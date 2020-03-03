Blackwell's rookie season gives Mizzou hope for future

"I'm so proud of Aijha," Pingeton said. "I feel like as the season’s gone on, what a transformation from where we started to where she's at now. I'm not surprised with that. After sitting out her whole senior year it took some time, but it's been really fun to see the growth that she's had on the court and off.

"Basketball means so much to her. She's so competitive. And it's a huge part of who she is. We talk a lot as a team that basketball is not who we are, it's what we do. But for some of us that it I think, goes a little bit deeper in our DNA. She's one of those kids that basketball is so important to her. She's a pretty tough critic of herself. She beats herself up pretty good. She just wants greatness for her. She wants greatness for our team. And she has worked really hard at it."

Frank, the rookie from Strafford, Mo., has scored in double figures 20 times with three 20-point games. Next year, the Tigers add three transfers to the rotation, including former Lutheran North point guard standout Shug Dickson.

With four seniors on this year’s roster, Pingeton has been careful to keep her focus on the present and not stray toward the future, but after the year’s unprecedented struggles, she said Monday she’s already thought about “evaluating, making adjustments and making changes” in the offseason.