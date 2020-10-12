Bolton, Bledsoe, Bazelak shine in Mizzou upset over LSU

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The locker room celebration is over. The defending national champions are back safely in Baton Rouge and no longer ranked. The 1-2 Missouri Tigers have their biggest upset in 23 years — as measured by the point spread — and have received a couple votes at No. 25 in the AP poll.
In the world of Mizzou football, it’s time to move on to homecoming week — make that virtual homecoming — and Saturday’s visit from Vanderbilt. But we’re going to take one more peek back at Saturday’s 45-41 victory over Louisiana State with the help of the analysts at Pro Football Focus who grade every player on every snap.
The good (and sometimes great)
House Bolton
Let’s start with the defense for a change. Saturday was another brilliant day for linebacker Nick Bolton? His PFF overall grade of 81.6 was the third-best of the 15 games he’s started at Mizzou. He was undoubtedly Missouri’s best defensive player on Saturday, scoring the team’s highest defensive grade, highest rush defense grade (82.8), best pass rush grade (78.5) and best pass coverage grade (70.5).
Bolton tallied a team-high four pressures, a team-high three hurries and a crushing hit on quarterback Myles Brennan on an incomplete third-down pass. Brennan targeted Bolton four times and completed just one of those passes for 2 yards. Bolton also made the game’s penultimate defensive stop, slapping away Brennan’s third-down pass on the goal line.
And Bolton did it all with an undisclosed injury that sent him to the locker room during one of MU’s offensive possessions in the second half.
Bolton is having himself an All-American season, at least by PFF grades. Among linebackers with at least 100 snaps this season, his overall defensive grade (79.2) ranks ninth overall and third in the Power Five.
“That dude is straight warrior,” Eli Drinkwitz said after the game. “He’s been beat up. He was beat up last game and in a green jersey all week because he was dinged. He was about 90 percent today. ... He's just unbelievable. He's got incredible football smarts."
Bledsoe to the rescue
Free safety Joshuah Bledsoe will be remembered for the fourth-down pass breakup in the end zone, but he had himself an impressive day long before his game-clinching deflection. In Mizzou’s man coverage schemes, Bledsoe often has to cover the slot receiver. LSU used star wideout Terrace Marshall Jr. in the slot all day long. He’s a challenging matchup at 6-3, 205 pounds. The Tigers struggled to cover him — most of the day.
Bledsoe was matched against Marshall on six of his 14 targets, resulting in three catches for 57 yards, a touchdown, three first downs and two pass breakups. That doesn’t sound all that great until you see what Marshall did against the rest of Mizzou’s defense.
Eight catches on eight targets for 179 yards, two TDs, seven first downs, zero breakups.
In other words, Bledsoe was MU’s only solution to slowing down LSU’s best player.
As for the final play, that was textbook pass coverage on the field’s most precious real estate at the most important of moments. On his out route, Marshall got away with a shove in the end zone, but Bledsoe recovered in time and still cleanly deflected the ball just before it reached Marshall’s hands for what would have been the go-ahead score. Incredible play. Through three weeks, Bledsoe is tied for second among SEC defenders with four pass deflections.
JEFFCOAT STRONG OFF THE EDGE
Mizzou’s defense didn’t get Brennan’s jersey dirty too often, but Trajan Jeffcoat continued his strong start to the season with four pressures, a team-high five hits on the quarterback and his second sack — while playing 66 of the game’s 69 snaps. His return to the team this fall has become a pivotal addition to a front line desperately needing some juice in the pass rush.
QB1 shines again
All Connor Bazelak did in his second career start and first at home was post the sixth-best passer rating in team history (224.4) and the highest-ever rating in an SEC game for a Missouri quarterback. For Bazelak, named SEC freshman of the week on Monday, his overall offensive and passing grades dipped some from his outing at Tennessee, but here’s what stood out about his LSU game:
• On passes over the middle (between the numbers) that traveled 10 yards or less through the air, he completed 20 of 21 throws for 160 yards. Overall on throws targeted between the numbers, he was 25 of 27 of 323 yards and three touchdowns. Credit Drinkwitz’s offense for opening a portion of the field that the Tigers rarely ventured last season — Kelly Bryant attempted only 18 passes per game between the numbers all of last season — and credit Bazelak for fitting those throws into the windows where traffic is usually the most congested.
• Against the blitz, Bazelak was 5 of 6 for 66 yards and a touchdown.
• When LSU dropped seven defenders into coverage, Bazelak had no trouble finding his target, completing 24 of 28 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns.
“Toughness, preparation, decision-making, accuracy and leadership,” Drinkwitz said. “Those are the five characteristics of a great quarterback, the guy that we want to be our quarterback. He demonstrates all of those consistently. He’s mentally tough, physically tough. He wasn’t rattled by the pressure. He prepares the right way. He knows what to look for in for any situation. He's got great decision-making ability. When plays broke down, he knows how to throw it away. When plays are perfect he knows where to go with the ball. He's accurate with football. He puts it where our guy can catch it and nobody else can catch it. He’s a leader. Crud, he doesn’t get rattled.
"He's over there on the sideline telling these guys they’re fixing to go score again and do and what they’re going to do on third down. He knows what he's doing. I'm just really proud of him.”
Receivers catching on
Bennett Durando wrote about the outstanding day from Mizzou’s cast of unheralded wide receivers. Receivers coach Bush Hamdan must have worked some magic in practice. Here are some impressive numbers to put their day in perspective:
• Mizzou’s PFF receiving grade of 74.5 was the team’s highest for a conference game since PFF began doing weekly game grades in 2014. The only game over the past seven years when MU tallied a higher receiving grade came against Idaho in 2017.
• Mizzou dropped six passes last week at Tennessee. On Saturday, zero drops.
• Four different players posted receiver grades of 70 or better: Jalen Knox (77.7), Chance Luper (77.1), tailback Tyler Badie (75.3) and tight end Niko Hea (70.0).
• The Tigers logged 207 yards after the catch. Knox, with a big bounce-back week after his two-drop day at UT, averaged 9.2 yards after the catch.
• When matched against All-American cornerback D.J. Stingley Jr., Mizzou wideout Tauskie Dove caught all four passes thrown his way for 28 yards.
• For the game, Mizzou targeted Stingley six times — and completed all six passes for 60 yards and three first downs.
Solid up front
Another decent day for Mizzou’s offensive line. The team’s pass-blocking grade was the best of the season at 74.8. Right tackle Larry Borom graded out the best in pass blocking (86.9) and run blocking (72.6). He’s putting together an All-SEC start to the season, providing a brick wall on the right edge of the line.
The two left tackles brought down the pass blocking grade with Bobby Lawrence at 42.0 and Zeke Powell at 47.3. For the game, MU allowed seven pressures, but PFF credited three of those to Bazelak, not his blockers. LSU’s defense only got two hits on Bazelak all day.
Not so good (and sometimes bad)
LEAKS IN THE SECONDARY
Other than Bledsoe, the Tigers had a tough time stopping LSU’s passing attack. For the game, Mizzou’s pass coverage grade (45.8) was the team’s worst of any game since PFF began grading games in 2014. The coverage grades can be tricky to evaluate sometimes because they don’t always take into account whether the defensive call was man coverage or zone, but strong safety Martez Manuel received a 28.6 coverage grade, allowing four completions on four targets for 74 yards. Cornerback Ish Burdine made some impact plays and looks like he could develop into a future standout in the secondary but was tagged for five completions on seven targets for 136 yards. Marshall and tight end Arik Gilbert did most of the damage through the air.
Fumblitis
Mizzou was fortunate to win despite fumbling five times, three resulting in turnovers. Kris Abrams-Draine lost his job as punt returner after failing to secure two punts. Bazelak lost the ball on a sack. Larry Rountree got the ball punched loose running out of the end zone. Dove got stripped after a reception.
Heat is on, off again
Mizzou’s pass rush was up and down on Saturday. The defense’s five highest-graded pass rushers were linebackers or safeties. Per PFF’s analysis, Mizzou blitzed on 25 of LSU’s pass attempts — 51 passes before penalties wiped out a few plays — and on those blitzes, Brennan completed 16 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns. That’s an efficient day for LSU against the blitz.
Mizzou’s rush put Brennan under pressure on 18 plays, resulting in two sacks but 10 completions for 172 yards and a touchdown. Mizzou got eight hits on Brennan overall, five by Jeffcoat and three by Williams. Those two edge rushers are pushing the pocket and getting heat from outside, but the Tigers could use more from their line in some situations. At the same time, those linebackers and safeties aren’t getting penetration without those linemen occupying blockers up front. After the game, Bolton defended his D-tackles for the job they did despite the group’s depleted depth.
“It just showed they’re unselfish,” he said. “If you watch the film they’re surging, cutting the offensive linemen. They don’t make the play but they let the linebackers make the play, let guys fit and eat up blocks all day.”
BOONE ENTERS PORTAL
Redshirt freshman CJay Boone has entered the NCAA transfer portal, MU confirmed Monday. Boone, a former three-star recruit from Parkway North, opted out for the 2020 season after preseason camp. He posted a lengthy message on Twitter about his decision to transfer.
TO MIZZOU ! FORVER🐯— c. (@CjayCartier) October 12, 2020
(I tried to make this a video , but I just couldn’t get it out after 4 tries ) pic.twitter.com/Kq7q48l9Wr
Boone appeared in two games in 2019 but preserved his year of eligibility. Boone was part of MU’s 2019 signing class. He’s the second player to enter the portal since the start of the season, along with freshman defensive lineman Montra Edwards. Boone did not respond to messages seeking further comment.
TIGERS-GATORS GET EVENING KICKOFF
The Tigers will play a night game in The Swamp at Florida on Oct. 24. The game’s kickoff time and TV channel will be decided after this weekend’s slate of games. Mizzou and Florida will start at either 6 or 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN or SEC Network. The other game for consideration for those time slots and network designations is Georgia’s game at Kentucky.
Mizzou (1-2) hosts Vanderbilt (0-3) at 6:30 p.m. this Saturday. The Tigers are an early 20.5-point favorite.
Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.