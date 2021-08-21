Bazelak returns, faces feisty Mizzou defense in open practice

• Not as good news: Running back Tyler Badie headed to the locker room with team trainers early in the practice, shortly after some punt return drills. He was walking on his own without any help but didn’t return for the rest of the practice. The team won’t address any injuries until Tuesday’s media availability.

• By the naked eye, this was a strong night for the defense, notably the No. 1 unit. The starters are becoming clear. Inside linebackers Devin Nicholson and Blaze Alldredge were on the field together for just about every snap with the No. 1 unit. They’re clearly the No. 1 tandem. The safeties seem set, too, with Martez Manuel at strong safety and J.C. Carlies at free safety. The Tigers appear to be set with a rotation of three defensive ends and three tackles for the No. 1 line, going with ends Trajan Jeffcoat, Isaiah McGuire and Chris Turner and tackles Akial Byers, Darius Robinson and Kobie Whiteside. The three cornerback spots seem more in flux with six candidates at play: At the outside positions, Allie Green IV got a lot of first-team work, as did Ish Burdine. They rotated fairly evenly with Ennis Rakestraw and Akayleb Evans. No matter who starts, those four appear to be the top options on the outside. At the slot corner/nickelback position, it’s a race between Chris Shearin and Kris Abrams-Draine.