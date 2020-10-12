Bolton, Bledsoe, Bazelak shine in Mizzou upset over LSU

• On passes over the middle (between the numbers) that traveled 10 yards or less through the air, he completed 20 of 21 throws for 160 yards. Overall on throws targeted between the numbers, he was 25 of 27 of 323 yards and three touchdowns. Credit Drinkwitz’s offense for opening a portion of the field that the Tigers rarely ventured last season — Kelly Bryant attempted only 18 passes per game between the numbers all of last season — and credit Bazelak for fitting those throws into the windows where traffic is usually the most congested.

“Toughness, preparation, decision-making, accuracy and leadership,” Drinkwitz said. “Those are the five characteristics of a great quarterback, the guy that we want to be our quarterback. He demonstrates all of those consistently. He’s mentally tough, physically tough. He wasn’t rattled by the pressure. He prepares the right way. He knows what to look for in for any situation. He's got great decision-making ability. When plays broke down, he knows how to throw it away. When plays are perfect he knows where to go with the ball. He's accurate with football. He puts it where our guy can catch it and nobody else can catch it. He’s a leader. Crud, he doesn’t get rattled.