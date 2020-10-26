Bolton headlines Mizzou's defensive masterpiece against Kentucky

Jalen Knox was efficient, catching five of the six passes thrown his way for four first downs. Damon Hazelton Jr. made a strong return to the lineup with six catches on eight targets for 51 yards and a couple first downs. And Niko Hea continues to assert himself as the team’s primary pass-catching tight end with four catches on five targets for 31 yards and two first downs.

Mizzou had one of its best pass-blocking games with three players scoring in the 80s, led by right guard Case Cook, this week’s SEC offensive lineman of the week. He scored an 87.7 pass blocking grade. Cook and center Mike Maietti have played every snap for Mizzou — 302 through four games — and have been tagged for just three combined pressures on 150 pass attempts.

Larry Rountree III, on a game when he carried the ball 37 times for 126 yards and MU’s only two touchdowns, also had a standout game as a pass-blocker with a score of 83.8. Left guard Xavier Delgado was off to a good game before getting hurt in the first half, posting a pass block grade of 83.7.

Left tackle Zeke Powell is still adjusting to this level. PFF gave him a pass blocking grade of just 55.9 and tagged him for three pressures. But the junior college transfer was much better blocking for the run with a score of 77.0. Javon Foster replaced Larry Borom at right tackle for the game’s final seven snaps and must have done something right, posting a team-best run blocking grade of 80.2. Tight end Daniel Parker Jr. also had a decent day blocking for the run, per PFF, at 74.2.

