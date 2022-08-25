Blake Baker: 5 facts on the Mizzou football defensive coordinator

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s defense was lost in the mire.

Never truly able to find its way out last year, and for the third time in three seasons, the Tigers have turned to a new torch-bearer in search of solid ground.

New MU defensive coordinator Blake Baker is an unknown only inasmuch as his playbook has yet to touch Faurot Field in a live game.

He comes with defensive play-calling experience from his time at Miami under now-Penn State DC Manny Diaz. More recently, Baker has fought the animal that is the Southeastern Conference, having coached linebackers at LSU.

So, how will this rescue attempt fare?

Is he handling floodlights or a waning candle?

Blake Baker has a history of quick starts

If you happen to be a fan of coincidence and irony, Blake Baker’s first test as Missouri’s defensive coordinator will be against the team where he called plays for the first time.

On Sept. 1, when the Tigers take on Louisiana Tech to open their season, Baker will be trying to stave off the program where he spent four seasons as DC.

Like at Missouri, he was originally hired as the Bulldogs’ safeties coach before taking charge of the defense.

One difference: Baker had a year under his belt with the Bulldogs before his promotion. His time at MU barely totaled a month before he was handed that honor.

Another: Louisiana Tech sported Conference USA’s best rushing defense when he took the reins.

Nevertheless, his time in Ruston, Louisiana, may bode well for Missouri’s problem child of 2021.

In his first year as play-caller, the Bulldogs led the conference in rush defense, allowing 120.8 yards per game, which was more than 30 yards fewer than the next-best team. That was also good for No. 17 in the FBS.

In 2016, they ranked No. 48 in the nation for total defense and led their conference in sacks — by some margin — with 42 in 13 games.

The team slid on that front in Baker’s final two seasons, allowing 178.1 yards on the ground per game in 2017 to rank ninth in the league and 149.7 yards in 2018 for sixth. Conversely, in that same span, Baker took the Bulldogs from 116th in the country in pass defense in 2016 to 29th in 2018.

At Miami, Baker’s defense once again flew out the gate. The Canes ranked second in the ACC in scoring defense in 2019 with 19.6 points allowed per game. That only trailed Clemson, which ended the season with a loss against LSU in the national championship game. Miami’s rush defense tied for second in the ACC with the Tigers at 116.1 yards per game and had the second-best pass defense.

One more coincidence, for good measure: Miami faced — you guessed it — Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl at the end of the 2019 season, losing 14-0.

In the COVID-impacted 2020 season, Baker’s squad dipped to fourth in scoring defense, and Diaz subsequently announced he would take over the Canes’ play-calling duties. Baker moved on to LSU to coach the linebackers, and the Tigers’ rush defense ranked seventh in the SEC in 2021, allowing 137.3 yards per game — almost a full field fewer than Missouri’s 227.4 yards per outing last year.

“I think he does a really good job of knowing what he wants to do, and he’s confident enough in that system that he’s still willing to ask other people how can we improve it,” MU coach Eli Drinkwitz said. “He leans on Coach (D.J.) Smith and Coach (Kevin) Peoples and Coach (Al) Pogue and Coach (Al) Davis and how can we get better. … He’s even open to the head football coach making some suggestions, and he’s been great about it. He’s low ego, high output.”

Blake Baker's defensive scheme

Now for the question on every MU fan’s mind: How much different is this defense going to look?

Missouri got caught stargazing under ex-DC Steve Wilks in 2021, trying to implement a pro-style defensive scheme that encouraged eyes on the quarterback with an emphasis on forcing turnovers.

It didn’t work.

And while coaches have emphasized that some terminology and plays will remain similar, change is afoot.

Missouri will line up in a 4-2-5 formation with three safeties in its base package with one acting as a hybrid in the Star position — that job sits on the shoulders of team captain Martez Manuel.

While much of the scheme is still shrouded in secrecy, there have been a couple early indicators of intent.

It’s going to be fast paced and aggressive, probably straddling the tight rope walk of risk and reward with intense frequency.

It should produce some big plays. With the combination of experience and talent in Missouri’s edge rushers and the versatility provided by moving Manuel into a catch-all role, it becomes difficult to envision a future when the Tigers don’t dial up the temperature from time to time.

“We went — really through the spring — and installed a base, fundamentals,” Drinkwitz said. “Then Coach (Baker) added his signature flavor to the defense, which is an aggressive style call. I’m not going to get into too much detail because it’s not really on tape. But you’ll get to see some of it next Thursday.”

Blake Baker contract, salary

All told, Blake Baker will earn an annual salary — combining base salary and non-salary compensation — of $600,000 per year from the University of Missouri.

His base salary amounts to $300,000, or $25,000 a month.

Non-salary compensation, which his contract defines as “participation in radio/television/internet or streaming shows, speaking appearances, marketing events, apparel or footwear contracts, and all such matters related to community or University functions,” adds a further $25,000 per month to reach the $600,000 figure.

If Baker is still Missouri’s defensive coordinator March 1, 2023, his annual salary will increase to $700,000.08.

Blake Baker, the Tulane football player

Blake Baker, born July 10, 1982, in Jackson, Mississippi, and growing up in Houston, Texas, began his own collegiate career as a linebacker in 2000 at Tulane.

He redshirted his freshman season, played on special teams for the Green Wave the next then started to see more of the field as a redshirt sophomore.

In the 2002 season, he played in 12 games and totaled 48 total tackles, 32 solo stops. The next season he appeared in 10 games with one start, notching 37 total tackles. In his senior season, Baker played 11 times, totaling 58 tackles, one sack and a forced fumble.

Tulane had one winning season during Baker’s time with the team — in 2002, when it went 8-5, including a 36-28 win over Hawai’i in the Hawai’i Bowl.

Buying into Blake Baker

There is a different feel around Missouri’s camp this year, with a common talking point being team unity.

Call it what you will — positive reinforcement, a change in mindset from 2021 or successful media training — but the players appear to be buying in to the Baker way.

And that might be funneling from the top down.

“(Baker is) comfortable in who he is. He’s not changing who he is for anybody,” Drinkwitz said. “He’s uniquely him, and he's confident in that, and I think that will reflect on how we play.”

Whether it has come from Baker or a collective effort from position coaches and players alike, the narrative of the preseason patter has remained consistent.

Chad Bailey, Devin Nicholson and the now-injured Chuck Hicks — all linebackers — all mentioned an emphasis on coming together as a group during preseason.

Defensive tackle Jayden Jernigan noted the collective effort from newcomers and returners to welcome the large group of defensive transfers. Defensive end Arden Walker spoke about striving to step up as an underclassmen leader. Safety Jaylon Carlies said this fall camp has helped him notice how much all of the defenders depend on each other.

That’s what Baker wants with the season fast approaching.

“I think when you look at our guys competing, and when I say competing, striving together, those guys are all trying to help each other. It’s not an ‘out to get you’ kind of outfit, and I think that’s been really impressive to see, and as those guys continue to grow and bond together — because there’s a lot of new faces in that room — I think it could definitely be the strength of this (defense).”