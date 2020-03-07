Big day for Mizzou's men in the middle

For the last few years Martin has always described Nikko as “a company man” and praised him for his effort and character. He took the praise up a notch Saturday.

“He will be very successful. He'll be a CEO of a company when it's all said and done,” Martin said. “And the beauty about him being the CEO of that company is he'll bring people with him. He’s the guy that shares the wealth and everybody will be successful. Because he has a humble soul and has a huge heart. He just wants to live a peaceful life. He's one of those guys that you migrate to because you know he’s genuine. He’s a sincere man. He gives sound counsel. Your young guys look up to him. All those things you would want in a son and if you have a daughter he’s a guy you’d like your daughter to marry. … I enjoy being around him.”

Nikko scored three points in 16 minutes, but as a statement to his selflessness was every bit as pleased to see his fellow center have another strong game in his comeback. Tilmon played 24 minutes — his most since Nov. 26 — and was again active on the boards with nine rebounds, five on the offensive glass. He added eight points and a block and was especially effective on the defensive end. Alabama scored just 18 points in the paint. The Tigers were plus-20 with Tilmon on the floor, the game’s best plus-minus behind forward Mitchell Smith.