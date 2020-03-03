Blackwell's rookie season gives Mizzou hope for future

COLUMBIA, Mo. - From 2016 to 2019, Robin Pingeton guided Missouri to the Southeastern Conference women’s basketball tournament knowing the Tigers had all but secured a spot in the tournament field that truly matters, the NCAA bracket.
That’s not the case this year as the Tigers trudge to Greenville, S.C., after one of the worst regular seasons in team history. Pingeton, her team 8-21 and 5-11 in conference play, has already let her mind drift to the offseason.
This, she insists, is not the new normal for a program that’s grown accustomed to winning on her watch.
“I still believe in in our body of work that we've done here,” she said Monday before the Tigers left for Greenville, where they’re the No. 11 seed and play No. 16 seed Mississippi (7-22, 0-16) on Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. St. Louis time.
“We're going to right the ship. It's just been really hard. There's just so many things about this season that could go wrong has gone wrong. … I really didn't anticipate this being maybe one of those rebuilding years, but it's certainly turned into that.”
These Tigers are not without promise — Aijha Blackwell and Hayley Frank were named to the SEC All-Freshman Team on Tuesday — but unless they beat both Ole Miss on Wednesday and No. 6 seed Tennessee on Thursday, they’ll finish short of double-digit wins for the first time since the program’s debut season, when the Tigers went 9-8 in 1974-75.
While Blackwell and Frank have thrived in stretches, the Tigers have been routinely overmatched on defense and on the glass. Auburn, the No. 13 seed this week, blitzed Mizzou 95-82 last Thursday in Columbia, perhaps the low point of the season. It marked the most points the Tigers have allowed since 2004.
“We've shown glimpses,” said Pingeton, whose streak of seven consecutive winning seasons will end this year. “We've had stretches, but we’ve yet to put it all together. You just hope with a clean slate and a fresh start in the conference tournament, maybe you can catch a little March Madness magic and string something together.”
Behind former All-American Sophie Cunningham, the Tigers reached the NCAA Tournament each of the last four years and were seeded no lower than sixth in the SEC tourney the last three years. This year, after a challenging nonconference slate, Mizzou upended Louisiana State and Georgia, but three of its five SEC wins came against Vanderbilt and Ole Miss, two of the conference’s three worst teams. In a year when SEC peers South Carolina and Mississippi State are again national title contenders, MU's strength of schedule ranks No. 21 nationally.
Realistically, the best the Tigers can expect this week is to gain some postseason experience for the young core. Blackwell, the former All-Metro standout from Whitfield School, has developed into the team’s most complete player — she leads MU in scoring (15.1 points per game), rebounds (7.2), assists (2.7), minutes, field goals, free throws plus fouls and turnovers — and even more impressive has gotten more productive deep into the season, while mostly playing out of position at point guard.
"I'm so proud of Aijha," Pingeton said. "I feel like as the season’s gone on, what a transformation from where we started to where she's at now. I'm not surprised with that. After sitting out her whole senior year it took some time, but it's been really fun to see the growth that she's had on the court and off.
"Basketball means so much to her. She's so competitive. And it's a huge part of who she is. We talk a lot as a team that basketball is not who we are, it's what we do. But for some of us that it I think, goes a little bit deeper in our DNA. She's one of those kids that basketball is so important to her. She's a pretty tough critic of herself. She beats herself up pretty good. She just wants greatness for her. She wants greatness for our team. And she has worked really hard at it."
Frank, the rookie from Strafford, Mo., has scored in double figures 20 times with three 20-point games. Next year, the Tigers add three transfers to the rotation, including former Lutheran North point guard standout Shug Dickson.
With four seniors on this year’s roster, Pingeton has been careful to keep her focus on the present and not stray toward the future, but after the year’s unprecedented struggles, she said Monday she’s already thought about “evaluating, making adjustments and making changes” in the offseason.
The implication is left unsaid but obvious: A year from now the Tigers will dream beyond the SEC tournament.
“This season is going to help all of us become better,” Pingeton said. “Bottom line is you never know when greatness is right around the corner. … But it's definitely a different feel. I don't like it. I don't want to be in the situation again.”