that he returned for a TD, but it looked like the officials had ruled the play dead before he picked off the pass.
• Running the second unit, Brady Cook took a shot to the upper body just as he released the ball on an impressive throw over the middle to tight end Messiah Swinson. He came back with a fastball to Dove that the senior wideout snagged high with contact. Cook plays with poise for such a young QB. Last year's game experience seems to have paid off.
• In a red zone drill, Bazelak didn’t see Alldredge lurking over the middle, and the linebacker swiped an interception near the goal line then ripped off a long return.