Brady Cook, Luther Burden, cast of playmakers shine in Mizzou victory

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz teased listeners on his radio show Monday that he might flood Faurot Field with St. Louis natives at the offensive skill positions in the Tigers’ season opener. He seemed to dare himself to surround quarterback Brady Cook with fellow Gateway City playmakers at wide receiver and tailback.

At times Thursday, Drinkwitz backed up the talk as Cook and his collection of weapons wore down Louisiana Tech with 558 yards of offense in a 52-24 victory. It wasn’t always a polished production, but for a remodeled offense in the season’s first game, it was a promising start.

“I saw enough today from Brady and the explosiveness out of our receiver corps,” Drinkwitz said, “that there's a bright future ahead of us.”

The flickers of brightness were impossible to miss as the sun set over Memorial Stadium on the Tigers’ rare Thursday night kickoff.

Cook, the quarterback from Chaminade Prep, made his first career home start and led the Tigers on five touchdown drives, completing two-thirds of his throws.

Slot receiver Dominic Lovett from East St. Louis led the Tigers in catches and receiving yards.

Cody Schrader, the walk-on Division II transfer from Lutheran South, paced a prolific running game with 70 yards and his first Division I touchdown.

And, of course, there was Luther Burden III. “Touchdown Luther” lived up to his nickname with his first two touchdowns in a college debut where impact transcended output. He touched the ball only six times on Missouri’s 80 plays from scrimmage but with each one seemed to capture the breath of the crowd’s 47,653.

"That was one of my main reasons coming to Mizzou," Burden said, "so a lot of St. Louis guys can come up here with me and turn the program around.

Still, it was hardly a perfect showing for Drinkwitz’s new-look offense as two red-zone turnovers spoiled promising drives and a few penalties stalled momentum. Short-yardage conversions came up short. The Tigers killed some of the pregame buzz with two punts to open the game.

“A lot of sloppiness,” Drinkwitz said.

But Cook’s steady play, a robust rushing attack and sprinkles of Burden magic were more than enough to complement a (mostly) swarming defense that picked off three Louisiana Tech passes and collected four sacks. Cook, Drinkwitz’s third Week 1 quarterback in three seasons, was more steady than spectacular but passed his first test with just enough sound decisions, safe throws and series-extending plays.

“I thought I did some good things, obviously a lot to build on, a lot to fix in film tomorrow,” said Cook, who completed 18 of 27 passes for 201 yards and ran for another 61 yards. “But ultimately, we got the win. I think I said Tuesday that's how I was going to judge my success. So we got the win. It's time to move on.”

Cook might have been at his best on the final possession of the first half. When the Bulldogs missed a 50-yard field goal with 29 seconds left, Drinkwitz could have jogged to the locker room content with a 21-7 lead but instead opted for a kill shot.

“We wanted to force the situation,” Drinkwitz said.

An Elijah Young run pushed the Tigers across midfield, then Cook calmly zipped two strikes to Tauskie Dove for 18 and 21 yards to set up an easy Harrison Mevis field goal before the half. The restored momentum and confidence were every bit as valuable as the three points.

Drinkwitz’s confidence in Burden was never a doubt. The five-star prospect finished his long-awaited debut with three catches for 17 yards and three runs for 26 more. Three times Cook targeted Burden with deep shots down the sideline but managed only a pass interference penalty and two incompletions. Cook was undaunted.

“I underthrew one,” Cook said. “It's right there. It's close. We're going to hit them. We're going to build on that."

Burden’s most spectacular moments came in brilliant flashes. He showed off his burst on an underthrown pass along the sideline, adjusted back to the ball, then wiggled past defenders for a first down. Later, with heavy protection from six offensive linemen, Burden snatched a short pass out of the backfield, slipped through three tacklers and crashed into the end zone for his first collegiate TD.

“I threw it and I kind of saw like three defenders right behind him,” Cook said. “I was like, ‘All right, go do your thing.’ And he did.”

Drinkwitz mostly kept Burden under wraps during the preseason — Mizzou’s scrimmages and live 11-on-11 drills were closed to the media, while freshmen are prohibited from doing interviews until they play their first game — but he wasn’t surprised to see Thursday’s highlight plays.

“I see it every day to be honest with you,” Drinkwitz said. “I kind of knew it was coming. I didn’t want to build him up too much. He’s a good player.”

Midway through the third quarter Burden moved to Wildcat quarterback — Wild Tiger? — and took consecutive shotgun snaps deep in Bulldog territory, first handing off to Lovett on a jet sweep for 18 yards. A snap later, Burden didn’t bother waiting for Lovett to meet him in the backfield. Instead, he took off for the goal line and plunged into the end zone.

Any chance he’d hand off to Lovett?

“Uhhh, no,” Burden said, laughing.

It wasn’t a perfect opener for the rookie receiver. The Tigers committed a second turnover in the red zone late in the third quarter when Cook’s pass bounced off Burden’s hands and into the air, right to linebacker Maki Carabin for Cook’s first career interception.

The sophomore quarterback played with a heavy heart and without his closest friend and roommate. Before the game, Drinkwitz told the team that receiver Chance Luper, the son of running backs coach Curtis Luper, was hospitalized with an undisclosed illness that will sideline him for six to eight weeks, Drinkwitz said.

“We were really looking forward to tonight, being out there together,” Cook said.

“Really tough day for us this morning,” Drinkwitz said. “I was really proud of our team the way they responded and specifically Curtis, Coach Luper. To have your son in the hospital and still show up and coach says a lot about him as a person, how much he cares about our team and (his) character. I know Chase was really disappointed. He had such a beautiful fall camp and earned the right to start tonight … He’s going to be fine. we're all pulling for him.”

Cook found other connections to keep the chains moving. Nine different players caught a pass. Nine took turns running the ball. The Tigers’ 323 rushing yards were their most since 2017. Schrader and tailback Nathaniel Peat traded possessions and slugged away for a combined 142 yards with a touchdown apiece. Lovett, adapting to his more natural position in the slot, was a dynamic threat as a runner and receiver, totaling a team-high 94 all-purpose yards.

“Pretty good player in his own right,” Drinkwitz said. “He's got a lot of value. I think he's been able to settle down playing the slot position. I think last year I was asking him to do way too much instead of just focusing on what he's going to be really good at, which is a playmaker with the ball in space.”

On a night when the team’s most celebrated playmaker finally touched Faurot Field, others shined in their role, too, one step forward in a season that’s just getting started.