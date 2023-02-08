COLUMBIA, Mo. — Kobe Brown’s swollen right eye and the bloody cut above his cheekbone told the story of Missouri’s too-close-for-comfort victory over South Carolina. This was tougher than most expected, but like Brown, the Tigers could smile behind the pain.

For the second straight Tuesday, Mizzou hosted a team buried in the Southeastern Conference standings that could have taken a sledgehammer to the Tigers’ postseason plans. Last week, Mizzou held off slumping LSU. On Tuesday, the Tigers absorbed some scrapes and bruises but outlasted lowly South Carolina 83-74.

Brown left the game briefly in the second half when Gamecocks guard Meechie Johnson clobbered the right side of his face under the basket — it appeared inadvertent, and Johnson apologized immediately — but that couldn’t stop Brown from carrying the Tigers once again. He powered Mizzou with 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists, with most of that production coming after his head coach challenged him with words presumably unfit for this newspaper.

“I was not pleased with Kobe’s start,” Tigers coach Dennis Gates said. “And I challenged him, looked him in the eye several times and challenged him because I thought he was passing the ball too much and passed up on some open shots that he had normally taken, even in the last five, six games. At that point I saw him click back and accept that challenge in the right way. Didn't pout about it, didn't pout after his head coach got after him. He was able to focus on my words and deliver what I asked him to deliver."

“You don't see (that interaction). You don't know what my words were," Gates added. "But he and I shared words, some that my mom wouldn't be proud of hearing. But he responded. He responded in a way that I thought a top-50 player in the country should respond, a potential conference player of the year should respond.”

Brown scored 14 of his 19 points in the second half when the Tigers finally pulled away from South Carolina, including six after Johnson sent him to the bench with a bloody cheek. After Johnson’s flagrant foul 5:52 into the second half, Brown said his vision “started coming back slowly.”

So did Mizzou.

Favored by 15 points at tip-off, the Tigers struggled to separate from the Gamecocks until Nick Honor’s corner 3-pointer beat the shot clock with 4:24 left and gave Mizzou its first double-digit lead of the game, 76-65.

“I just felt like we needed a bucket at that time,” said Honor, who finished with 14 points on a night the Tigers rediscovered their 3-point stroke, hitting 12 of 25. “Sean (East) threw me a great pass. And believe it or not, that corner shot is something I work on with Coach C.Y. (Young). I guess it was just a good night.”

With eight games left in the regular season, the Tigers (18-6, 6-5 SEC) already have their most wins since the 2017-18 season, when Cuonzo Martin’s team won 20 games and reached the NCAA Tournament in his debut season. As Gates’ Tigers work to polish their March credentials, this one had the makings of a February flop. Under first-year coach Lamont Paris, the Gamecocks (8-16, 1-10) arrived here on a seven-game losing streak and ranked No. 276 in the NCAA’s NET rankings, second-lowest among all teams in the six major conferences and lower than five of the six Division I teams in the state of Missouri. (Sorry, Lindenwood.) In other words, a loss to South Carolina — a home loss, no less — could have torpedoed Mizzou’s NCAA Tournament stock and sent the Tigers on a two-game road swing to Tennessee and Auburn with zero momentum.

But no matter how many times the Gamecocks chipped away at Mizzou’s lead — there were eight lead changes and four ties — they couldn’t deliver the game-changing blows. USC led for only four minutes and last led with 18:53 left in the game.

“Any time we started doing something, I felt like they would respond with points,” Paris said. “It's hard. You're battling and you're on the road and it's nip and tuck and you just need one thing, a charge or block to go your way, an and-1 to energize yourself, a shot to go in, a late-clock scenario. They had one of those when Nick Honor makes one right at the buzzer on a cross-court skip pass from one side of the floor to the other. … Sometimes just seeing yourselves with a one-point lead late in the game is enough. We didn't get to that point late in the game.”

Coming off Saturday’s 11-point loss at Mississippi State, Gates shortened his bench Tuesday, playing a season-low three reserves. He also went back to his original starting lineup, returning to his starting five from the season’s first 10 games, when the Tigers went 9-1 with Brown, Honor, Noah Carter, D’Moi Hodge and DeAndre Gholston on the floor first. East and forwards Mohamed Diarra and Aidan Shaw were the only reserves to see action. Brown, East and Honor combined for 37 of Mizzou's 41 second-half points.

Mizzou got off to a blistering start with 14 points before the first media timeout. Carter scored the first six points, starting with a game-opening alley-oop on a deep pass from Honor right off the tip.

But the Tigers soon went cold, missing seven of eight shots during one sluggish stretch as South Carolina never backed down. On the other end of the floor, Mizzou routinely left the lane wide open for cutting Gamecocks, led by Hayden Brown, who eclipsed his scoring average midway through the half with 11 quick points and finished with 19.

Aidan Shaw, back in the rotation after Gates benched him Saturday, ignited a push late in the half, just when Mizzou needed a spark. First he snatched a high-low lob pass from Brown for a one-handed dunk, then uncorked a 3-pointer from the wing, part of a 13-5 run to finish the half.

“The guy that played the least amount of minutes (9) probably made the most impact,” Gates said. “And that's what I'm proud of.”

The Tigers got zero impact out of Isiaih Mosley because, once again, he never left the bench. After appearing in six straight games, four in the starting lineup, Mosley didn’t join his teammates for pregame warmups 45 minutes before tip-off, then spent the game near the end of the bench alongside the team’s walk-ons. Asked if Mosley was available Tuesday, Gates didn’t shed much light on the topic, saying, “Yeah, it was just … Isiaih and I had a conversation before the game and we both felt that it was great to just take this one off.”

For the fifth straight game the Tigers also played without guard Tre Gomillion (groin) and forward Ronnie DeGray III (sprained knee). With so few backups available, Hodge, Honor, Brown and East all played at least 30 minutes.

“Our team is built by committee and we have to continue to make sure that everyone is ready and my job is to protect our guys if I see any kind of, like for instance before the Alabama game, (Brown) wanted to play,” Gates said, referring to his decision to hold out Brown with ankle injury when the Tigers hosted the Crimson Tide on Jan. 21. “He was ready to play. I had to make the decision. Tre Gomillion wants to play. I'm making the decision. Ronnie DeGray … these guys want to be out there, so I have to make the decision. Isiaih wants to be out there, but I have to make the decision as the head coach.”

Gates’ best decision Tuesday might have been whatever prompted him to challenge his best player, who minutes after the game had to squint through his puffy eye.

"As the season goes, his job is gonna get a lot harder," Gates said. "It's gonna continue to get difficult, and he has to understand how frustrating being that one person that's the identity of our program. ... He has to understand his role in it: He can never have a bad day. I can never have a bad day. And I thought he started the game having a bad day. And he corrected that."

Gates leaned over and turned to Brown.

"Proud of you," he said.