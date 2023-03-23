Former Mizzou fan favorite and Big 12 standout Kim English will take over his own high-major conference program, landing the job at the Big East's Providence College on Thursday.

English, 34, played for the Tigers from 2008-12 and was part of the winningest four-year class in team history, punctuated by the 30-win season his senior year in 2011-12. He's spent the last two seasons as the head coach at George Mason of the Atlantic 10, going 14-16 and 20-13.

The Baltimore native will be formally introduced at a press conference in Providence, Rhode Island next Wednesday.

"I want to be clear to everyone in Friartown, we are going to do great things at Providence College for a long time," English said in a statement released by the university. "I know that this is a special place with amazing fans, a great tradition and support throughout the community. We look forward to establishing new relationships with the players, the alums and the fans. The work begins now!"

English scored 1,570 points for the Tigers during his four-year career, twice earning third-team All-Big 12 honors. The 2012 Big 12 tournament's most outstanding player was a second-round draft choice by the Detroit Pistons and played parts of two years with the franchise before splitting time with multiple teams overseas. English soon got into coaching and spent time on staffs at Tulsa, Colorado and Tennessee, where he coached under Rick Barnes, a former head coach at Providence.

English joins a lost list of successful coaches to spend time at the Rhode Island school, including Barnes, Dave Gavitt, Rick Pitino, Pete Gillen and Ed Cooley, who recently left the school for the head-coaching job at Georgetown. English takes over a program that's made seven of the last nine NCAA Tournaments.

English was among the candidates considered for the Missouri job last March before the school hired Cleveland State's Dennis Gates.

"Kim English is the ideal choice to lead our men's basketball program, and I am delighted to welcome him to the Providence College community," Providence College president Father Kenneth R. Sicard said. "He is a proven leader with an impressive record of commitment to the holistic development of student-athletes in programs that reflect his work ethic, integrity, and passion for excellence. Those characteristics reflect the ideals of Providence College, and I am excited for the future of Friar men's basketball under Kim's leadership."

"I am extremely excited to welcome Kim English and his family to Friartown," athletics director Steve Napolillo said. "Today, we begin a new era in the proud history of Providence College basketball. As I was looking for a new head coach, I consulted some of the most knowledgeable people in the game, including Mike Tranghese and Rick Barnes. I wanted to find an individual who represented passion and integrity as well as the many other values of Providence College. That led me to Kim. Kim is known as one of the best recruiters in the country and he is a rising star in college basketball. He has had success at every level of basketball as a player and a coach. I look forward to our program reaching new heights and having the opportunity to work with him as my teammate for many years to come."