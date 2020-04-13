Bowling Green's Justin Turner opts for ... Bowling Green over Mizzou

Justin Turner, the prized graduate transfer from Bowling Green, will not transfer after all.

Turner, 22, was widely considered one of the best options on the grad transfer market, but after trimming his list of options to Missouri, Iowa State and Marquette, Turner announced Monday that he’ll return to Bowling Green for a fifth season. He announced his decision on Instagram.

Turner redshirted his first year, then led the Falcons in scoring the last three seasons, earning first-team All-Mid-American Conference honors the last two years. Mizzou was one of more than 30 schools that contacted him as soon as he entered the NCAA transfer portal last month. He had also considered Arkansas and Louisville.

Where does Missouri turn for perimeter scoring next? Five-star high school prospect Josh Christopher plans to make his college announcement on Monday, and while Mizzou is among his final five options, Michigan has been considered the favorite for weeks. He’s also considering Arizona State, UCLA and Southern California.